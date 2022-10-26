Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Bruins end the Raiders season in round one of the playoffs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders hosted Madison St. Joe in round one of the MAIS 5A playoffs at Grey Cobb Field. Lamar had previously shut out the Bruins 28-0 back on October 14. St. Joe came into Meridian seeking revenge. The Bruins would be the first to score...
WLBT
Game of the Week: Rockets edge past Chargers in crucial Region 2-5A contest
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Neshoba Central Rockets traveled to the capital city to take on the Callaway Chargers in a crucial Region 2 matchup to highlight Week 11 of Mississippi high school football. Just a minute into the contest, Callaway’s Demarcus Brown returned a 70-yard punt all the way...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Choctaw County makes playoffs for the 1st time since 2004
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County Tigers beat University Charter 31-14 at home to advance to the postseason. The Tigers went into this game on a four way tie for 3rd place in the region and it was a simple win and your in situation. However, if Choctaw County lost this game, then the decision on who was going to make the postseason would have been decided via coin flip.
WTOK-TV
Callie Abraham lifts Eagles to second consecutive post season run
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College women’s soccer needed a win over Co-Lin on Tuesday in order to have a shot at the playoffs. With less than a minute left on the clock MCC was tied 1-1 with the Wolves. Sophomore mid fielder Callie Abraham was able to loft the ball over Co-Lin’s goalie’s head to score on a lucky shot for the Lady Eagles to see their second consecutive playoff berth.
Scott Central's Quez Goss, Javieon Butler connect for three TDs in Region 6-2A Championship
FOREST — There’s a sign reminding drivers to fasten their seat belt as they turn onto Old Jackson Road from Highway 35 just north of Forest on the way to Scott Central. On Friday nights, they need to add one for chinstraps. The defending state-champion Rebels laid low another victim Friday night, ...
WTOK-TV
Meridian girls and boys top Northwest Rankin in season opener
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High girls and boys basketball squads hosted Northwest Rankin in their first game of the season. The Meridian girls returned to the court following their first state championship in program history. The Lady Cougars would get on the board first but Meridian would respond...
WTOK-TV
Defending 6A girls basketball state champs prepare to return to the court
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian girls basketball team returns to the court on Thursday to open up their new season. Last year the Lady Wildcats were able to win their first basketball state championship in program history. Now they return back to the court ready for a new season.
WTOK-TV
West Lauderdale tops Northeast Lauderdale for the 7th consecutive year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted West Lauderdale in their final regular season game of the year. The Knights would go up early lead 15-0 with seven minutes to play in the first quarter. The Trojans would respond with huge rushing plays and eventually a Aaronyuon Johnson rushing touchdown...
Meridian, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Northwest Rankin High School basketball team will have a game with Meridian High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts career fair for local high school students
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each booth was showing off what all their school had to offer, whether that be academic programs, trade programs, or even serving this nation in the armed forces. The career fair saw over 800 high school students hoping to assist them in this life-changing decision. “It’s a...
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Clouds build ahead of a stormy Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the weekend. Highs are increasing into the upper 70s today. Our overnight lows are warming up to the upper 40s. It will be another very nice day, but clouds do build in ahead of the rain showers we can expect tomorrow.
Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Saturday for Southwest Alabama Counties
As you enjoy seasonal temperatures today and tomorrow, the clouds will return Friday night and rain will move across the Yellowhammer State on Saturday. Right now, the rain amount should be around 1 inch. Also, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Marginal Risk” a level 1 out of 5...
WTOK-TV
Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
WTOK-TV
Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia now open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -From dirt to a brand-new facility, the city of Philadelphia has now gained a significant business, not only operating as a car dealership but so much more. “Then we have had some relationship with the local community colleges. I believe that some of their students will rotate...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: There’s a low-risk for isolated severe storms Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An area of low pressure moves into our region this weekend. It’ll bring us a likely chance for rain on Saturday, and this is much needed. Most of our area is still dealing with Abnormally Dry conditions according to the latest Drought Monitor, and parts of Neshoba County have been upgraded to a Moderate Drought. Saturday rainfall estimated will range from 1-3 inches in most cases, but localized flooding is a concern.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Power gives Halloween safety tips
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The fall season is in full swing now as people begin to attend festivals and go trick-or-treating for Halloween. Safety is a top priority for Mississippi Power and they want to ensure that the public remains safe and sound throughout the season. Chris Phillips, the Meridian...
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
wvtm13.com
Pamela Morrow lost two of her sons: Now she's helping others in mourning by offering them a Hunky Cross
It’s a sunny and cool Thursday in Edinburg, Mississippi. Pamela Morrow lifts her battery-operated chainsaw and goes to work. Pamela’s yard is suddenly filled with memories and tears. Her heart heavy, Pamela is building another Hunky Cross. It was Aug. 23, 2013, when Pamela Morrow heard the news.
WTOK-TV
Trick-or-treaters get into the Halloween spirit at MCC’s Candy Cruise
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many trick-or-treaters were out Thursday night for Meridian Community College’s annual candy cruise event. The event was completely free and tons of people showed up in their favorite Halloween costumes. Tents were decorated by the school’s programs and clubs as they competed for the best setup.
Comments / 0