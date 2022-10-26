Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Embracing New Role As Energy-Changing Reserve
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers' offense stagnated late against the Minnesota Timberwolves, causing them to ultimately fumble the road game 111-102. With the defeat, Los Angeles fell to an 0-5 start for the 2022-23 season, the legendary franchise's worst opening stretch since the 2014-15 season. View the original article...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Valiant Effort In Minnesota Falls Short, Lakers Lose 111-102
Your Los Angeles Lakers, suiting up without their second-best player for the first time this regular season, have fallen to an 0-5 record after losing a close one to the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, 111-102. Even the Lakers' throwback MPLS jerseys, being worn in Minneapolis against the town's current team, couldn't help them stave off a frustrating finish.
Centre Daily
Mavs Consider Starting Powell at Center vs. Thunder; What About Wood?
OCT 29 MCGEE COULD GET THE NIGHT OFF; POWELL STARTING OVER WOOD?. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are considering giving starting center the night off against the Oklahoma City Thunder since it's the first night of a back-to-back. If that's the case, one would assume that Christian Wood, who has been stellar for Dallas so far this season, would get the call to start on Saturday night, but it looks like that might not be the case.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Assistant Caron Butler Feels Jimmy Butler Took Right Shot In Game 7 Of Eastern Conference Finals
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been nearly five months since Jimmy Butler missed a late the 3-pointer in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics that kept the Miami Heat out of the NBA Finals. Still, people talk about it. Heat assistant Caron Butler, who played...
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Game Preview
The Hornets return back home as the Golden State Warriors (3-2) visit the Queen City. Golden State has had a full day of rest, while the Hornets are coming off of a tough loss to the Magic in Orlando last night. The Hornets now sit at 2-3 on the season and look to get back to the .500 mark in the early going. The Warriors have only played one game on the road thus far and lost to the Suns 105-134. The Hornets have only played one game at home thus far and lost to the Pelicans 112-124. Last season, these teams split the season series 1-1 as the Hornets were able to win at home, but lose on the road. One positive for the Hornets is that they can forget about their loss against Orlando and focus on their current task at hand with the defending champions.
Centre Daily
Christian Wood’s All-Star Dreams Could Be Coming True with Mavs
Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood is in the best position he's ever been in so far during his seven-year NBA career. Just four games into the 2022-23 season, Wood is flourishing in his new role in Dallas, averaging 21.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point range.
Centre Daily
Thunder Gameday: A Quick Road Trip Down South to Dallas
Currently on a two-game win streak, the Oklahoma City Thunder have started to figure things out this season. As they inch towards the .500 mark on the year, the Thunder will be in Dallas tonight for a tough matchup against the Mavericks. Can the Thunder get a win before heading...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks LeBron James Is Being Taken For Granted
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star small forward LeBron James is being taken for granted by his team... according to Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James. View the original article to see embedded media. The 18-time All-Star and four-time champion took to his Instagram yesterday for a cryptic post, where it sure...
Centre Daily
Four Keys to Victory for Atlanta Hawks Against Detroit Pistons
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks got back on track with a road win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. It was not always pretty for the Hawks. In fact, they resembled last year's squad at times. Nevertheless, the Hawks have one more game...
Centre Daily
De’Aaron Fox Highlights The List Of Kentucky Players In Miami Heat Vs. Sacramento Kings Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The University of Kentucky has long been one of the top NBA-producing colleges. From Anthony Davis to Devin Booker to Rajon Rondo, the program has had their share of All-Stars. During Saturday's Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings game, it will be no different. Five...
Centre Daily
Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, but they will remain without their young star LaMelo Ball. Still yet to make his season debut, Ball is still dealing with an ankle sprain that has held him out of Charlotte's first five games.
Centre Daily
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Cavaliers Game
From Sam Hauser's buzzer beater to Donovan Mitchell posterizing Luke Kornet, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's extra efforts, and a pair of clutch buckets by Brown, here are the top-five plays from Friday's Celtics-Cavaliers game. View the original article to see embedded media. Sam Hauser Beats the First Quarter Buzzer...
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Hasn’t Been In Touch With Possible Trade Partners Since Start Of Season
Regardless of the outcome of tonight's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, your Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade. You know it, I know it, Russell Westbrook knows it. Apparently, the Lakers themselves may not know it, as they have not been in contact with potential trade partners since the official start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Or maybe they're just biding their time.
Centre Daily
Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28)
Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28) Quotes from Willie Green's Pregame Press Conference. Coach Willie Green said CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado were questionable "but more than likely they'll play" against the Suns. Green believes McCollum is getting better and better" in the area of being a ball facilitator. He's understanding...
