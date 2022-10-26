The Hornets return back home as the Golden State Warriors (3-2) visit the Queen City. Golden State has had a full day of rest, while the Hornets are coming off of a tough loss to the Magic in Orlando last night. The Hornets now sit at 2-3 on the season and look to get back to the .500 mark in the early going. The Warriors have only played one game on the road thus far and lost to the Suns 105-134. The Hornets have only played one game at home thus far and lost to the Pelicans 112-124. Last season, these teams split the season series 1-1 as the Hornets were able to win at home, but lose on the road. One positive for the Hornets is that they can forget about their loss against Orlando and focus on their current task at hand with the defending champions.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO