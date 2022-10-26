BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about the staffing problems within the Birmingham Police Department. We first told you last week that the department is down by more than 200 officers because of nationwide shortages and low applicants in Jefferson County. Now, members of BPD’s Fraternal Order of Police are coming forward, telling WBRC it is even more than that.

