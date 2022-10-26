JT Shrout and Montana Lemonious-Craig have developed some nice red-zone chemistry with each other. Two weeks after that duo produced the game-winning touchdown against Cal, Shrout found MLC open in the end zone once again in the second quarter of Saturday’s Arizona State game. The touchdown, a 7-yard slant, cut Arizona State’s lead from 14-3 to 14-10 following the extra point. Unfortunately, the Sun Devils responded on their ensuing drive with a 42-yard TD run by Xazavian Valladay to take a 21-10 lead. Late in the second quarter, the Buffs’ offense has produced 118 total yards, 55 of which were courtesy of Deion Smith’s legs. Watch MLC’s second touchdown of the season below: TOUCHDOWN @Montana_L_Craig! 📺 https://t.co/thWFmshpXE#GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/w6SFLwgquX — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) October 30, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Colorado vs. Arizona State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

BOULDER, CO ・ 20 MINUTES AGO