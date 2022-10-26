ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department. Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail. Authorities said officers responding to the 400...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Police looking for bank robbery suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department has an active warrant for 36-year-old Tanner Richard Morgan for a bank robbery that occurred on October 21st at the Wells Fargo Bank on Bayou Blvd. Morgan is a white male who is 5′10 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle PD: Man fired shot at ex-girlfriend

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on two felony warrants. Joshua Malcolm Skipper is charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of certain persons forbidden to carrying a pistol. According to...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man shoots victim during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail. Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge. Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile homeowner shoots burglar, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man shot a burglar who was taking items from his house and detached garage on North Ann Street, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 100 block at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the property owner pulled up to his house and saw a man coming out. He then tried to hold the burglar, but the thief got aggressive and charged the man, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Looking for Rapper Turned Armed Robber

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police tells FOX10 News Fugitive Files, a local rapper will have to face the music for using a gun to rob a woman. Take a good look at 19 year old Dennis Lamar III. He’s also known as “Den Den” to fans of his rap. Lamar and two women were trying to help another woman sell her Play Station 4, when the group decided to take a break at Rickarby Park on D-I-P. They got a pizza, but some time during lunch, investigators say Lamar became an armed robber, instead of a rapper. He pulled a gun on the woman, demanded the gaming console, and to empty her pockets. The woman complied, and Lamar, and the two women then drove off, leaving the victim in the park.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating shooting in connection with alleged burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting in connection with an alleged burglary. The incident happened around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a burglary in progress on North Ann Street, near Springhill Avenue. According to the Mobile Police Department, The victim attempted to detain the subject...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
LOXLEY, AL
utv44.com

Hunt for dangerous predator accused of raping Loxley woman continues

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A 49-year-old Loxley woman says she woke up early Thursday morning to a man, who was wearing a badge, banging on her front door yelling "police." Investigators say he pushed his way in the door and beat and raped the woman in her home on County Road 68. Since the Loxley Police Department posted a sketch of the rape suspect Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, it's been shared more than 3,000 times with hundreds more commenting.
LOXLEY, AL
WEAR

Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Victims followed, shot at after confrontation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after someone opens fire on several victims early Saturday morning, according to Mobile police. Officers called to the 1000 block of Dominick Street around 1:42 a.m. Saturday discovered that the victims were traveling to a friend’s house when known male subjects with whom they had recently had a confrontation began following him, authorities said. When the victims arrived at their friend’s house, the subject fired multiple rounds, striking the victim’s vehicle and his friend’s occupied residence as well as an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area, police said.
WKRG News 5

Atmore woman killed in single-vehicle wreck on Bell Fork Road

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a woman was killed when her Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped at about 2:40 p.m., Thursday afternoon, according to an ALEA news release. ALEA said Patricia Allen Helton, 57, died at the scene on Bell Fork Road, about […]
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore woman dies in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man shoots brother during argument, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate after they say a man shot his brother early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the Montlimar Apartments, 1417 Azalea Road, around 12:10 a.m. and discovered that the victim’s brother shot him during an argument then fled the scene, according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
PENSACOLA, FL

