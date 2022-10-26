ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

Winnsboro city employee placed on leave after political post on police department Facebook page

By Sage Sowels
 3 days ago

WINNSBORO, Texas ( KETK ) — A Winnsboro city employee was placed on administrative leave after posting a political view on the Winnsboro Police Department Facebook page, said city officials.

Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police

“The city abides by restrictions regarding the endorsement or advocacy of any partisan political party, candidate for partisan political office or partisan political group and takes any violation by employees very seriously,” the city said in a statement.


