WATCH: Klay Thompson ejected for first time in career

PHOENIX (KRON) — Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has played in 796 career NBA games, including the regular season and postseason. On Tuesday, he was ejected for the first time.

TNT’s broadcast showed Thompson jawing with Suns guard Devin Booker. The two players were handed “double technicals.”

After Thompson continued to talk to referees, he was given his second technical foul and thrown out of the game. As he was being escorted off the court, Thompson chirped at the Suns’ bench.

The incident happened in a nationally televised game between the Warriors and Suns, two of last season’s top teams in the Western Conference. Thompson made one of eight shot attempts for just two points before being tossed.

Thompson is beginning his 10th career season, all of which he spent with the Warriors. Coming off of two catastrophic leg injuries, he helped the Warriors win their fourth title in eight years last season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.