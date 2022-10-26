ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History: October 29, "Black Tuesday" on Wall Street

Today is Saturday, Oct. 29, the 302nd day of 2022. There are 63 days left in the year. On Oct. 29, 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.
