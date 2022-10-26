ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Tailgate: Choctaw County makes playoffs for the 1st time since 2004

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County Tigers beat University Charter 31-14 at home to advance to the postseason. The Tigers went into this game on a four way tie for 3rd place in the region and it was a simple win and your in situation. However, if Choctaw County lost this game, then the decision on who was going to make the postseason would have been decided via coin flip.
BUTLER, AL
WTOK-TV

Callie Abraham lifts Eagles to second consecutive post season run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College women’s soccer needed a win over Co-Lin on Tuesday in order to have a shot at the playoffs. With less than a minute left on the clock MCC was tied 1-1 with the Wolves. Sophomore mid fielder Callie Abraham was able to loft the ball over Co-Lin’s goalie’s head to score on a lucky shot for the Lady Eagles to see their second consecutive playoff berth.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian girls and boys top Northwest Rankin in season opener

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High girls and boys basketball squads hosted Northwest Rankin in their first game of the season. The Meridian girls returned to the court following their first state championship in program history. The Lady Cougars would get on the board first but Meridian would respond...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

West Lauderdale tops Northeast Lauderdale for the 7th consecutive year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted West Lauderdale in their final regular season game of the year. The Knights would go up early lead 15-0 with seven minutes to play in the first quarter. The Trojans would respond with huge rushing plays and eventually a Aaronyuon Johnson rushing touchdown...
MERIDIAN, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Meridian, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Northwest Rankin High School basketball team will have a game with Meridian High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
CARTHAGE, MS
WTOK-TV

First Alert: Clouds build ahead of a stormy Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the weekend. Highs are increasing into the upper 70s today. Our overnight lows are warming up to the upper 40s. It will be another very nice day, but clouds do build in ahead of the rain showers we can expect tomorrow.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia now open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -From dirt to a brand-new facility, the city of Philadelphia has now gained a significant business, not only operating as a car dealership but so much more. “Then we have had some relationship with the local community colleges. I believe that some of their students will rotate...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

FIRST ALERT: There’s a low-risk for isolated severe storms Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An area of low pressure moves into our region this weekend. It’ll bring us a likely chance for rain on Saturday, and this is much needed. Most of our area is still dealing with Abnormally Dry conditions according to the latest Drought Monitor, and parts of Neshoba County have been upgraded to a Moderate Drought. Saturday rainfall estimated will range from 1-3 inches in most cases, but localized flooding is a concern.
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Power gives Halloween safety tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The fall season is in full swing now as people begin to attend festivals and go trick-or-treating for Halloween. Safety is a top priority for Mississippi Power and they want to ensure that the public remains safe and sound throughout the season. Chris Phillips, the Meridian...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Trick-or-treaters get into the Halloween spirit at MCC’s Candy Cruise

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many trick-or-treaters were out Thursday night for Meridian Community College’s annual candy cruise event. The event was completely free and tons of people showed up in their favorite Halloween costumes. Tents were decorated by the school’s programs and clubs as they competed for the best setup.
MERIDIAN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy