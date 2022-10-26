ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCAX

Body found after Colchester mobile home fire

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating the death of a person connected to a fire overnight in Colchester. Colchester Police say fire crews from six area departments responded to the Breezy Acres Mobile Home park around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a modular home on fire. They say a body was found inside the home just before midnight, The name of the victim has not been released.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Car crash closes parts of North Avenue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a car crash on North Avenue Thursday night. Police tell us part of the road was shutdown for about a half hour and both cars suffered significant damage. One of the drivers, involved in the crash was sent to the hospital out...
colchestersun.com

Colchester Breezy Acres mobile home fire claims one life, police report says

Shortly before midnight last night in the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park off of Creek Farm Road, a fire in a modular home on Eighth Street killed an occupant. Colchester Police and Colchester Fire responded to the fire. Assistance was provided from Milton, Winooski, Essex Junction, Essex Town and St. Michael's College as well, according to a release from Colchester Police.
COLCHESTER, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Missing Person Kyla McEachern

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks of the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Kyla McEachern was reported missing from her residence in Stockbridge after she failed to return home. Investigation revealed that McEachern left her residence on Oct. 27 in a 2013 black Kia Soul bearing Vermont registration KBN872. McEachern advised she was going to the Barre area. However she has not returned home. She might be in the greater Burlington area as well. McEachern was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on McEachern’s whereabouts or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
STOCKBRIDGE, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigate school threat in Swanton

SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threatening statement made on social media by a student in Swanton. Troopers said they were notified of the threatening post just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. According to state police, the threat was made by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School in Swanton.
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another truck stuck in Smuggler’s Notch shut down the Notch Road for several hours Tuesday and the driver was charged with cocaine possession. Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting tractor-trailer units on Route 108 in Cambridge just before 3:00 p.m. Police say he stopped near the peak and authorities safely guided him back down. Foster was issued a $1,200 ticket.
CAMBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orange County Sheriff and a former deputy have been named in a federal civil lawsuit stemming from a 2019 armed road rage incident in Williamstown. An Orange County jury in April convicted 51-year-old William Pine of aggravated assault and lying to police following the October 2019 incident in Williamstown. Authorities say Pine was off duty when he confronted Nathan Lyonnaise and Kevin Goodale, who were driving on Stone Road. They say Pine tailgated them and blocked their car with his truck. As the two attempted to get away, Pine fired two shots at the car, narrowly missing them.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For four years, the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception has done nothing but take up space in the heart of Burlington. A consultant for parishioners says they want to remove the building for a few reasons, but mostly because it’s biblical. Because of a declining congregation...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend

MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
wamc.org

Officials warn of phone scam in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh officials are warning residents of a phone scam. Customers of the city’s Municipal Lighting Department are reporting receiving calls from individuals claiming to work for the utility. They are asking for personal information including home address and bank accounts claiming the customer has a large credit and they...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

