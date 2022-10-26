Read full article on original website
Attorney General Ellison sues Shipt for misclassifying 'Shoppers' as independent contractors instead of employees
October 24, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court against gig-economy company Shipt, Inc., alleging that it has misclassified its delivery workers — which it refers to as “Shoppers” — as independent contractors to avoid the cost of providing them with the employment protections guaranteed by Minnesota law. The announcement comes in conjunction with the filing of a similar lawsuit against Shipt by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine. Both lawsuits challenge Shipt’s decision to misclassify workers to avoid labor costs.
Minnesota Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz: "We are going to win because people are fed up with the status quo"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota Attorney is vowing "to prosecute crime again" if elected to a chief position this November. Jim Schultz, a Minnesota Attorney General Candidate, joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the office. Schultz, who would be the first Republican to hold the office in 56 years if elected, says he is looking to crack down on violent crime and prosecute fraud cases throughout the state.
Minnesota State Auditor Candidate Ryan Wilson vows to audit schools across state: "The auditor's office hasn't done an audit of a school district in over 20 years"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota attorney is looking to become the state auditor in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Wilson is looking to become Minnesota's State Auditor. He joined WDAY Midday to explain his motivations for running, what his first move would be in the office, and how he would make the office non-political.
Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha: "My job was to really try to turn the corner on an office that had been under heavy attack"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A prominent state official is sharing why she is seeking re-election in the upcoming November General Election. Julie Blaha, Minnesota's State Auditor, joined WDAY Midday to talk about her campaign. Blaha shared the goals of the office, how she has rebuilt the office following her election four years ago, and her goals moving forward.
DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC SAFETY - RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIANS
Closing: November 18, 2022 @ 3:00 p.m. To plan, develop, budget and implement a comprehensive law enforcement and criminal activity prevention program for the Tribe. This involves complex and diverse activities and functions including the consideration of short and long range tribal goals and priorities for the prevention, supervision and control of criminal activity on the Reservation and on other tribal lands that are under tribal authority and jurisdiction. This position reports to the Executive Administrator, and is a full-time position, with benefits. Salary is dependent on qualifications.
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
‘Alarming’: New report highlights staffing concerns in Minnesota health care facilities
Photo: A new report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows that the overall job vacancy rate has tripled. Pat Christman | Mankato Free Press. A new report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows a sharp uptick in the job vacancy rate for health care workers across the state. The report,...
Translated Hunting Regulations Available and No Child Left Inside 2023 Grants NOW OPEN - Apply by December 7, 2022
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has translated the 2022 Minnesota Hunting Regulations into Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish. Based on recent research of Minnesota households, these languages are the four most common non-English, primary languages spoken in Minnesota homes. Accessible pdf files of the documents are available on the DNR website, but we have also printed several thousand hard copies of each of the versions of the Waterfowl Regulations, Hunting and Trapping Regulations, and the Deer Season Maps.
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
Walz-Jensen race for Minnesota governor closes where it started: COVID-19
The 2022 campaign Minnesota has focused mostly on inflation, public safety and abortion. Those are the top three issues that voters cite in nearly every statewide poll. So, of course, the final debate Friday between the leading candidates for governor spent an inordinate amount of time on … COVID-19? During a 60-minute debate that sounded more like an argument, Gov. Tim Walz defended the state’s response to the pandemic, and GOP challenger Scott Jensen criticized it. In turn, Walz attacked Jensen’s national prominence as a COVID skeptic, and Jensen defended it.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Minnesota Sees Spike In Aircraft Hit With Lasers But Pilots Rarely Fully Document Exposure
(FOX 9) – While it may seem like a harmless prank, pointing a laser at planes and other aircraft mid-flight can put pilots, passengers and the people below in danger. Laser strikes involving aircraft in Minnesota more than doubled in 2021 from the previous year. However, at least one government watchdog agency claims not enough is being done to tackle the problem.
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
OK Gov. Stitt Resurrects Gaming Compact Fight with Tribes
In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation, The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
Minnesota Gov. Walz, Jensen come out swinging in last debate
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen came out swinging Friday in their final debate of the campaign as they gave voters a last chance to make head-to-head comparisons on how the candidates would lead Minnesota. "Scott's vision is a dark and fearful vision of...
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
Poverty in Minnesota: A call to action
The pandemic has caused significant hardships for families and individuals across the country. Over the past few years, thousands of Minnesotans were forced by pandemic-induced job loss or the death of a principal wage earner to seek assistance to feed their families, care for older family members or pay for child care. The pandemic forced many individuals to access federal assistance for the first time ever simply to make ends meet. For others, it drastically deepened their reliance on critical federal support. Community Action agencies and other social service providers across the state struggled to meet the high demand while dealing with sudden staff shortages, vaccine mandates, and the impact of the pandemic on their own families. While things have seemed to return to an uneasy normal, the resilience of the social safety net to respond to the next crisis has been stress-tested to the near breaking point.
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
DEED Celebrates Immigrant Integration Day
Governor Tim Walz proclaimed today as Immigrant Integration Day in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is marking the day by recognizing the achievements of New Americans and highlighting the need for greater integration of immigrants and refugees in all aspects of Minnesota life. "Welcoming New...
