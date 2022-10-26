Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem searching for volunteer elves
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem's Citizen's Christmas City Committee is on the search for elves. Volunteers are needed for the annual tree lighting ceremony that's scheduled for the night of Friday, November 18th at City Hall. Organizers need some helpers for Santa, and a hand setting up and taking down the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elections board changes polling locations in Scranton, Dunmore, Old Forge
Some voters in Old Forge, Dunmore and Scranton will cast ballots at new polling locations on Election Day. The Lackawanna County Board of Elections voted unanimously Friday to temporarily relocate six polling places. The voting precincts, their former locations, new locations and reasons for the change are:. Scranton 6th Ward,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Several Lehigh Valley cities, towns hold Trick-or-Treat night
"Trick-or-treat," said Naomi and Olivia. It may be chilly, but that wasn't stopping kids in the Lehigh Valley from trick-or-treating Friday night. "It's great! Come out here, have fun, bring the kids out, grab their candy. Have a great time," said Zach Brandt of Bethlehem. In Bethlehem, moms, dads, kids...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALLENTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 725 N. 10th St., Allentown. The old Allentown Toy building could become a center for the community, if the city's Redevelopment Authority can...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehighton church accepting donations for Operation Christmas Child
LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- Operation Christmas Child is making a return. Salem Bible Fellowship Church in Lehighton will be accepting donation drop offs from November 14th through the 21st. People can participate by filling a shoebox with toys, school supplies, and personal care items. Organizers say these boxes go to more...
WFMZ-TV Online
Worker helping Allentown business, director at Via speak out about people with disabilities in the workforce
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 1 million workers in Pennsylvania have a disability. Their 8 million hours worked account for a $3 trillion economic impact. This is highlighted by October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Inside Allentown Sterner Stems, Alaya Rose is prepping for a terrarium class. The 18-year-old works two...
WFMZ-TV Online
New sculpture revealed in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem thoroughfare has a lofty new look. A new sculpture was revealed Thursday at Third Street and Founders Way. It was created by award-winning sculptor Carol Lambert through the Gateway Sculpture Project. Lambert is a former steel sculptor and has participated in iron pours around the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Homemade sign along Biden Expressway in Scranton is removed
The “Road to Ruin” is removed. The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday took down a homemade sign that recently had been affixed to posts underneath a President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway sign on the roadway inbound to Scranton. After PennDOT learned of the sign, which noted...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bangor football wins battle of the Slate Belt over Pen Argyl
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Bangor took to the ground to defeat Pen Argyl 35-6 on Saturday in the 103rd edition of the Slate Belt football rivalry game. Eric Striba and Ashton Kluska combined for nearly 240 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Bangor improved to 7-3 on the season. MJ Sui also returned a blocked punt for a Slaters touchdown to open the scoring.
WFMZ-TV Online
Impaired driving enforcement operations in Lehigh Valley over weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations. The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols. In addition to protecting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Grocery Outlet opens in place of Ahart's in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new grocery store is filling a vacancy in Allentown. Grocery Outlet held its grand opening on Thursday. The discount grocer has settled in at the shopping center at 15th and Allen streets. Its owner is from Allentown, and says his store is something the community needed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting injured three people in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Three people were injured in a shooting in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department responded to the 900 block of North 4th Street just after 1:00 a.m. One female and two males suffered gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Further...
WFMZ-TV Online
LCTI closed after threat towards school
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- Lehigh Career & Technical Institute (LCTI) closed Friday morning after a threat of potential violence was made. According to LCTI's website, school officials were notified on Friday, October 28th about a threat directed toward the school. Administrators decided not to hold classes as PSP investigates the threat.
WFMZ-TV Online
Kingfish American Bistro serves up delicious seafood dishes and recipes
Kingfish American Bistro and Wine Bar in Bethlehem joined WFMZ Friday morning to serve up some of its incredible dishes. In a saucepan, heat heavy cream. When hot, combine all ingredients except the crab meat. Whisk until silky smooth. Remove from heat and fold in crab meat. Grilled Shrimp Tacos.
WFMZ-TV Online
Blast reported as fire destroys Easton home
EASTON, Pa. --Neighbors reported hearing a blast as a raging fire quickly consumed a home in the city's south side early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a report of a possible explosion and fire in the 100 block of Ann Street. Emergency radio reports indicated two people were taken...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Early morning stabbing in Easton left one man injured
EASTON, Pa. -- Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Easton Police officers arrived at Pearl and N Oak Streets for a stabbing report. A 43-year-old man was found with one stab wound to his back. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated. The stabbing is the result...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP needs help ID'ing person in attempted burglary
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- PSP Troop M Belfast Station is requesting public assistance in identifying an individual who attempted to burglarize 507 Outfitters in Williams Twp., Northampton County. On Friday, October 28, 2022, at approximately 4:37 a.m., the individual used an ax in an attempt to break into 507 Outfitters,...
