NBC Los Angeles
Cellphones, Laptop Returned To LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl After Sheriff Search
An LA Superior Court Judge in Downtown Thursday continued a freeze on any examination of material seized by LA County Sheriff's Department detectives during searches of an LA County Supervisor's home and several other locations last month. The items taken by investigators, including dozens of electronic devices and hard drives,...
NBC Los Angeles
California Attorney General's Office Denies It Wants Kuehl Raid Evidence Destroyed
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the California Attorney General's office will ask a judge to order the Sheriff's Department to destroy any remaining copies of items seized or obtained during its investigation into alleged political corruption involving an LA County Supervisor. Villanueva claimed in a live streamed speech...
Judge rules minor siblings of slain boy can sue L.A. County for wrongful death
A judge found that the siblings of a Palmdale boy, whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning, but later led to a criminal indictment of his parents, have standing to bring their current wrongful death suit against L.A. County.
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
Veteran LA County DA Granted Deposition of Gascón Chief of Staff
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, can depose Gascón's chief of staff, a judge ruled Tuesday.
County’s presiding judge says deficit of judges partly to blame for backlog
Riverside County Superior Court Presiding Judge John Monterosso acknowledged today that the heavy load bearing on the local court system started with the COVID emergency orders that changed court operations, but emphasized that the county continues to suffer a deficit of judges, resulting in cases being dismissed. "I share others' frustration when a case is The post County’s presiding judge says deficit of judges partly to blame for backlog appeared first on KESQ.
