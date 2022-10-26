ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Shipt facing lawsuit for allegedly denying shoppers full-time benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was unveiled Thursday against Shipt for allegedly denying their workers full-time employee benefits. The grocery delivery service is based in Birmingham and says their shoppers are independent contractors. The District of Columbia’s Attorney General filed the lawsuit and the big question comes with the...
Bham Now

6 fair trade retailers in Birmingham you should check out

Did you know October is fair trade month? Shopping at fair trade stores is a great way to engage in the community and support local businesses. We’re celebrating by highlighting some of our favorite shops here in The Magic City. What is fair trade?. The idea behind fair trade...
wbrc.com

Birmingham offering shuttles for Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are expected to converge this weekend for the Magic City Classic. All those visitors mean a lot traffic and full parking spaces too. Again this year, the city is offering shuttles to help people get to where they need to go quickly. There are three...
wbrc.com

Birmingham FOP says BPD staffing is at an all-time low

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about the staffing problems within the Birmingham Police Department. We first told you last week that the department is down by more than 200 officers because of nationwide shortages and low applicants in Jefferson County. Now, members of BPD’s Fraternal Order of Police are coming forward, telling WBRC it is even more than that.
wbrc.com

Shelby humane exceeds matching gift challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane announced Thursday that they can keep helping pets in need thanks to a generous donation. The donor will also match anything you can give up to $60,000. Shelby Humane says that money will help spay and neuter twice as many dogs and cats and...
wvtm13.com

Audit reveals high rate of estimated BWWB water bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billing audit presented to the Birmingham Water Works Board on Thursday showed more than 100,000 bills were estimated in one two-month period. According to an analysis performed for former General Manager Mac Underwood's consulting firm, there were 135,000 estimated bills between December 2021 and January 2022.
wbrc.com

City of Tuscaloosa temporarily halts new short term rentals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa is not granting any new short-term rentals for the next few months. City Councilors called for a pause in the process after getting complaints from neighborhoods and being overrun with requests from some property owners to turn their houses into short term rental properties.
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa VA to host jobs fair this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa VA may have a job for you. The VA is holding a major jobs fair on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. in the sports atrium at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. A total of around 50 jobs will be up for grabs, ranging from...
wvtm13.com

State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
bcchspatriotpost.com

New Vending Machines Are a Runaway Success!

Recently at Birmingham Community Charter High School, we received new vending machines. The school has changed its vending machines by upgrading its items, and the new snacks are well-liked by the students. I know this because I’ve noticed several students using the vending machines before school, at lunch, after school,...
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL

Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
Bham Now

14 exciting Halloween weekend events in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30

Y’all, it’s officially Halloween weekend. I’m here to proclaim October to be the best month! Let’s finish it out strong with these spooky events in The Magic City, October 28-30. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Gear up for...
