Today in History: October 29, "Black Tuesday" on Wall Street
Today is Saturday, Oct. 29, the 302nd day of 2022. There are 63 days left in the year. On Oct. 29, 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives. Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the deal,...
Obama cuts radio ad for New York Gov. Hochul as gubernatorial race tightens
Former President Barack Obama was featured in a campaign ad for New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul as the race with her GOP challenger tightens.
