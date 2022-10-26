ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourdavie.com

John Lawson Barnette

Mr. John Lawson Barnette, 94, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Rex Holly Springs Hospital. He was born Feb. 13, 1928 in Taylorsville, son of Richard Henderson Barnette and Addie Misenheimer Barnette. Mr. Barnette graduated from Taylorsville High School, served for two years in the U.S. Army, and graduated from...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Bringing home the medals: Davie seniors excel at state games

Senior Games is celebrated all year as Davie Senior Services provides events, programs and clinics, as well as practice and preparations for the 2023 games. Every year, Davie Senior Games is held between February-May and is enjoyed by people from Advance to Mocksville to Cooleemee. After competing, the individuals that place in the top three at the local level can compete at the state level.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Sports Briefs: Golfer Vanzant competes in regionals

Davie senior golfer Emerson Vanzant carded a 16-over 88 to tie for 31st place out of 70 golfers in the Central Regional at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines on Oct. 17. Although she missed the state cut by three strokes, Vanzant showed considerable improvement over her regional showing from 2021, when she shot 99 to tie for 46th. After finishing eighth in the conference to make the all-conference team for the second time, Vanzant tied for sixth among Central Piedmont Conference players at Longleaf. The top five players from the CPC: West Forsyth’s Mary-Paige King (69), Reagan’s Anna Howerton (73), Reagan’s Ella Reed (79), West Forsyth’s Paige Sidney (79) and Reagan’s Ellie Acrey (85). The top scores were a pair of 69s.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
ourdavie.com

Tennis team suffers first loss in first playoff round

Davie’s tennis team went down 6-0 in the first round of the 4-A dual team playoffs, but coach Collin Ferebee’s girls offered a silver lining. “The girls played hard,” he said after the home loss to Ardrey Kell on Oct. 19. “Everyone gave it their best shot. We just got beat.”
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Davie soccer pulls a shocker

If you thought Davie’s varsity soccer team was going to walk meekly into the night and mail in the rest of this starting-from-scratch season, think again. The War Eagles of first-year coach Marco Rebollar caught lightning at Reagan. The Raiders had pummeled Davie by an aggregate 85-5 during a 20-game winning streak in the series, but Davie had another script in mind on Oct. 18. It pulled a 2-1 shocker.
MOCKSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy