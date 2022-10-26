Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake ice anglers will see new emphasis on sanitation
The unofficial kickoff to the ice fishing season at Upper Red Lake is just one month away - long enough for civic organizers to assemble the pieces they've put together for their fight against incoming rubbish. The local Keep it Clean Committee will stage large dumpsters at four major resorts,...
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Comp Health holds Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health" - P18
Red Lake Comprehensive Health Program held their Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health" on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 3:30 PM to 5 PM at the Red Lake High School East parking lot. T-shirts and prizes were given away, an opening prayer waspresented, followed by a walk around the Government Center...
redlakenationnews.com
DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC SAFETY - RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIANS
Closing: November 18, 2022 @ 3:00 p.m. To plan, develop, budget and implement a comprehensive law enforcement and criminal activity prevention program for the Tribe. This involves complex and diverse activities and functions including the consideration of short and long range tribal goals and priorities for the prevention, supervision and control of criminal activity on the Reservation and on other tribal lands that are under tribal authority and jurisdiction. This position reports to the Executive Administrator, and is a full-time position, with benefits. Salary is dependent on qualifications.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Warriors eliminated in Section 8 Football Playoffs by Red Lake County, 55-22
The Red Lake Warriors were eliminated in Section 8 Football Playoffs by Red Lake County 55-22 on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Other scores reported in Section 8 were Ada-Borup over Fosston 36-14 and Polk County West over Bagley 42-0. Photographs by Michelle Joy and other members of the community.
redlakenationnews.com
Funds Available to Encourage Urban Agriculture
St. Paul, MN: Businesses, schools, nonprofits, local governments, and tribal entities seeking to promote urban youth agricultural education and urban agricultural community development can apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Urban Agriculture Grant. The MDA will award up to $551,000 to...
redlakenationnews.com
'No plans' to mandate COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota schools
Minnesota's health commissioner won't seek to require COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance, even if federal authorities add it to the recommended pediatric immunization schedule. A statement Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health clarified the state's position, following last week's vote by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to...
redlakenationnews.com
Putting out the call for community reviewers
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is looking to recruit about 100 community members to serve as grant reviewers for competitive workforce development grant programs during the fall of 2022 and winter of 2022-23. We're committed to including more voices and perspectives in our grantmaking process – and including community reviewers is an important way to do this. We value the community reviewer process across the agency. We will involve community reviewers in our grantmaking decisions for other DEED divisions in the near future.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Political Education Committee holds Candidate Fair in Redby
The Red Lake Political Education Committee hosted a Candidate Fair on Tuesday, October 25th from 5 PM-8 PM, at the Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (Wellness & Event Venue) in Redby. This Candidate Fair featured representation for:. Beltrami County Sheriff. State Representative. State Senator. County Commissioner. US Congress Representative. Red Lake School Board.
redlakenationnews.com
Oregon could be 1st state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind the ballot...
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison sues Shipt for misclassifying 'Shoppers' as independent contractors instead of employees
October 24, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court against gig-economy company Shipt, Inc., alleging that it has misclassified its delivery workers — which it refers to as “Shoppers” — as independent contractors to avoid the cost of providing them with the employment protections guaranteed by Minnesota law. The announcement comes in conjunction with the filing of a similar lawsuit against Shipt by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine. Both lawsuits challenge Shipt’s decision to misclassify workers to avoid labor costs.
redlakenationnews.com
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Wisconsin Christmas parade
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade, wrapping up a trial in which he defended himself with bizarre legal theories and erratic outbursts. It took the jury a little...
redlakenationnews.com
Warriors Football Team unable to stop Wadena; still looking for first win of season - P23
The Red Lake Warriors Football Team played hard on Thursday, September 22, 2022, but were unable to stop Wadena in Red Lake.
redlakenationnews.com
16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds leads officers on 28-mile chase
A 16-year-old with a criminal past who was suffering from gunshot wounds and driving a stolen car led law enforcement on a 28-mile chase early Tuesday before he was arrested in St. Paul. Charges are pending against the boy, who according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has nine previous...
Comments / 0