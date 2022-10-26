Read full article on original website
Related
Gen. Keane warns US could lose a war with China: 'We've got to wake up'
Gen. Jack Keane sounds the alarm on China's threat to America and the U.S. military's vulnerability after Xi Jinping humiliates his predecessor at a CCP meeting.
Russia Is Europe's Problem, Not America's. It's Time for the U.S. to Cut Europe Loose | Opinion
There is an uncomfortable truth that almost nobody in Washington wants to address and it's this: The biggest foreign threat to the Unites States is not Russia and it's not China. It's the European Union and its member states. This is not to say that Europe is an enemy of...
Pentagon: Despite Russia's war, China still top threat to US
WASHINGTON (AP) — China remains the greatest security challenge for the United States despite Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the threat from Beijing will determine how the U.S. military is equipped and shaped for the future, according to a new Pentagon defense strategy. While the document released Thursday says that conflict with China “is neither inevitable nor desirable,” it describes an effort to prevent Beijing’s “dominance of key regions” — a clear reference to its aggressive military buildup in the South China Sea and increased pressure on the self-governing island of Taiwan. It warns that China is working to undermine...
US sees 'acute threat' from Russia, but says China is main challenge
Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlights the "acute threat" posed by Moscow, but China is the most consequential challenge for the United States, the Pentagon said Thursday. As for Russia, it says the "acute threat" posed by Moscow has been most recently demonstrated by Moscow's February invasion of Ukraine.
Washington Examiner
'Simply wrong': British government slams Trevor Noah's claims of racism against Rishi Sunak
Officials from No. 10 Downing Street slammed The Daily Show host Trevor Noah for a monologue claiming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received racist backlash in his quest to become the next prime minister. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid claimed Noah's comments that aired Wednesday were "simply wrong" and "detached...
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition. An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
First Two NASAMS Air Defense Systems Are In Ukraine: Raytheon CEO
The U.S has promised eight NASAMS batteries and an unspecified amount of ammunition to help Ukraine deal with Russian missiles and drones. The first two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems, or NASAMS, have been installed in Ukraine, but the Pentagon says they have not been transferred to Ukrainian service while troops continue training to operate the air defense batteries.
Finland Will Allow NATO to Place Nuclear Weapons on Border With Russia
Nuclear weapons could be stationed in Finland if the Scandinavian country joins NATO, according to a Finnish newspaper.
A template for Russia’s war in Ukraine: The ‘Winter War’
History rarely repeats itself but it does offer instructive parallels that can be worth reflecting upon while endeavoring to decipher today’s momentous challenges. One such challenge is attempting to predict the behavior of Russia, which Winston Churchill memorably described as “a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.”
Vladimir Putin Faces Dissent From Both Sides as Russian Mood Sours
Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing dissent from both pro-war activists and anti-war protesters, as Russia's war against Ukraine drags on. More than eight months into the war against neighboring Ukraine, anger is growing across the country. Staunch Putin allies are criticizing the military's handling of the conflict, Russian state...
Opinion: As winter bites, Putin has a new tactic
"Electricity rationing has become the new grim reality of war, as Russia tries to destroy Ukraine's economic capacity and force its leaders to the negotiating table," writes John Lough.
Russia State TV Proposes Nuking Elon Musk's Satellites
A video of a Russian state TV host calling for Elon Musk's satellites to be nuked has gone viral on Twitter. Host Vladimir Solovyov made these comments on his show, Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, on Monday, while speaking with Moscow State University Department of Global Politics professor Andrey Sidorov. Around...
The Jewish Press
Hezbollah: For Every Israeli Strike in Syria, We’ll Attack US Forces in the Country
Several strikes against American forces in Syria were reported by Syrian Telegram channels and other media in October, according to a report by MEMRI’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). Some of these reports were confirmed by U.S. forces. On Oct. 23, for example, there was a report of...
Russians Are Building Bomb Shelters Amid Fears About Nuclear War
Russian construction companies say they are receiving more calls from citizens who are asking for bunkers to be built in their homes.
Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.
US News and World Report
White House Vows Response if Russia Attacks U.S. Satellites
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. White House spokesman John...
Stop worrying and love the bomb: Proxy war with Russia is sliding toward apocalypse
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. I have covered enough wars to know that once you open that Pandora's box, the many evils that pour out are beyond anyone's control. War accelerates the whirlwind of industrial killing. The longer any war continues, the closer and closer each side comes to self-annihilation. Unless it is stopped, the proxy war between Russia and the U.S. in Ukraine all but guarantees direct confrontation with Russia and, with it, the very real possibility of nuclear war.
US Army and Navy launch rocket successfully testing hypersonic weapon experiments at NASA facility in Virginia
The US Army and Navy successfully launched a rocket while testing a new class of hypersonic weapons at a seaside NASA facility, the Pentagon confirmed. NASA's Wallop Flight Facility in Virginia hosted the test by Sandia National Laboratories which evaluated hypersonic weapon communications and navigation equipment as well as advanced materials that can withstand the heat in a 'realistic hypersonic environment,' according to a Navy statement.
navalnews.com
Russian Navy Moving Back Into Cold War Fortress In Crimea
The Russian Navy is seen as being on a back foot in the war in Ukraine. From an initial position of dominance, it is now operating in a much more limited way following a series of setbacks. Not least the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April, and subsequent deliveries of Harpoon missiles to Ukraine. But there are signs that Russia has been trying to expand and enhance its naval bases in Crimea.
Comments / 0