La Crescent, MN

Westby takes down Aquinas in four sets, advances to sectional final

The Westby volleyball team came out red hot on Thursday night, and the Norsemen held off Aquinas in a dramatic four-set victory at home in the Sectional Semi-Finals. The Norsemen are now 33-1 on the season. They’ll head to St. Croix Falls on Saturday with a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
WESTBY, WI
Holmen Volleyball gearing up for section semi-final on Thursday

The Holmen volleyball team survived a five-set thriller over the weekend as the Vikings held on to defeat DeForest. Now, they’ll face an even tougher challenge as they head on the road to take on Middleton, a team they beat last season on their way to the state tournament.
HOLMEN, WI
Cashton football soars past Ithaca 42-13, advances to Level 3

The Cashton football team kept its perfect record intact on Friday night as the Eagles took down Ithaca, 42-13, to advance to Level Three. Cashton will host Black Hawk/Warren, Illinois next Friday night.
CASHTON, WI
Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen

Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen, age 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 10, 1943 to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen. As a young adult, Mike was a...
WINONA, MN
Eiliv E. Ellefson

Eiliv E. Ellefson, age 42, of Viroqua, WI, went to join his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 following an automobile accident. In keeping with his generous nature, Eiliv was able to help others by giving the gift of life as an organ and tissue donor. He was born in Viroqua, WI, on November 27, 1979, the son of Rev. Elmer and Joann (Stebbins) Ellefson. He graduated from.
VIROQUA, WI
Bangor’s historical district now on National Register of Historic Places

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — An area village is being recognized for its timeless beauty. The Wisconsin Historical Society announced Bangor’s Historic District is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The district–which is only two blocks long–was once a hub for retail sales, banking, and professional services...
BANGOR, WI
G-E-T Performing Arts Center bringing in variety of professional acts

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT)– A rural performance venue is expanding its types of performances. G-E-T’s Performing Arts Center has hosted school productions since it opened in November of 2020, but this year the center is bringing in non-school district performers from outside the region. Six professional performances are coming...
GALESVILLE, WI
Brad Pfaff responds to Derrick Van Orden’s comments on Christianity

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — During a recent campaign stop in Sparta, Republican candidate for Congress Derrick Van Orden said Leftists cannot be Christians. He said, “There are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible.”
SPARTA, WI

