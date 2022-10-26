Read full article on original website
Pitt News
Take 5 | Pitt volleyball deserves more respect, give Pickett time to develop
In this week’s Take 5, The Pitt News Sports Desk takes a look at former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett’s development, Pitt volleyball and more. Pitt Volleyball is still criminally underrated // Zack Gibney, Senior Staff Writer. Pitt Volleyball is a mainstay atop the national rankings. Year after year,...
Week 9 college football winners and losers: Georgia, Ohio State, TCU pass tests away from home
College Football Playoff contenders Georgia, Ohio State and TCU all passed away test to headline the winners and losers from Week 9.
SBN HSVB Michigan district pairings 1031
DIVISION 2 At Edwardsburg Tuesday, November 1 Niles vs. Berrien Springs, 5:30 p.m. ...
'This win goes to Coach Dooley': No. 1 Bulldogs down Florida day after Georgia legend's death
The top-ranked Bulldogs defeated rival Florida for the fifth time in six years one day after the death of longtime Georgia coach Vince Dooley.
WATCH: JT Shrout hits Montana Lemonious-Craig for second quarter TD
JT Shrout and Montana Lemonious-Craig have developed some nice red-zone chemistry with each other. Two weeks after that duo produced the game-winning touchdown against Cal, Shrout found MLC open in the end zone once again in the second quarter of Saturday’s Arizona State game. The touchdown, a 7-yard slant, cut Arizona State’s lead from 14-3 to 14-10 following the extra point. Unfortunately, the Sun Devils responded on their ensuing drive with a 42-yard TD run by Xazavian Valladay to take a 21-10 lead. Late in the second quarter, the Buffs’ offense has produced 118 total yards, 55 of which were courtesy of Deion Smith’s legs. Watch MLC’s second touchdown of the season below: TOUCHDOWN @Montana_L_Craig! 📺 https://t.co/thWFmshpXE#GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/w6SFLwgquX — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) October 30, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Colorado vs. Arizona State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
FOX40
Sacramento Republic FC faces Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in conference semifinals
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC is playing against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the Western Conference semifinals of the United Soccer League playoffs. Sacramento took a 1-0 lead after Rodrigo “RoRo” Lopez scored in the 18th minute. The Republic FC’s captain netted his goal off of a long pass from […]
