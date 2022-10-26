Davie senior golfer Emerson Vanzant carded a 16-over 88 to tie for 31st place out of 70 golfers in the Central Regional at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines on Oct. 17. Although she missed the state cut by three strokes, Vanzant showed considerable improvement over her regional showing from 2021, when she shot 99 to tie for 46th. After finishing eighth in the conference to make the all-conference team for the second time, Vanzant tied for sixth among Central Piedmont Conference players at Longleaf. The top five players from the CPC: West Forsyth’s Mary-Paige King (69), Reagan’s Anna Howerton (73), Reagan’s Ella Reed (79), West Forsyth’s Paige Sidney (79) and Reagan’s Ellie Acrey (85). The top scores were a pair of 69s.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO