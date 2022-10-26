City agrees to $55K settlement with former sanitation worker

A former municipal sanitation truck driver received $55,000 in a settlement of a workers’ compensation claim in connection with injuries he sustained as a result of a wreck nearly 9½ months ago, City Attorney Jep Rose said Monday during the City Council’s regular meeting.

Dexter Williams was driving the sanitation truck on Jan. 4 when the vehicle was substantially damaged upon being rear-ended by a dump truck and, as a result, Williams suffered injuries to his head, back and left leg, Rose said.

The claim was filed with the state Industrial Commission, with the compensation sought from the municipality having been handed by the municipality’s third-party administrator, Compensation Claims Solutions of Concord.

Rose said Monday after the claim was mediated, the payment of $55,000 to Williams was agreed on and the council approved the payment while meeting in a closed session this summer.

Mediation occurs when a neutral third party is agreed on by both sides to intervene in a dispute to bring about an agreement.

The settlement was concluded in September upon the payment to Williams, Rose said.

In email correspondence with the Telegram on Tuesday, Rose said the wreck occurred about 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 4 on U.S. 64 East near the exit for Kingsboro.

A copy of the settlement document Rose provided to the newspaper provided information about a list of instances of Williams, 54, having seen either doctors or physicians’ assistants from after the wreck into nearly mid-July complaining of pain or a variety of illnesses.

According to a copy of the document, Williams told a physician’s assistant that he had on Jan. 4 been driving the sanitation truck at 15 mph when the rear of the vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer that was going roughly 75 mph.

The document states Williams’ contention is that he retains some, however unknown, permanent partial impairment of his left leg, back and head due to an injury in the accident arising out of and in the course and scope of his employment with the municipality, which has left him unable to return to work in his pre-injury or any other capacity for the foreseeable future.

The document states the municipality via Compensation Claims Solutions contends Williams retains no permanent partial impairment of his left leg, back or otherwise relating to the wreck.

The document also states the municipality via Compensation Claims Solutions contends Williams has not been left either permanently or partially disabled, which means Williams will not require future medical treatment.

At the same time, the document states that aside from the controversy between Williams and the municipality via Compensation Claims Solutions and in recognition of the need for finality in the legal action, Williams, through his attorney Maggie Shankle, and the municipality via Compensation Claims Solutions agreed to compromise and settle all matters.

Williams is no longer an employee of the municipality, with his separation date having been on Sept. 23, City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown told the Telegram in an email.