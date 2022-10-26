SZA’s “Shirt,” which ostensibly previews her first album in five years, harnesses one of the singer-songwriter’s greatest gifts: her capacity to amplify the disaffection and sexual power of romantic love. She knows what it’s like to be caught in an obsessive, disastrous relationship, one that robs us of our own dignity, and here she unravels her insecurities with brisk, yearning urgency: “Still stressin’ perfection/Let you all in my mental/Got me lookin’ too desperate, damn,” she sings, her voice aching as the gossamer, Darkchild-produced beat and spartan drums shape-shift in the background. In the video, SZA and Lakeith Stanfield shoot up a cast of eccentric characters like a fucked-up Bonnie and Clyde, echoing the song’s destructive relationship dynamics. In one scene, they pretend to be deliverymen, pulling rifles out of pizza boxes; in another, SZA brushes her ass against the Atlanta actor, giving him a lap dance and caressing his face while he’s tied up in a chair. Moments after, she walks away, leaving him to the whims of a knife-wielding gang.

1 DAY AGO