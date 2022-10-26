Adropin is a peptide encoded by the energy homeostasis-associated gene (Enho) that is highly expressed in the brain. Aging and stroke are associated with reduced adropin levels in the brain and plasma. We showed that treatment with synthetic adropin provides long-lasting neuroprotection in permanent ischemic stroke. However, it is unknown whether the protective effects of adropin are observed in aged animals following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion. We hypothesized that adropin provides neuroprotection in aged mice subjected to transient middle cerebral artery occlusion.

