Missoula, MT

406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals

MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset by a No. 6 seed in the opening round of the playoffs.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanasports.com

Huntley Project ends marathon day with District 4B volleyball title

RED LODGE — The Huntley Project volleyball team started its quest for a District 4B championship right around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The Red Devils accomplished their goal, but it took about eight hours. The Red Devils lost in the undefeated semifinal to Shepherd 3-1 but rallied to...
WORDEN, MT
montanasports.com

Class AA soccer: Billings Senior boys, Bozeman Gallatin girls punch their tickets to title round

BOZEMAN — The Billings Senior boys and Bozeman Gallatin girls won semifinals matches Wednesday to advance to the championship round of the Class AA soccer playoffs. It took 30 minutes to score the first goal of the game but it was enough to energize Billings Senior throughout the rest of the contest. Lucas Thompson's free kick hit off the left post and to the feet of Nate Cullingworth for the opening goal and a 1-0 Broncs advantage.
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

"Now we turn the page": One year removed from dream season, mix of new and old lead way for Rocky women

BILLINGS — Last season marked a significant breakthrough for the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program, no question. In what was a remarkable turnaround, the Battlin’ Bears went 29-5 overall, 12-3 in the Frontier Conference, won the league’s regular season and tournament championships and made a run to the Round of 8 at the NAIA national tourney.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
MISSOULA, MT
tsln.com

Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX “The Sale With a Program”

1240 2 Coming 3 Year Old Bred Cows Average – $2,328. 273 Four to Solid Mouth Bred Cows Average – $2,229. 3431 Total Commercial Bred Females Average – $2,119. This was a huge offering of fancy Angus females from Joe and Linda Goggins along with family. The sale was the 19th Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza October 24th at the Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Psychedelics come to Missoula, legally this time

MISSOULA, Mont. — Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula

Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the Best Private High School in Montana

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
MISSOULA, MT

