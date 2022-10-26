Varney reports progress in garbage collection

Interim City Manager Peter Varney said during the City Council regular meeting Monday that this past week was the first time in many weeks municipal crews were able to collect garbage, recyclables and containerized yard waste on the days the municipality was supposed to have collected them.

Many times, the municipality has experienced delays on Thursdays and, as a result, crews on Fridays have had to go back and pick up some of what remained uncollected on Thursdays, Varney said.

He said the municipality has made great progress picking up bulky items, although he noted a whole lot of such work remains out there to do.

Varney said beginning Tuesday, crews will be picking up loose leaves and loose pine straw, with the work areas to be divided into the northern half and the southern half of the city. The dividing line will be between the Nash County Railroad line and extend through Western Avenue and to Hill Street.

Work will start the week of Tuesday in the northern half of the city first, followed by the following week in the southern half of the city, Varney said.

He said after that, crews will work each half of the city on alternating weeks.

Residents are asked to rake their leaves and pine straw to the curbs or edge of the streets and also to try to keep limbs, cans, bottles and other trash out of the leaves and pine straw.

The municipality has a new piece of equipment that should help with the work and, although the Streets Division is shorthanded, hopes are to be able to maintain the schedule of that collection, Varney said.

The report about sanitation services has been standard procedure for weeks as part of Varney’s routine community update at the start of council regular meetings.

Among other items as part of Varney’s community update on Monday, he said the annual recycle household waste event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday on the Jeffreys Road side of the Golden East mall.

The event will give residents the chance to drop off electronics, paper documents, unwanted or dated prescription medicines, paints, stains, pesticides, cleaning chemicals and batteries for reuse.

Habitat for Humanity representatives also will be at the event to collect any still-usable household items and toys.

Varney also said the Unity Cemetery group is planning a Veterans Day cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 at the burial ground off East Grand Avenue.