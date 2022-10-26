Bemidji State University will host an opioid awareness and Narcan training event Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. on campus in Hagg-Sauer Hall 150. Andrea Herold, an educator from Rural AIDS Action Network and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose, including administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to reverse the reaction. The training is part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week activities.

