Run the Jewels are releasing a new RTJ4 remix album. The full-length, RTJ Cu4tro, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. It’s out November 11 (via Jewel Runners/BMG). Below, check out a new version of “Walking in the Snow,” now titled “Caminando en la Nieve” and featuring Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, below.
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]
On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
Neil Gaiman—the celebrated author of graphic novels including Stardust, Coraline, and The Sandman—has announced that he’s releasing an album of original music: Signs of Life is due out April 28, 2023, via Instrumental Recordings. The album is an extended collaboration with Australia’s FourPlay String Quartet, with words, music, and backing vocals from Gaiman.
Brockhampton has announced their final album, The Family. It’s due out November 17 via Question Everything and RCA Records. Find teasers for the project, as well as the cover artwork, below. The group teased the final album at their Coachella performance in April: After leaving the stage, they played...
Streetlands
While Burial’s music may be famous for its foggy atmospheres and occasional ambient interludes, its off-grid kicks and resampled snares are what make it tick. As a schoolboy, he’d get kicked out of class for drumming on the desk. His self-titled debut album and 2007 follow-up, Untrue, were suffused with the swinging rhythms of jungle and garage. Later output revealed his love of trance music, with its chuggy, thudding kicks, while collaborations with Four Tet and Thom Yorke introduced a wafty house patter to his grayscale textures. Late in 2020, “Chemz” pinned eyelids back with acid stabs and crushed breakbeats. This obsession with percussion made January’s five-track Antidawn EP all the more surprising for its lack of drums—or, really, any rhythm at all.
Jim Legxacy
Have you ever heard a song that combines anxious R&B, Midwest emo, and Afrobeats? Southeast London rapper Jim Legxacy merges all three on “dj,” a bittersweet song about a broken promise that serves as a larger signal of a relationship’s dissolution. “You don’t want to teach me how to DJ anymore,” he warbles, a choir of soft, reverberating vocals casting a forlorn atmosphere, wistful guitar melodies—the kind that defined classic albums from Mineral and The Van Pelt—mirroring the fragility of his near-tears delivery. As Legxacy recalls going up to this person’s decks and picking a song he loved, a cathartic vocal snippet from Unknown T’s 2018 UK drill hit “Homerton B” flickers like a lost memory. The undulating bass synth of drill finds its way here, as does Jersey club’s stuttering beats, situating “dj” as a UK analogue to America’s current rise in club rap. But beyond the distinctly modern feel of this sonic collage, Legxacy captures something eternal: the heartbreak of a loved one who’s drifted away.
By the mid-1990s, the Beastie Boys had grown from New York City hip-hop scamps into alternative icons. Their concerns were growing in scope, too. Where previous records were often preoccupied with partying and flexing their skills as MCs, their fourth album, 1994’s Ill Communication, also contained references to the plight and spiritual practices of Tibetans, reflecting the group’s growing interest in a people whose mountainous territory has been controlled by China since the 1950s.
Julianna Riolino
Julianna Riolino’s All Blue feels wonderfully out of time: The Toronto alt-country musician’s solo debut sounds like Dolly Parton hanging out in Laurel Canyon in 1972—or perhaps 2032. Like Parton, Riolino layers and harmonizes her voice—the most fine-tuned instrument on All Blue—until it sounds as big as your feelings for a long-lost love. Both are performers who play the sentimentalist smiling through the sadness, the most fitting form of melancholy for country music. But Riolino’s flavor of country is more cosmic; like fellow troubadours Tobacco City and Daniel Romano—Riolino was a member of his band the Outfit—she also invokes a starry-eyed ’60s folk sensibility without appearing overtly nostalgic. You’ve heard these sounds before, but their familiarity is a strength, even when All Blue plays it a little safe.
