Vandalia, OH

WVNews

Dayton wins on Chisholm's go-ahead TD with 18 seconds left

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 23-yard run with 18 seconds left and Dayton overcame three interceptions by Shane Hamm to beat Valparaiso 31-24 on Saturday. Chisholm carried it 18 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Dayton (5-2, 4-1 Pioneer League)....
DAYTON, OH
WVNews

Harvey scores 2 TDs as UCF beats No. 20 Cincinnati 25-21

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — RJ Harvey had a 17-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining, sending UCF to a 25-21 win over No. 20 Cincinnati on Saturday. Harvey’s go-ahead TD capped a seven-play, 75-yard march directed by Mikey Keene. The backup quarterback was 4 for 4 for 57 yards on the drive.
ORLANDO, FL

