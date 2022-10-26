Read full article on original website
Study: Colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%
The study found that colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%. That only applies to people who actually get the scan.
MedicalXpress
Study finds less expensive noninvasive test is an effective alternative for colorectal cancer screening
Commercially available noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer—a fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and the multi-target stool DNAtest (mt-sDNA; or Cologuard®)—are equally effective for screening patients with early-stage colorectal cancer. However, a FIT costs about one-fifth of the multi-target DNA test, according to new study results presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). Peripheral artery disease leg pain can occur anywhere in...
MedicalXpress
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
AboutLawsuits.com
Lawsuit Alleges L’Oreal Hair Relaxer Caused Fibroids and Need For Uterine Myomectomy
A Florida woman has filed a product liability lawsuit alleging that L’Oreal hair relaxer products caused her to develop endometriosis and uterine fibroids, resulting in the need for a uterine myomectomy to remove them. The complaint (PDF) was filed by KeAira Gamble on October 26, in the U.S. District...
2minutemedicine.com
Comparable initial effectiveness between initial CT and coronary angiography for major adverse cardiovascular events
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among patients presenting with stable chest pain and an intermediate pre-test probability for obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD), there was no significant difference between men and women who received initial coronary computed tomography (CT) and coronary angiography with respect to major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs).
cohaitungchi.com
Warning Signs of Pulmonary Hypertension and How To Treat It
Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure that affects the arteries and veins of the lungs and, eventually, the right side of the heart. Because the disease worsens over time and has no cure, it’s important to understand the warning signs, diagnosis and treatment. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary...
ahajournals.org
Left Bundle Branch Pacing Versus Biventricular Pacing for Acute Cardiac Resynchronization in Patients With Heart Failure
Left bundle branch pacing (LBBP) has emerged as an alternative to biventricular pacing (BVP) for delivering cardiac resynchronization therapy. We sought to compare the acute improvement of electrical and mechanical synchrony, and hemodynamics between LBBP and BVP in patients with heart failure and left bundle branch block. METHODS:. LBBP and...
ahajournals.org
Therapeutic Benefits of Adropin in Aged Mice After Transient Ischemic Stroke via Reduction of Blood-Brain Barrier Damage
Adropin is a peptide encoded by the energy homeostasis-associated gene (Enho) that is highly expressed in the brain. Aging and stroke are associated with reduced adropin levels in the brain and plasma. We showed that treatment with synthetic adropin provides long-lasting neuroprotection in permanent ischemic stroke. However, it is unknown whether the protective effects of adropin are observed in aged animals following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion. We hypothesized that adropin provides neuroprotection in aged mice subjected to transient middle cerebral artery occlusion.
