Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Heads Home to Martinsville
For Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team there’s no place to race quite like the team’s home track, Martinsville Speedway. The Wood Brothers, from nearby Stuart, Va., will be making their 123rd start at the venerable half-mile oval, a string of starts that began when team founder Glenn Wood made his Cup Series debut in a 100-miler there in 1953.
WSLS
Bassett takes down Halifax County 35-13
BASSETT, Va. – Bassett has played their way into the second position behind LB. On Friday night, they were up for a challenge. But Bassett played a hard game and took home the win. The game’s final score was 35-13.
WSLS
Christiansburg takes down Cave Spring, 24-14
ROANOKE, Va. – Another River Ridge faceoff. These two teams held the four and five seeds in the district, and both wanted to improve a notch or two. Christiansburg and Cave Spring squared off under the Friday night lights, but only one could win. Christiansburg came out on top,...
WSLS
Patrick Henry takes down Pulaski, 56-27
DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County and Patrick Henry have given us some of the more entertaining games over the past few seasons. On Friday night – bruising physical play mixed with offensive talent all over the field. It took no time at all to get the scoring started....
WSLS
Radford falls to Glenvar in tight match, 37-34
RADFORD, Va. – It was a special night at the home of the Bobcats. The school and community came together to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 State Championship football team. 10 Sports got the chance to catch up with many of the players that were honored. Radford...
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River wins the Adams-Martin trophy
Congratulations to the Dan River Wildcats! Dan River won the Adams-Martin trophy tonight, after defeating the Chatham Cavaliers for the honor having the most wins this season among Pittsylvania County's four high school football teams. The two rivals kept fans on the edge of their seats until deep in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats pulled ahead with a touchdown and two extra points, putting the final score at 21-14.
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville
BROUGHT THE HEAT: Sunday in South Florida, Kyle Larson led a dominant 199 laps en route to his first Homestead-Miami Speedway victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson, who started fifth in the 267-lap race, won both stages at the 1.5-mile track before collecting his third Cup Series win of the season. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only driver with more trips to victory lane (five) in 2022.
WSLS
Carroll County defeats James River, 28-7
BUCHANAN, Va. – It was senior night for the James River knights. The Cavaliers and the Knights went head to head, and Carroll County took an early lead. A big pick by James River got them on the board, but Carroll’s offensive line held their own. Carroll took...
WSLS
CIAA cross country championships held in Salem
SALEM, Va. – These runners were running to win. On Thursday, the top cross country runners in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, CIAA, competed for medals at Green Hill Park in Salem. Most of the schools at the event were historically Black colleges and universities. “This is our first...
WSLS
Salem takes down Hidden Valley 55-3
CAVE SPRING, Va. – It was senior night at Bogle Field with the Titans taking on the Spartans. In the first quarter, Spartans were up 7-0, but the Spartans got the ball back. With a quick scramble, they took the score up to 14-0. The Spartans’ offensive line didn’t...
timesvirginian.com
Raiders win 50th straight Dogwood game at Gretna, Coach Smith earns 125th win
Appomattox Raiders head coach Doug Smith reached a milestone by earning his 125th career head coaching win on Friday night when the Raiders defeated Chatham on the road by a score of 35-19. Smith had won 13 games at Heritage High School in Lynchburg from 2009-2011 before accepting the position...
Virginia Business
The Highlander nearly complete in Radford
The Highlander, a $40 million boutique hotel and conference center, is expected to open next to Radford University soon. University officials and their partners in the project broke ground in April 2021 and expect it to be completed in January 2023. The conference hotel will have 124 rooms, including four...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Earliest snowfall in Danville
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. What month did Danville receive its earliest snowfall on record?. It may seem too early to talk about winter weather, but snow has fallen in...
WSLS
Radford Bobcats to honor 50th anniversary of 1972 State Championship football team
RADFORD, Va. – It will be a special night at the home of the Bobcats. The school and community will come together on Friday night to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 State Champion football team. 10 Sports caught up with many of the former players before the...
Radford, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech Football: Another tough loss for struggling Hokies squad
Being honest here, when the replay review told us that Grant Wells had scored on a 20-yard run, I thought Virginia Tech had it wrapped up. The TD made it 21-3 Hokies with 4:03 to go in the third, and NC State, ranked 24th, but not at all the same team without Devin Leary at QB, seemed lifeless.
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
WSLS
Calm days with plenty of clouds through the last October weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is only two days away, and as we count down to the holiday the weather stays mild. Temperatures are slightly cooler than average and there is a fair amount of cloud cover, but conditions are quiet enough that if you have any plans on Saturday or Sunday the weather doesn’t get in the way.
Virginia Business
White Mill project closer to getting off the ground
Danville’s highly anticipated $100 million White Mill redevelopment is starting to see positive movement. In August, Danville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a $5 million state grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Industrial Revitalization Fund, a move to help with gap financing of the renovation.
WSLS
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
