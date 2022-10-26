ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghmagazine.com

Here’s The First Look At Filmed-in-Pittsburgh’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

It’s fitting that Netflix has dropped the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye” right before Halloween. It’s an eerie introduction to this filmed-in-Pittsburgh mystery thriller based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name that follows a detective named Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale) called in to hunt a deadly killer on the grounds of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point during the 1830s. A cadet is dead, his heart ripped from his chest and the school is desperate for answers. Along the way Landor becomes embroiled in the fate of a young cadet: a young poet named Edgar Allan Poe, according to a Netflix release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side

From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

First Look: What Pittsburgh Is Planning for Light-Up Night 2022

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says last year’s move of Light Up Night from Friday to Saturday was so successful that it’s going to be repeated again this year. Highmark Light Up Night is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will include traditional and contemporary holiday attractions, free musical performances and of course a Zambelli fireworks finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
columbusmonthly.com

Stylish Stays | History Reborn: Six Vintage Buildings That Have Found New Life as Hotels

Kevin Capron, Emma Frankart Henterly, Julanne Hohbach and Steve Stephens. A former monastery offers an ideal home base for a Steel City visit. It’s not easy to find a historic hotel that features something beyond a stylish Victorian-era building with furnishings to match. Book a stay at the Priory Hotel on Pittsburgh’s North Side, however, and you’ll find a far more intriguing option.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more

Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
SHARPSBURG, PA
discovertheburgh.com

The Rib Room Review – Speakeasy Vibes at Meat & Potatoes

The Rib Room is an intimate 8-table restaurant hidden away in a room at the back of Meat and Potatoes in downtown Pittsburgh. As you might guess, this Richard DeShantz spot features prime rib, premium cocktails, and an exclusive vibe with prices to match. While you likely need to be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nashuproar.org

For the Record

The Government Center sits conveniently on Pittsburgh’s East Street, mere blocks from the I-279 exit ramp to the North Side. The record store is handsomely outfitted with all of the newest music you could want, normally on the day of their release. The modern layout sprawls itself across multiple rooms, inviting its customers to grab coffee and more. The store houses thousands of records, tapes, and CDs, all of which are neatly organized alphabetically in the main portion of the store.
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

Urban Air Adventure Park to host opening at The Waterfront

Urban Air Adventure Park East is inviting families and individuals of all ages to its newest location at The Waterfront to celebrate its season-long opening with special giveaways and play time at the park’s attractions, a few of which include spin flip bumper cars, a ropes course, ninja warrior course, zip line and wall-to-wall trampolines. Urban Air will be hosting a soft opening on Saturday, November 12, and a grand opening on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., but its opening season will run through the end of the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Dog Halloween party, pierogi sale, comedy night, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
sopghreporter.com

City of Pittsburgh Trick-or-Treat hours for 2022

Spooky season has arrived in the Steel City. This year Halloween will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 and kids will go door-to-door in their neighborhoods in search of their favorite treats. In all Pittsburgh neighborhoods, trick-or-treating will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. City officials are reminding residents to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

‘Here to say thank you’: Shapiro visits Pitt students on campus

Gen Z plays a crucial role in political progress today, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. “You are the ones changing the dynamic here,” Shapiro said. “You’re the ones changing the conversation.”. Shapiro visited Nordy’s Place in the William Pitt Union briefly on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Smart Business Network

2022 Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize region’s top leadership

The Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the smartest companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. Here’s who we honored this year:. Honorees listed in alphabetical order by company. Ameesh Kapoor is head of engineering for 412...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Pittburgh’s new Refillery aims to limit single-use plastic, promote zero-waste

The Refillery is making a low-waste and sustainable lifestyle more accessible to Pittsburgh. The owner, Larissa Russo, opened the zero-waste store in Squirrel Hill a little less than a year ago, after seeing a need in the Pittsburgh community for an alternative to single-use plastic. She said she wanted to create a solution that would support local businesses and is accessible to consumers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tubecityonline.com

Local Business Recovering After Explosion

Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
MCKEESPORT, PA

