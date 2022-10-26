Related
Stumpwork
The past few years have been bad enough—but what if your tortoise also ran away? On “Gary Ashby,” a single from Dry Cleaning’s new album, Florence Shaw mourns a lost family pet while poignant guitar tramps and twirls like the animal itself trotting off. Shaw offers few details about Gary or his fateful flight; all we’re left with is a tragic image of the stumpy-legged critter trapped somewhere upside down, unable to move. It’s a goofy, sad-sweet curveball for this band, whose debut album last year was full of sardonic, barbed-wire post-punk.
Rihanna Announces “Lift Me Up,” First New Song in 6 Years
Rihanna has officially announced “Lift Me Up,” her first new single as a lead artist since 2016. It’ll appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. According to...
“no fun/party”
In her folk songs, Chicago poet and singer Kara Jackson reaches for the comet trail of an unanswerable question and examines the vapor it leaves. “Isn’t that just love?/When you’re no fun?” she asks repeatedly on “no fun/party,” right after receiving a devastating verdict from an ex-partner: “When searching for a reason, he could only find one/He said ‘you’re just no fun.’” It’s the kind of break-up judgment that could send somebody into a years-long hibernation, but Jackson’s narrator gently probes its meaning until reaching a wise realization. Her voice, low and tender, encircles the song’s two ticking acoustic guitar chords like a protective hug, before she switches to banjo and croons a sweet denouement: “Don’t be sorry for missing the party/Cuz somebody’s party is missing you, too.”
Julianna Riolino
Julianna Riolino’s All Blue feels wonderfully out of time: The Toronto alt-country musician’s solo debut sounds like Dolly Parton hanging out in Laurel Canyon in 1972—or perhaps 2032. Like Parton, Riolino layers and harmonizes her voice—the most fine-tuned instrument on All Blue—until it sounds as big as your feelings for a long-lost love. Both are performers who play the sentimentalist smiling through the sadness, the most fitting form of melancholy for country music. But Riolino’s flavor of country is more cosmic; like fellow troubadours Tobacco City and Daniel Romano—Riolino was a member of his band the Outfit—she also invokes a starry-eyed ’60s folk sensibility without appearing overtly nostalgic. You’ve heard these sounds before, but their familiarity is a strength, even when All Blue plays it a little safe.
“Changes”
Jeremih breezes through songs like he’s recording from the backseat of a limo. On his last solo studio album, 2015’s Late Nights: The Album, he sang about stumbling through orgies and velvet-roped VIP sections, his wispy voice gliding over spare synth plucks and woozy bass. But there’s more to Jeremih than just debauchery; he’s one of R&B’s most tender lotharios, a persona he perfected on 2018’s MihTy, a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. In between triplet flows and sex-crazed verses, he approached ballads and slow jams with the winking earnestness of someone who’s promised his partner he’ll never step foot in a strip club again.
SZA Shares Long-Teased New Song “Shirt”: Watch the Video
SZA has released her long-teased track “Shirt.” The new song arrives with a music video directed by Dave Meyers and co-starring Lakeith Stanfield (who previously featured in SZA’s “I Hate U” visual). SZA and Stanfield go Bonnie and Clyde in the new Quentin Tarantino–esque visual, which features a room full of pregnant women dressed as nuns, a dead clown, and more. Watch it below.
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album
It’s hard to hear a song from Sleater-Kinney’s heyday without thinking of the individual contributions of each of its three members. What would “Words and Guitar” be without the piercing exclamations of Corin Tucker, the nimble riffs of Carrie Brownstein, or the rollicking drums of Janet Weiss? When Tucker belts “take the noise in my head,” each syllable razor-sharp, you can’t help but feel a sense of urgency. It isn’t a song about simply enjoying music—it’s a song about music as a life source.
Watch Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul’s New “Mantra” Video
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are closing out the year with a gauzy video for Topical Dancer track “Mantra.” Check it out below. In a press release about the song, Adigéry and Pupul said, “Mantra is a reworked version of our Yin Yang Self-Meditation, the audiovisual meditation tape which we released back in 2019. We used elements from this original recording in Mantra such as the stream of consciousness and the the heartbeat which we sped up to use as one of the bass drums in Mantra. Whereas Yin Yang Self-Meditation invites you to look inward, we invite you to express yourselves with ‘Mantra.’”
