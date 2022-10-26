Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals
MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset by a No. 6 seed in the opening round of the playoffs.
montanasports.com
Huntley Project ends marathon day with District 4B volleyball title
RED LODGE — The Huntley Project volleyball team started its quest for a District 4B championship right around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The Red Devils accomplished their goal, but it took about eight hours. The Red Devils lost in the undefeated semifinal to Shepherd 3-1 but rallied to...
montanasports.com
Class AA soccer: Billings Senior boys, Bozeman Gallatin girls punch their tickets to title round
BOZEMAN — The Billings Senior boys and Bozeman Gallatin girls won semifinals matches Wednesday to advance to the championship round of the Class AA soccer playoffs. It took 30 minutes to score the first goal of the game but it was enough to energize Billings Senior throughout the rest of the contest. Lucas Thompson's free kick hit off the left post and to the feet of Nate Cullingworth for the opening goal and a 1-0 Broncs advantage.
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Huntley Project, Shepherd into undefeated semifinal at District 4B volleyball tournament
RED LODGE — Huntley Project and Shepherd swept their way to Friday's undefeated semifinal at the District 4B tournament in Red Lodge on Thursday afternoon, earning a spot in next weekend's Southern B divisional tournament in the process. Project defeated Columbus in three sets while Shepherd knocked off Joliet...
montanasports.com
One Last Ride: Billings Central girls excited for cross-state bus trip with title on line
BILLINGS — The Billings Central girls will play in their 13th title game in 15 years Saturday in Whitefish. But this senior class hasn't won one yet, and that's not the only history they'll need to overcome. "I do not like thinking about that game," said senior midfielder Lauren...
montanasports.com
Rimrock rally: Montana State Billings women lose lead, surge late to beat crosstown rival Rocky
BILLINGS — First game of a new season? There are always questions. The Montana State Billings women answered a least a few of their own Thursday night in a 62-53 exhibition basketball victory over Rocky Mountain College in a renewal of the teams’ Rimrock Rivalry series at the Fortin Center.
montanasports.com
"Now we turn the page": One year removed from dream season, mix of new and old lead way for Rocky women
BILLINGS — Last season marked a significant breakthrough for the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program, no question. In what was a remarkable turnaround, the Battlin’ Bears went 29-5 overall, 12-3 in the Frontier Conference, won the league’s regular season and tournament championships and made a run to the Round of 8 at the NAIA national tourney.
Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
tsln.com
Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX “The Sale With a Program”
1240 2 Coming 3 Year Old Bred Cows Average – $2,328. 273 Four to Solid Mouth Bred Cows Average – $2,229. 3431 Total Commercial Bred Females Average – $2,119. This was a huge offering of fancy Angus females from Joe and Linda Goggins along with family. The sale was the 19th Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza October 24th at the Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana.
New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
NBCMontana
Psychedelics come to Missoula, legally this time
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula
Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the Best Private High School in Montana
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
montanarightnow.com
Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
UPDATE: Crash blocking Brooks Street in Missoula cleared
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on Brooks Street in Missoula near the intersection with South Reserve Street.
Missoula Property Taxes Will Average a Five Percent Increase
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer Tyler Gernant, the average property taxes in Missoula have risen by a little over five percent, so as property tax bills arrive in the mail or online, you’ll know what to expect. Property Taxes to Rise by...
[Gallery] A New Steakhouse Invited Us for A FREE Night Out in Billings!
On Tuesday Night, after a long day here at the Townsquare Tower... between our alarm company swinging by to beef up security and KTVQ interviewing me and Nikki Vega... We had a scheduled VIP First Look at Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse on the west end, just south of Costco. We've got all the photos, and a very funny surprise video, below!
