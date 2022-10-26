Read full article on original website
Janice M. Bongo
August 26, 1948 ~ October 26, 2022 (age 74) Janice Mae Bongo, Naytawash ikwe "Soaring Eagle Woman", travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MN. Janice was born on August 26, 1948, in Onigum, MN, to Charles and Nancy (Day) Bongo. She graduated from...
Leroy "Puff" Whitebird, Jr.
Leroy "Puff" Whitebird, Jr. April 17, 1958 ~ October 24, 2022 (age 64) Leroy "Puff" Whitebird, Jr., age 64, of Cass Lake, MN, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Cass Lake. Puff was born on April 17, 1958, to Leroy and Elizabeth (Littlewolf) Whitebird, Sr., in Cass Lake,...
Bemidji State University to host opioid awareness and Narcan training Nov. 3
Bemidji State University will host an opioid awareness and Narcan training event Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. on campus in Hagg-Sauer Hall 150. Andrea Herold, an educator from Rural AIDS Action Network and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose, including administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to reverse the reaction. The training is part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week activities.
Five women honored at Women United Tribute Award ceremony
Five local women were honored as Tribute Award Winners during the Women United 2022 Award Ceremony. Sanford Health's Kayla Winkler received the first-ever Emerging Leader award, a new designation for the 6th Annual Event that recognizes up-and-coming leaders in our community. The NWICDC's Natasha Kingbird, business owner Sarah Guida, Beltrami...
Rodd "Shu Shine" Russell Smith I
September 30, 1969 ~ October 22, 2022 (age 53) Todd "Shu Shine" Russell Smith I, "Ishkodem Benaise" meaning "Fire of the Thunderbird" age 53, of the Bullhead Clan and Cass Lake, MN, unexpectedly started his path with the Lord on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from his home in Cass Lake. He was born September30, 1969, in Cass Lake, MN, the son of Mary Jo Smith and Clyde Monroe.
Red Lake Political Education Committee holds Candidate Fair in Redby
The Red Lake Political Education Committee hosted a Candidate Fair on Tuesday, October 25th from 5 PM-8 PM, at the Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (Wellness & Event Venue) in Redby. This Candidate Fair featured representation for:. Beltrami County Sheriff. State Representative. State Senator. County Commissioner. US Congress Representative. Red Lake School Board.
White Earth Tribal Council Quarterly Report
Greetings White Earth Members, thank you for the honor of being your newly elected Secretary/Treasurer for the White Earth Reservation Business Committee. As part of my duties, I submit to you my quarterly report for the start of Fiscal year 2023. Our Fiscal year runs from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023.