Run the Jewels Announce New RTJ4 Remix Album, Share Song: Listen
Run the Jewels are releasing a new RTJ4 remix album. The full-length, RTJ Cu4tro, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. It’s out November 11 (via Jewel Runners/BMG). Below, check out a new version of “Walking in the Snow,” now titled “Caminando en la Nieve” and featuring Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, below.
Andrew Bird Duets With Phoebe Bridgers on New Song “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain”: Listen
Andrew Bird is back with a new song. “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain” is a duet with Phoebe Bridgers, with lyrics adapted from the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name. Listen to it below. “I came across this Emily Dickinson poem and found it to...
Taylor Swift, Kelela, Jeremih, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Nakhane and Perfume Genius Share Video for New Song “Do You Well”: Watch
Nakhane has shared their new song “Do You Well,” featuring Perfume Genius. Produced by Emre Türkmen with additional production by Nile Rodgers, the new track follows July’s “Tell Me Your Politik,” featuring Rodgers and Moonchild Sanelly. Check out the new Jordan Rossi–directed clip for “Do You Well” below.
Steady
Since signing to Geffen at the apex of the grunge explosion, Sloan have succeeded at writing timeless songs that don’t sound “hysterically 1993 twenty years later.” They’ve occasionally tweaked the formula—like the 30 short songs of Never Hear the End of It, or their tributes to hardcore—but on Steady, their 13th album, the Halifax-born, Toronto-based quartet play to their strengths, returning to a seemingly bottomless well of power-pop hooks and unabashed classic rock worship. With the variation provided by four primary songwriters, Sloan reign in the frills and achieve an unlikely accomplishment for a veteran band: aging gracefully.
Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls
On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
Neil Gaiman Announces New Album, Shares Songs With FourPlay String Quartet: Listen
Neil Gaiman—the celebrated author of graphic novels including Stardust, Coraline, and The Sandman—has announced that he’s releasing an album of original music: Signs of Life is due out April 28, 2023, via Instrumental Recordings. The album is an extended collaboration with Australia’s FourPlay String Quartet, with words, music, and backing vocals from Gaiman.
Wizkid Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Money & Love”: Watch
Wizkid has announced a new album: More Love, Less Ego is due out November 3 (via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records). The album is set to include the single “Bad to Me,” which was produced by Wizkid’s longtime collaborator P2J. Accompanying the announcement, the Nigerian vocalist has released...
“Shirt”
SZA’s “Shirt,” which ostensibly previews her first album in five years, harnesses one of the singer-songwriter’s greatest gifts: her capacity to amplify the disaffection and sexual power of romantic love. She knows what it’s like to be caught in an obsessive, disastrous relationship, one that robs us of our own dignity, and here she unravels her insecurities with brisk, yearning urgency: “Still stressin’ perfection/Let you all in my mental/Got me lookin’ too desperate, damn,” she sings, her voice aching as the gossamer, Darkchild-produced beat and spartan drums shape-shift in the background. In the video, SZA and Lakeith Stanfield shoot up a cast of eccentric characters like a fucked-up Bonnie and Clyde, echoing the song’s destructive relationship dynamics. In one scene, they pretend to be deliverymen, pulling rifles out of pizza boxes; in another, SZA brushes her ass against the Atlanta actor, giving him a lap dance and caressing his face while he’s tied up in a chair. Moments after, she walks away, leaving him to the whims of a knife-wielding gang.
Soccer Mommy Shares New “Sophie’s Version” of “Darkness Forever”: Listen
Soccer Mommy has shared a demo from her Sometimes, Forever sessions. “Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version)” is an early draft of the song, released today in celebration of Sophie Allison’s favorite holiday: Halloween. Check it out below. “This version of ‘Darkness Forever’ is really exciting for me...
Cyclorama
In the last couple of years, as a resident DJ at Chicago’s iconic Smartbar, Discwoman artist Ariel Zetina has become a beacon for the queer electronic underground. Playing trance-techno sets informed by her identity as a trans woman of Belizean descent, Zetina combines the rhythms of Garifuna folk genres punta and brukdown with Chicago house, hyperpop, bass music, and maximalist techno. Coming toward the end of a year in which she was nominated for DJ Mag’s “Breakthrough DJ” award, Zetina’s debut album, Cyclorama, is one of 2022’s most expansive techno records. Turning club music into a wide-ranging interrogation of queerness, Cyclorama is soft and hard in the same breath. Zetina combines just about every influence from her DJ sets into an animated, percussion-heavy art performance that pulls back the curtain on her life, centering her trans and Belizean identities every step of the way.
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0