Newark, NJ

Newark, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Newark.

The Paterson Arts and Science Charter School volleyball team will have a game with East Side High School on October 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Paterson Arts and Science Charter School
East Side High School
October 26, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Paterson Arts and Science Charter School volleyball team will have a game with East Side High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00.

Paterson Arts and Science Charter School
East Side High School
October 26, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

NJ.com

Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star

A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 16 Union City runs wild, defeats Union in North 1, Group 5 opener

Tyler Koffa returned an interception 12 yards for a touchdown just 15 seconds into the game. From there, the rushing attack of second-seeded Union City, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, could not be stopped as it rolled to a 62-20 victory over seventh-seeded Union in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoffs at Roosevelt Stadium in Union City.
UNION CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ

MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Moving Education Forward in Newark

For too long we have not taken a holistic stakeholder approach to education in our cities, instead remaining in our silos that do not benefit our most important asset, our children. In Newark, while our schools have markedly improved, we recognize the myriad of barriers that still exist. We have...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
News 12

2 suspects charged in killing of teen basketball star in East Orange

Two suspects have been charged in connection to the killing of a 16-year-old basketball star in East Orange. Josiah Wade and a 16-year-old are accused of fatally shooting Letrell Duncan earlier this month. Police say the shooting happened a block away from the East Orange High School Campus. Duncan was...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident

NEWARK, NJ- Police in Newark are searching for Irvington resident Fajarah Chambers, 22, for questioning in regard to a shooting incident that took place this summer. On Monday, July 18th, police responded to a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue for a shots-fired call. During their investigation, police recovered three spent shell casings. No injuries or damages were reported during the shooting. An investigation led police to identify Chambers as a person of interest in the case. She is described as 5’6” tall and 140 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown and blonde hair, and The post Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark

The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Scramble to preserve home owned by formerly enslaved man in Montclair, N.J.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - There's a scramble to preserve history in Montclair, New Jersey after a home once owned by a formerly enslaved man gets listed for sale.  CBS2s Vanessa Murdock reports on efforts to save the James Howe house, also known as the Freed Slave House.The one bedroom home houses far more history and cultural significance than even the grandest home might. "Think about how this little house, right, 'little' house in Montclair, was, like, a huge home to James Howe his friends and his family," said Nicole Gray, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Montclair. James Howe, a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man convicted of participating in fatal shooting during robbery

A 35-year-old man was convicted in the robbery and fatal shooting of another man more than three years ago in Newark. An Essex County jury found Rashad Zeigler guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and felony murder in the slaying of Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, prosecutors said. The verdict came after three days of deliberation.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint

NEWARK, NJ – A Latin-owned money transfer business was armed at knifepoint Thursday morning in Newark. Police said a man entered the business, pulled a knife on the clerk and was able to flee with $3,000. “Police officers responded to a call about a robbery that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at Macara Express Business, a money transfer service business located in the 50 block of Wilson Avenue,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspect, a Hispanic male, was captured on surveillance video walking into the business wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a black The post Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
