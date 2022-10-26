Read full article on original website
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
Here’s The First Look At Filmed-in-Pittsburgh’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’
It’s fitting that Netflix has dropped the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye” right before Halloween. It’s an eerie introduction to this filmed-in-Pittsburgh mystery thriller based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name that follows a detective named Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale) called in to hunt a deadly killer on the grounds of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point during the 1830s. A cadet is dead, his heart ripped from his chest and the school is desperate for answers. Along the way Landor becomes embroiled in the fate of a young cadet: a young poet named Edgar Allan Poe, according to a Netflix release.
Pittsburgh's character comes out in local filmmakers' festival shorts
When Lily Ragheb of Washington, D.C., and her husband, Ahmed, a native of Cairo, Egypt, moved to Pittsburgh in 2019, they barely had time to get acquainted with the city before the covid-19 pandemic shut most of it down. As they began to talk walks and explore Lawrenceville and the...
Pitt News
Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side
From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
Pitt News
Students prepare to fill Oakland with movie character, rapper costumes this weekend
No trick-or-treating? That’s fine — college kids are still dressing up to party, having photoshoots with friends or exploring haunted houses. Many Pitt students this year decided to choose their costumes based on convenience, style and budget. Cameron Chase, a senior environmental studies major, is dressing up as...
pittsburghmagazine.com
First Look: What Pittsburgh Is Planning for Light-Up Night 2022
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says last year’s move of Light Up Night from Friday to Saturday was so successful that it’s going to be repeated again this year. Highmark Light Up Night is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will include traditional and contemporary holiday attractions, free musical performances and of course a Zambelli fireworks finale.
columbusmonthly.com
Stylish Stays | History Reborn: Six Vintage Buildings That Have Found New Life as Hotels
Kevin Capron, Emma Frankart Henterly, Julanne Hohbach and Steve Stephens. A former monastery offers an ideal home base for a Steel City visit. It’s not easy to find a historic hotel that features something beyond a stylish Victorian-era building with furnishings to match. Book a stay at the Priory Hotel on Pittsburgh’s North Side, however, and you’ll find a far more intriguing option.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
pghcitypaper.com
Heinz History Center revisits all those cannonballs found buried in Pittsburgh
In 2020, a construction crew working on a site in Lawrenceville made a shocking discovery: a buried cache of Civil War-era cannonballs. Even more shocking? This wasn’t the first time the city unearthed buried ammunition, produced more than 150 years ago at Allegheny Arsenal. The Heinz History Center will...
discovertheburgh.com
The Rib Room Review – Speakeasy Vibes at Meat & Potatoes
The Rib Room is an intimate 8-table restaurant hidden away in a room at the back of Meat and Potatoes in downtown Pittsburgh. As you might guess, this Richard DeShantz spot features prime rib, premium cocktails, and an exclusive vibe with prices to match. While you likely need to be...
nashuproar.org
For the Record
The Government Center sits conveniently on Pittsburgh’s East Street, mere blocks from the I-279 exit ramp to the North Side. The record store is handsomely outfitted with all of the newest music you could want, normally on the day of their release. The modern layout sprawls itself across multiple rooms, inviting its customers to grab coffee and more. The store houses thousands of records, tapes, and CDs, all of which are neatly organized alphabetically in the main portion of the store.
macaronikid.com
Urban Air Adventure Park to host opening at The Waterfront
Urban Air Adventure Park East is inviting families and individuals of all ages to its newest location at The Waterfront to celebrate its season-long opening with special giveaways and play time at the park’s attractions, a few of which include spin flip bumper cars, a ropes course, ninja warrior course, zip line and wall-to-wall trampolines. Urban Air will be hosting a soft opening on Saturday, November 12, and a grand opening on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., but its opening season will run through the end of the year.
First look: Pro Bike + Run and Common Plea to debut new Cadence Cellars Speakeasy
PITTSBURGH — When he opted to lease the 27,000-square-foot industrial relic of a building at 2400 Smallman St. in the days before the pandemic, Craig Cozza knew there was more expansive potential for what was then best known as a former warehouse for Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. Now Cozza’s Cadence+...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Dog Halloween party, pierogi sale, comedy night, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
sopghreporter.com
City of Pittsburgh Trick-or-Treat hours for 2022
Spooky season has arrived in the Steel City. This year Halloween will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 and kids will go door-to-door in their neighborhoods in search of their favorite treats. In all Pittsburgh neighborhoods, trick-or-treating will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. City officials are reminding residents to...
Pitt News
‘Here to say thank you’: Shapiro visits Pitt students on campus
Gen Z plays a crucial role in political progress today, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. “You are the ones changing the dynamic here,” Shapiro said. “You’re the ones changing the conversation.”. Shapiro visited Nordy’s Place in the William Pitt Union briefly on...
Smart Business Network
2022 Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize region’s top leadership
The Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the smartest companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. Here’s who we honored this year:. Honorees listed in alphabetical order by company. Ameesh Kapoor is head of engineering for 412...
Pitt News
Pittburgh’s new Refillery aims to limit single-use plastic, promote zero-waste
The Refillery is making a low-waste and sustainable lifestyle more accessible to Pittsburgh. The owner, Larissa Russo, opened the zero-waste store in Squirrel Hill a little less than a year ago, after seeing a need in the Pittsburgh community for an alternative to single-use plastic. She said she wanted to create a solution that would support local businesses and is accessible to consumers.
tubecityonline.com
Local Business Recovering After Explosion
Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying man suspected of taping hidden camera in restroom
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for your help finding a man they say hid a camera in a public restroom on The Frick Museum grounds and remotely took pictures of guests. Neighbors and visitors called the news “upsetting” and “creepy.”. “I am really surprised to...
wtae.com
Scott Township man hanging a noose outside his home defends his display
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Among the Halloween decorations, outside a home along Foxcroft Road in Scott Township sits a political message that criticizes President Joe Biden and reads in part, "UNFIT MORON FRAUD." Attached to the sign is a noose. Neighbors in the community are calling the message a...
