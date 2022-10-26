Winnsboro city employee placed on leave after political post on police department Facebook page
WINNSBORO, Texas ( KETK ) — A Winnsboro city employee was placed on administrative leave after posting a political view on the Winnsboro Police Department Facebook page, said city officials.Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police
“The city abides by restrictions regarding the endorsement or advocacy of any partisan political party, candidate for partisan political office or partisan political group and takes any violation by employees very seriously,” the city said in a statement.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 1