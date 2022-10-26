ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

Brookfield, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Brookfield.

The Kennedy High School volleyball team will have a game with Brookfield High School on October 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Kennedy High School
Brookfield High School
October 26, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Kennedy High School volleyball team will have a game with Brookfield High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00.

Kennedy High School
Brookfield High School
October 26, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

