Nash County, NC

Nash schools may want staff members to drive buses

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

Nash County Public Schools, like other school districts in the state, may be asking its support staff to get certified as school bus drivers and perform that function when the situation demands it.

The school district has been dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers since the school year began. Recruitment efforts have fallen short. Last week, the school district’s transportation committee met and concluded that it will seek the policy change from the Nash County Board of Education.

The affected employees will be required to sign an agreement to drive, complete a bus driver course and obtain a commercial driver’s license, according to the policy that will be presented to the board next month.

If the board approves the policy, bus-driving duty will be required of teacher assistants, Read 180 assistants, virtual lab assistants, deans of students, REACH associates, behavior specialists, restorative justice assistants, child nutrition employees and custodians.

Several school district employees have expressed concerns about the policy.

“We acknowledge that the proposed measure is concerning to some employees. We value everyone who works at Nash County Public Schools and want them to know this idea says nothing about the value of their job — instead, it is out of our need to call on our most reliable resource. Given the critical nature of this situation, the only place we can look is our internal workforce,” stated a district spokeswoman, adding that employees who drive buses will receive additional compensation for the training and the time spent driving.

The school district is 14 drivers short of the required number of drivers. The situation has been aggravated by problems with absenteeism. Last Monday, it was reported that 13 drivers were unavailable for work.

“I think it’s important to stress that if this measure is approved by the board of education, we are not asking anyone to drive a full-time route. We are still trying to fill our bus driver positions. Teachers’ assistants and others would be called on as substitute drivers as needed and hopefully only pick up one or two runs a week, not an entire route,” the school district spokeswoman said. “Any help at all ensures our overall goal to make sure students are in the classroom.”

The proposal was presented during a policy meeting for the school board to consider. A formal vote will take place at the next board meeting on Nov. 7.

“The district has exhausted its resources when it comes to making sure we have enough drivers to support our students. The most important thing for a student is to be in the classroom during instruction time. Knowing that, we proposed to the Board of Education that certain positions go through the appropriate training to drive a bus for additional pay. This idea was borrowed from neighboring school districts who do the same thing to alleviate their driver shortages. Oftentimes, school districts look to others to see what is the best practice when considering to implement a new policy,” the spokeswoman stated.

School district officials have looked at ways to make the bus service more efficient. They are asking parents to contact Nash County Public Schools if their children no longer require transportation.

“Having students assigned but not using our services creates delays and adds unnecessary stops,” the spokeswoman stated. “The sooner we have a correct list of riders, the sooner we can look at re-evaluating our current routes and making changes when it comes to the length of the route and number of stops.”

She also suggested carpools as a way of cutting back on bus service demand.

“The third way parents can help is to encourage friends or family members to apply for our vacant bus driver positions or bus sub positions,” she stated. “We may be able to clean up all of our routes and increase the number of families not using our bus services. That is a great step. However, if we don’t have enough drivers or subs, it does not matter how accurate our lists are.”

Comments / 1

Cookie Berkheiser
3d ago

And don't you know exactly why you can't get bus drivers.....no monitors with power who can keep control. An underpaid unappreciated job. What are other states doing? Is it a universal problem? Tell the WHOLE story. How many teachers do you REALLY think are willing to do this?. Why aren't people speaking up? Look deeper.

Reply
2
