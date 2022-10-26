Proposition 27: Allows online and mobile sports wagering

Yes: A YES vote on this measure means that licensed tribes or gambling companies could offer online sports betting over the Internet and mobile devices to people 21 years of age and older on non-tribal lands in California. Those offering online sports betting would be required to pay the state a share of sports bets made. A new state unit would be created to regulate online sports betting. New ways to reduce illegal online sports betting would be available.

No: A NO vote on this measure means that sports betting would continue to be illegal in California. No changes would be made to the way state gambling laws are enforced.

(Source: California's Office Voter Information Guide)

Background

Legalizes online and mobile sports wagering, which currently is prohibited, for persons 21 years and older.

Such wagering may be offered only by federally recognized Indian tribes and eligible businesses that contract with them. Individuals placing bets must be in California and not located on Indian lands. It imposes a 10% tax on sports-wagering revenues and licensing fees. Directs tax and licensing revenues first to regulatory costs, then the remainder to: 85% to homelessness programs; 15% to nonparticipating tribes. It specifies licensing, regulatory, consumer-protection, and betting-integrity standards for sports wagering.

Summary of estimate by Legislative Analyst and Director of Finance of fiscal impact on state and local governments: