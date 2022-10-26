Read full article on original website
Listen to CEO Trayle’s “Song Cry”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Last time CEO Trayle was on From the Block, the live performance series putting out clips on YouTube at a breakneck pace, he told vivid and cold anecdotes. On his latest appearance, his writing is instead extremely insular and reflective. “Bothered that I’m doing well, you ain’t got shit to do with that/Four years I ain’t picked up no scale, and I don’t plan on goin’ back,” he raps, over the swirling vocal sample from “Song Cry.” There’s a casualness to his flows that will bring to mind everyone from Keef to Gucci to Dipset at their most sentimental. He’s firmly on his own wave, though, especially in the middle section of this track when the drums fade away and it sounds like he’s having a conversation with himself. I’m already anticipating his next appearance. Who knows where it will go?
Hagop Tchaparian
Hitting play on Hagop Tchaparian’s debut feels like opening an old journal. The first thing you notice is its texture—every synthesizer sounds as if it’s fraying at the ends, each field recording seemingly covered in dirt, a marker of the miles traveled to reach your ears. Bolts was assembled from stray recordings Hagop Tchaparian collected over 15 years, from street musicians and wedding videos to small towns where his father’s family took refuge after being exiled from Musa Dagh, an ethnically Armenian region in present-day Turkey. Though it’s the first full-length album from the British-Armenian producer, it demonstrates the confidence of his vision, tackling the dancefloor with an invigorating, lived-in energy.
“no fun/party”
In her folk songs, Chicago poet and singer Kara Jackson reaches for the comet trail of an unanswerable question and examines the vapor it leaves. “Isn’t that just love?/When you’re no fun?” she asks repeatedly on “no fun/party,” right after receiving a devastating verdict from an ex-partner: “When searching for a reason, he could only find one/He said ‘you’re just no fun.’” It’s the kind of break-up judgment that could send somebody into a years-long hibernation, but Jackson’s narrator gently probes its meaning until reaching a wise realization. Her voice, low and tender, encircles the song’s two ticking acoustic guitar chords like a protective hug, before she switches to banjo and croons a sweet denouement: “Don’t be sorry for missing the party/Cuz somebody’s party is missing you, too.”
Listen to Soufside Cheeky’s “Big Perm” [ft. Niaarican]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Consider “Big Perm” an invoice; Atlanta rappers Soufside Cheeky and Niaarican want their money now. The song references the hair roller-wearing antagonist from the 1995 film Friday, opening with a clip from the movie. Soufside Cheeky is unsettlingly chill while Niaarican is snarling and confrontational; it’s like Cheeky’s patience ran thin, and she called on her friend who loves to fight a little too much. “Bitch is you playing with my money? I had that glock the last time that they seen me,” Cheeky raps over looping pianos, while Niaarican concludes: “Lay yo ass out faces on the hood.” “Playing with my money is like playing with my emotions,” Big Worm says in the movie, and these two women take this debt just as personally.
“Changes”
Jeremih breezes through songs like he’s recording from the backseat of a limo. On his last solo studio album, 2015’s Late Nights: The Album, he sang about stumbling through orgies and velvet-roped VIP sections, his wispy voice gliding over spare synth plucks and woozy bass. But there’s more to Jeremih than just debauchery; he’s one of R&B’s most tender lotharios, a persona he perfected on 2018’s MihTy, a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. In between triplet flows and sex-crazed verses, he approached ballads and slow jams with the winking earnestness of someone who’s promised his partner he’ll never step foot in a strip club again.
SZA Shares Long-Teased New Song “Shirt”: Watch the Video
SZA has released her long-teased track “Shirt.” The new song arrives with a music video directed by Dave Meyers and co-starring Lakeith Stanfield (who previously featured in SZA’s “I Hate U” visual). SZA and Stanfield go Bonnie and Clyde in the new Quentin Tarantino–esque visual, which features a room full of pregnant women dressed as nuns, a dead clown, and more. Watch it below.
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Stumpwork
The past few years have been bad enough—but what if your tortoise also ran away? On “Gary Ashby,” a single from Dry Cleaning’s new album, Florence Shaw mourns a lost family pet while poignant guitar tramps and twirls like the animal itself trotting off. Shaw offers few details about Gary or his fateful flight; all we’re left with is a tragic image of the stumpy-legged critter trapped somewhere upside down, unable to move. It’s a goofy, sad-sweet curveball for this band, whose debut album last year was full of sardonic, barbed-wire post-punk.
Watch Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul’s New “Mantra” Video
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are closing out the year with a gauzy video for Topical Dancer track “Mantra.” Check it out below. In a press release about the song, Adigéry and Pupul said, “Mantra is a reworked version of our Yin Yang Self-Meditation, the audiovisual meditation tape which we released back in 2019. We used elements from this original recording in Mantra such as the stream of consciousness and the the heartbeat which we sped up to use as one of the bass drums in Mantra. Whereas Yin Yang Self-Meditation invites you to look inward, we invite you to express yourselves with ‘Mantra.’”
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]
On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Dance music is often framed as an escape from the everyday, but Fred again.. treats it more like a scrapbook on Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), his third reality-based album in 18 months. As on its predecessors, Actual Life (April 14 - December 17 2020) and Actual Life 2 (February 2 - October 15 2021), the 29-year-old hitmaker born Frederick John Philip Gibson collages together voice notes from friends, Instagram videos, and samples of important records from his life, offering a (purportedly) personal peek at the comings and goings of a top-level musician/songwriter/Ed Sheeran collaborator.
Run the Jewels Announce New RTJ4 Remix Album, Share Song: Listen
Run the Jewels are releasing a new RTJ4 remix album. The full-length, RTJ Cu4tro, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. It’s out November 11 (via Jewel Runners/BMG). Below, check out a new version of “Walking in the Snow,” now titled “Caminando en la Nieve” and featuring Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, below.
Streetlands
While Burial’s music may be famous for its foggy atmospheres and occasional ambient interludes, its off-grid kicks and resampled snares are what make it tick. As a schoolboy, he’d get kicked out of class for drumming on the desk. His self-titled debut album and 2007 follow-up, Untrue, were suffused with the swinging rhythms of jungle and garage. Later output revealed his love of trance music, with its chuggy, thudding kicks, while collaborations with Four Tet and Thom Yorke introduced a wafty house patter to his grayscale textures. Late in 2020, “Chemz” pinned eyelids back with acid stabs and crushed breakbeats. This obsession with percussion made January’s five-track Antidawn EP all the more surprising for its lack of drums—or, really, any rhythm at all.
Steady
Since signing to Geffen at the apex of the grunge explosion, Sloan have succeeded at writing timeless songs that don’t sound “hysterically 1993 twenty years later.” They’ve occasionally tweaked the formula—like the 30 short songs of Never Hear the End of It, or their tributes to hardcore—but on Steady, their 13th album, the Halifax-born, Toronto-based quartet play to their strengths, returning to a seemingly bottomless well of power-pop hooks and unabashed classic rock worship. With the variation provided by four primary songwriters, Sloan reign in the frills and achieve an unlikely accomplishment for a veteran band: aging gracefully.
Neil Gaiman Announces New Album, Shares Songs With FourPlay String Quartet: Listen
Neil Gaiman—the celebrated author of graphic novels including Stardust, Coraline, and The Sandman—has announced that he’s releasing an album of original music: Signs of Life is due out April 28, 2023, via Instrumental Recordings. The album is an extended collaboration with Australia’s FourPlay String Quartet, with words, music, and backing vocals from Gaiman.
Listen to Archibald Slim’s “Surviving” [ft. Quadry]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Archibald Slim’s voice is blunt and assured, like he’s reciting a hard-learned lesson. Stories from the Atlanta rapper cut straight to the chase, their layers peeling back in the mind long after the song is finished. Take “Surviving”—a highlight from Slim’s latest album Worldly Ways—where he matter-of-factly breaks down street ethics and paranoia over a sweltering William Eller-produced beat: “Opposition ain’t always your competition/’Cause when we all got guns, who gon’ stop when you got your pistol?” Slim and guest rapper Quadry are intimately familiar with the burdens of survival; bringing those scenes to life is just another way to pass time.
“Shirt”
SZA’s “Shirt,” which ostensibly previews her first album in five years, harnesses one of the singer-songwriter’s greatest gifts: her capacity to amplify the disaffection and sexual power of romantic love. She knows what it’s like to be caught in an obsessive, disastrous relationship, one that robs us of our own dignity, and here she unravels her insecurities with brisk, yearning urgency: “Still stressin’ perfection/Let you all in my mental/Got me lookin’ too desperate, damn,” she sings, her voice aching as the gossamer, Darkchild-produced beat and spartan drums shape-shift in the background. In the video, SZA and Lakeith Stanfield shoot up a cast of eccentric characters like a fucked-up Bonnie and Clyde, echoing the song’s destructive relationship dynamics. In one scene, they pretend to be deliverymen, pulling rifles out of pizza boxes; in another, SZA brushes her ass against the Atlanta actor, giving him a lap dance and caressing his face while he’s tied up in a chair. Moments after, she walks away, leaving him to the whims of a knife-wielding gang.
Cometa
Nick Hakim seems poised to make a great album. He’s a guitar-slinging soul singer who’s fluent in punk, jazz, psych rock, and hip-hop, a clear descendant of D’Angelo and Funkadelic. His husky voice and unpretentious guitar playing are ideal vehicles for decorative instrumentation: doubled saxophones, flickering Wurlitzer, programmed drums, the occasional synth. While his full-length debut, 2017’s Green Twins, effortlessly demonstrated his virtuosic abilities, 2020’s WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD sagged with tired melodies and sluggish arrangements, sounding like a neverending studio session where every idea was recorded, even the mediocre ones. Yet Hakim’s talent, as ever, shone through; it was easy to sense a more potent, specific, and emotionally active version of the album buried somewhere in the original. His latest offering, Cometa, creates the same dissonance between what is and what could be. Hakim’s talent is once again on display, but the songs here crumple with limp lyrics and listless structures.
Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album
It’s hard to hear a song from Sleater-Kinney’s heyday without thinking of the individual contributions of each of its three members. What would “Words and Guitar” be without the piercing exclamations of Corin Tucker, the nimble riffs of Carrie Brownstein, or the rollicking drums of Janet Weiss? When Tucker belts “take the noise in my head,” each syllable razor-sharp, you can’t help but feel a sense of urgency. It isn’t a song about simply enjoying music—it’s a song about music as a life source.
Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls
On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
