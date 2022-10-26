Read full article on original website
Body found after Colchester mobile home fire
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating the death of a person connected to a fire overnight in Colchester. Colchester Police say fire crews from six area departments responded to the Breezy Acres Mobile Home park around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a modular home on fire. They say a body was found inside the home just before midnight, The name of the victim has not been released.
Car crash closes parts of North Avenue
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a car crash on North Avenue Thursday night. Police tell us part of the road was shutdown for about a half hour and both cars suffered significant damage. One of the drivers, involved in the crash was sent to the hospital out...
Colchester Breezy Acres mobile home fire claims one life, police report says
Shortly before midnight last night in the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park off of Creek Farm Road, a fire in a modular home on Eighth Street killed an occupant. Colchester Police and Colchester Fire responded to the fire. Assistance was provided from Milton, Winooski, Essex Junction, Essex Town and St. Michael's College as well, according to a release from Colchester Police.
Vermont State Police Arrest Aaron Brunette Of N Andover, Massachusetts For DUI
Friday night, Vermont State Police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N Andover, Massachusetts for DUI. At approximately 11:23 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 7 and Lime Kiln Rd in the town of Charlotte, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash. Vermont State Police...
WATCH: Police bodycam footage shows moment of Concord double homicide suspect's arrest
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — NBC5 has obtained police bodycam footage of the arrest of Logan Clegg. Last week, Clegg was charged with killing Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid back in April. The arrest was made inside the South Burlington Library on Oct. 12. The arrest happened...
Two charged with stealing generator from CALEX Ambulance Service in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say two people were cited for grand larceny following an incident in St. Johnsbury last week. On October 19, authorities were notified of a stolen generator from CALEX Ambulance Service on Hospital Drive, at around 12:30 a.m. Several witnesses provided a description of the vehicle...
19-year-old charged with murder in July shooting near Burlington’s Roosevelt Park
Abdiaziz Abdhikadir is charged in the killing of Hussein Mubarak, 21, who was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7. Abdhikadir also faces eight counts of attempted murder in a separate incident in which he allegedly fired shots into Mubarak’s home. Read the story on VTDigger here: 19-year-old charged with murder in July shooting near Burlington’s Roosevelt Park.
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Logan Clegg’s arrest in Vermont library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH)– Newly released bodycam footage from a Vermont officer on Oct. 12 shows the arrest of Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old who stands accused of murdering Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont for an unrelated...
Missing Person Kyla McEachern
Troopers from the Royalton Barracks of the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Kyla McEachern was reported missing from her residence in Stockbridge after she failed to return home. Investigation revealed that McEachern left her residence on Oct. 27 in a 2013 black Kia Soul bearing Vermont registration KBN872. McEachern advised she was going to the Barre area. However she has not returned home. She might be in the greater Burlington area as well. McEachern was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on McEachern’s whereabouts or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
Vermont State Police investigate school threat in Swanton
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threatening statement made on social media by a student in Swanton. Troopers said they were notified of the threatening post just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. According to state police, the threat was made by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School in Swanton.
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another truck stuck in Smuggler’s Notch shut down the Notch Road for several hours Tuesday and the driver was charged with cocaine possession. Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting tractor-trailer units on Route 108 in Cambridge just before 3:00 p.m. Police say he stopped near the peak and authorities safely guided him back down. Foster was issued a $1,200 ticket.
Hinesburg man arrested after allegedly trying to run over woman with his truck
WILLISTON, Vt. — A Hinesburg man is behind bars after police say he tried to run a woman over with his truck in a parking lot. South Burlington Police said 42-year-old Rocky Racicot was driving with a woman on Tuesday near Williston Road and Kennedy Drive when the two got into a physical fight.
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orange County Sheriff and a former deputy have been named in a federal civil lawsuit stemming from a 2019 armed road rage incident in Williamstown. An Orange County jury in April convicted 51-year-old William Pine of aggravated assault and lying to police following the October 2019 incident in Williamstown. Authorities say Pine was off duty when he confronted Nathan Lyonnaise and Kevin Goodale, who were driving on Stone Road. They say Pine tailgated them and blocked their car with his truck. As the two attempted to get away, Pine fired two shots at the car, narrowly missing them.
Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For four years, the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception has done nothing but take up space in the heart of Burlington. A consultant for parishioners says they want to remove the building for a few reasons, but mostly because it’s biblical. Because of a declining congregation...
Hinesburg man tried to run over girlfriend: Police
Police said the couple began exchanging blows while driving in South Burlington
Home tour of the week: a $349,900 house in Colchester Village with a large backyard
This three bedroom house in Colchester has a modern kitchen with quartz countertops and new GE stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a sunroom and there is a warm natural gas fireplace included with the house. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $349,900. Square Feet: 1,132. HIGHLIGHTS: natural gas...
Burlington Police Department reports increasing crime amid staffing shortages in chief's October report
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department has released thechief's October report, highlighting increasing crime in the city while the department handles ongoing staffing issues. The Burlington Police Department has a current cap of 87 officers. However, the department currently employs 62 officers, with only 21 of them available...
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
Officials warn of phone scam in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh officials are warning residents of a phone scam. Customers of the city’s Municipal Lighting Department are reporting receiving calls from individuals claiming to work for the utility. They are asking for personal information including home address and bank accounts claiming the customer has a large credit and they...
Deep dive into Burlington crime data suggests city isn’t as dangerous as perceived
Research by a UVM student shows the city's crime statistics don’t tell the whole story.
