Riverside County Superior Court Presiding Judge John Monterosso acknowledged today that the heavy load bearing on the local court system started with the COVID emergency orders that changed court operations, but emphasized that the county continues to suffer a deficit of judges, resulting in cases being dismissed. "I share others' frustration when a case is The post County’s presiding judge says deficit of judges partly to blame for backlog appeared first on KESQ.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO