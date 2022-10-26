Read full article on original website
user 9855
3d ago
if a person can hear fine, and see fine, but have to have close caption to understand. That person should not hold ANY office in government
Jim Sample
2d ago
The guy is COGNITIVELY IMPAIRED and his policy proposals (what little he could speak of ) are tired and failed socialism. Use your heads
LuAnn K.
1d ago
he does not totally comprehend everything spoken to him that's why he was dodging a debat with Oz. I can't imagine fetterman in the senate making any kind of statement or speech. he certainly does not represent me or holds my core values as a resident of PA.
