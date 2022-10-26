Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Bham Now
30 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 30 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jana Hanna at 205-835-6188 or...
It’s long past time for Birmingham Water Works to get smart or flushed
This is an opinion column. Birmingham Water Works Board member Dr. George Munchus is fond of saying water systems, no matter their size, have four jobs: repair leaks and replace aging infrastructure, oversee billing and collections, navigate litigation, and manage people. Just four jobs. Like a table with a faulty...
wbrc.com
Shipt facing lawsuit for allegedly denying shoppers full-time benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was unveiled Thursday against Shipt for allegedly denying their workers full-time employee benefits. The grocery delivery service is based in Birmingham and says their shoppers are independent contractors. The District of Columbia’s Attorney General filed the lawsuit and the big question comes with the...
Bham Now
6 fair trade retailers in Birmingham you should check out
Did you know October is fair trade month? Shopping at fair trade stores is a great way to engage in the community and support local businesses. We’re celebrating by highlighting some of our favorite shops here in The Magic City. What is fair trade?. The idea behind fair trade...
wbrc.com
Birmingham offering shuttles for Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are expected to converge this weekend for the Magic City Classic. All those visitors mean a lot traffic and full parking spaces too. Again this year, the city is offering shuttles to help people get to where they need to go quickly. There are three...
Tuscaloosa Public Library Leaders: Branches Will Close Without More Funding
Leaders at the Tuscaloosa Public Library warned local media Friday that without an increase in funding, they will likely have to close their two auxiliary branches sometime next year. In an informal press conference led by TPL's executive director Jennifer Pearson, board president Florence Williams and treasurer Bryan Winter, the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham FOP says BPD staffing is at an all-time low
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about the staffing problems within the Birmingham Police Department. We first told you last week that the department is down by more than 200 officers because of nationwide shortages and low applicants in Jefferson County. Now, members of BPD’s Fraternal Order of Police are coming forward, telling WBRC it is even more than that.
Bham Now
5 reasons living at Tower on Tenth will elevate your lifestyle + lease now for 2 months FREE
Have you heard the luxury apartment homes at Tower on Tenth are ready to lease? We got a sneak peek and are ready to fill you in on why you’ll be happy you chose Birmingham’s newest apartments are your new home, PLUS how you can get two months FREE! Check it out below.
wbrc.com
Shelby humane exceeds matching gift challenge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane announced Thursday that they can keep helping pets in need thanks to a generous donation. The donor will also match anything you can give up to $60,000. Shelby Humane says that money will help spay and neuter twice as many dogs and cats and...
wvtm13.com
Audit reveals high rate of estimated BWWB water bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billing audit presented to the Birmingham Water Works Board on Thursday showed more than 100,000 bills were estimated in one two-month period. According to an analysis performed for former General Manager Mac Underwood's consulting firm, there were 135,000 estimated bills between December 2021 and January 2022.
wbrc.com
City of Tuscaloosa temporarily halts new short term rentals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa is not granting any new short-term rentals for the next few months. City Councilors called for a pause in the process after getting complaints from neighborhoods and being overrun with requests from some property owners to turn their houses into short term rental properties.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA to host jobs fair this weekend
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa VA may have a job for you. The VA is holding a major jobs fair on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. in the sports atrium at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. A total of around 50 jobs will be up for grabs, ranging from...
wvtm13.com
State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
bcchspatriotpost.com
New Vending Machines Are a Runaway Success!
Recently at Birmingham Community Charter High School, we received new vending machines. The school has changed its vending machines by upgrading its items, and the new snacks are well-liked by the students. I know this because I’ve noticed several students using the vending machines before school, at lunch, after school,...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
New shift hours and staff shortages weigh on Birmingham Police’s North Precinct
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police officers want to hear from Chief Scott Thurmond after being asked to work new 12-hour shifts as staff shortages continue to plague the department. Birmingham’s Fraternal Order of Police is bringing those concerns to CBS 42 after it said it has tried multiple times to get a meeting with […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL
Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
Bham Now
14 exciting Halloween weekend events in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30
Y’all, it’s officially Halloween weekend. I’m here to proclaim October to be the best month! Let’s finish it out strong with these spooky events in The Magic City, October 28-30. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Gear up for...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff using new drone tech to keep Magic City Classic attendees safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now using state of the art drone technology to try and keep you safe. Many of you attending the Magic City Classic will likely be caught on camera from above. The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office says with this technology...
