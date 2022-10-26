Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department. Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail. Authorities said officers responding to the 400...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Three relatives arrested as search for murder suspect continues
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a wanted murder suspect were put behind bars accused of fighting back at Mobile County deputies. Deputies and investigators showed up to a house in Semmes Wednesday looking for Joseph Timmons. Timmons is wanted in the murder of Tristan Bohannon. But according to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Police looking for bank robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department has an active warrant for 36-year-old Tanner Richard Morgan for a bank robbery that occurred on October 21st at the Wells Fargo Bank on Bayou Blvd. Morgan is a white male who is 5′10 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle PD: Man fired shot at ex-girlfriend
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on two felony warrants. Joshua Malcolm Skipper is charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of certain persons forbidden to carrying a pistol. According to...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man shoots victim during argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail. Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge. Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile homeowner shoots burglar, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man shot a burglar who was taking items from his house and detached garage on North Ann Street, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 100 block at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the property owner pulled up to his house and saw a man coming out. He then tried to hold the burglar, but the thief got aggressive and charged the man, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Looking for Rapper Turned Armed Robber
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police tells FOX10 News Fugitive Files, a local rapper will have to face the music for using a gun to rob a woman. Take a good look at 19 year old Dennis Lamar III. He’s also known as “Den Den” to fans of his rap. Lamar and two women were trying to help another woman sell her Play Station 4, when the group decided to take a break at Rickarby Park on D-I-P. They got a pizza, but some time during lunch, investigators say Lamar became an armed robber, instead of a rapper. He pulled a gun on the woman, demanded the gaming console, and to empty her pockets. The woman complied, and Lamar, and the two women then drove off, leaving the victim in the park.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating shooting in connection with alleged burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting in connection with an alleged burglary. The incident happened around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a burglary in progress on North Ann Street, near Springhill Avenue. According to the Mobile Police Department, The victim attempted to detain the subject...
Florida murder suspect danced, laughed when talking about killing, witnesses say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for a murder that happened in August, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Raven Morgan, 20, was charged with First Degree Premeditated Murder. On Aug. 7, 2022, deputies responded to an unspecified location in reference to a death investigation. They said they found a […]
utv44.com
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
Fairhope Police look to solve speeding problems on Gayfer Ave.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police are warning drivers to slow down. “Gayfer Ave. is one of the highest areas that we write tickets in at this point. It is a major through area. A lot of cars use that to get to Greeno Rd. or to get from Greeno Rd. back out to Section […]
utv44.com
Hunt for dangerous predator accused of raping Loxley woman continues
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A 49-year-old Loxley woman says she woke up early Thursday morning to a man, who was wearing a badge, banging on her front door yelling "police." Investigators say he pushed his way in the door and beat and raped the woman in her home on County Road 68. Since the Loxley Police Department posted a sketch of the rape suspect Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, it's been shared more than 3,000 times with hundreds more commenting.
WEAR
Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Victims followed, shot at after confrontation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after someone opens fire on several victims early Saturday morning, according to Mobile police. Officers called to the 1000 block of Dominick Street around 1:42 a.m. Saturday discovered that the victims were traveling to a friend’s house when known male subjects with whom they had recently had a confrontation began following him, authorities said. When the victims arrived at their friend’s house, the subject fired multiple rounds, striking the victim’s vehicle and his friend’s occupied residence as well as an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area, police said.
Atmore woman killed in single-vehicle wreck on Bell Fork Road
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a woman was killed when her Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped at about 2:40 p.m., Thursday afternoon, according to an ALEA news release. ALEA said Patricia Allen Helton, 57, died at the scene on Bell Fork Road, about […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore woman dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man shoots brother during argument, Mobile police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate after they say a man shot his brother early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the Montlimar Apartments, 1417 Azalea Road, around 12:10 a.m. and discovered that the victim’s brother shot him during an argument then fled the scene, according to authorities.
New law aims to slow catalytic converter thefts, 1st arrest in Baldwin County
A Foley man is in jail charged with possession of a "used or detached catalytic converter". It's the first arrest in Baldwin County under a new law that went into effect in June.
niceville.com
Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
Comments / 0