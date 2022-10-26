Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Today in History: October 29, "Black Tuesday" on Wall Street
Today is Saturday, Oct. 29, the 302nd day of 2022. There are 63 days left in the year. On Oct. 29, 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.
Obama comments on Pelosi attack, says 'dangerous climate' is created when people begin 'demonizing' others
Former President Barack Obama said "more people can get hurt" if elected officials don't do more to reject dangerous rhetoric in America.
