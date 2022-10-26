Read full article on original website
Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Status Of Injured David Krejci
The Bruins still aren’t in the clear yet when it comes to the seriousness of David Krejci’s injury, which will most certainly have Boston fans holding their breath. Krejci exited early from Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the second period after taking a high stick from Michael Rasmussen to the top of the helmet. Krejci did not travel with the Bruins for their road tilt Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the NHL Department of Player Safety handed down a suspension to Rasmussen for the incident.
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines, Pairings
Brad Marchand, who had offseason hip surgery, showed no signs of rust in his season debut Thursday night, scoring two goals and adding an assist as the Boston Bruins coasted to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. The B’s will be without Marchand for Friday...
Red Wings Forward Suspended For High Stick On Injured David Krejci
Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have to spend some time away from the ice for his high stick that knocked Boston Bruins center David Krejci out of Thursday’s game. The NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday issued a two-game suspension to Rasmussen after he checked Krejci...
Doc Rivers Diss Track Might Be Nail In Coffin For Ex-Celtics Coach
NBA coaches’ careers can survive a lot. Heck, teams kept giving Mike Woodson head coaching jobs for years, and there’s no guarantee he won’t be back headlining a bench one day. But while a coach’s job often can survive criticism regarding rotations, playcalls and locker room management,...
What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety
Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
Malcolm Brogdon Pinpoints Issues With Concerning Celtics Defense
The Boston Celtics forged their identity a season ago on the defensive end of the court. It surely hasn’t been the same case to start this season with Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla now at the helm. The Celtics have merely used their talented and high-powered offense to...
Johnny Gaudreau, Blue Jackets Welcome Bruins To Columbus
Johnny Gaudreau has made an immediate impact leading the Columbus Blue Jackets. And the Boston Bruins will see Gaudreau and the Blue Jackets for a road matchup on Friday night. Gaudreau has five goals and three assists to kick off his Blue Jackets career after signing a big contract in...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Dominates Blue Jackets, Win Fifth Straight
The Boston Bruins remain hot as can be, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 to notch their fifth consecutive win at Nationwide Arena on Friday. The Bruins improved to an NHL-best 8-1-0 on the season, while the Blue Jackets fell to 3-6-0. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The...
Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options
With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
How Bruins Have Made Jim Montgomery Comfortable Behind Bench
If you get nervous watching the Bruins on an odd-man rush during games, you’re probably not alone. Just know that Jim Montgomery does not feel the same. The Boston head coach picked up his eighth win behind the bench after the Bruins took care of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, on the second night of a back-to-back. It’s been a historic start for the B’s and even though things haven’t been perfect, they’ve been good enough for the Bruins to sit atop the NHL standings.
NESN
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominant Win Vs. Blue Jackets
The Bruins are off to the hottest start in franchise history, posting an 8-1-0 record in their first nine games. Boston extended its win streak to five with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. It not only was a nice road win, but a win that came on the second night of a back-to-back without Brad Marchand and David Krejci.
Valeri Nichushkin Missed Avalanche Game vs. Devils Friday
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is day to day with a lower-body injury. Nichushkin seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to raise the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Win Vs. Red Wings Amid Hot Start
The Bruins really couldn’t have asked for a better start to their 2022-23 season. Going into the new slate of games without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, Boston did more than just stay afloat and sits atop the NHL standings with a 7-1-0 record through its first eight games.
NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Kings Game Picks
Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings will be looking to break out of their early season funks when they collide tonight from Crypto.com Arena. Toronto Maple Leafs (-144) vs. Los Angeles Kings (+120) Total: 6.5 (O-120, U-102) After both teams were represented in the Stanley Cup playoffs...
David Pastrnak Has 15 Points In First Eight Games This Season
David Pastrnak has been one of the best players in hockey so far this season. The Boston Bruins go head-to-head with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second game of a back-to-back Friday night. Through eight games, Pastrnak has an impressive scoring line of six goals and nine assists for...
Three Brad Marchand Props To Consider Ahead Of Bruins Wing’s Return
BOSTON — Brad Marchand will make his 2022-23 Bruins debut Thursday, and it would be hard to blame Boston fans for being excited. The left wing underwent double hip surgery in the offseason, and his return was expected sometime after Thanksgiving. But head coach Jim Montgomery made the surprise announcement ahead of his team’s matchup against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.
Bruins Notes: Boston Off To Historic Start After Win Vs. Blue Jackets
The Boston Bruins are not just off to the best start of any team in the National Hockey League, they’re off to a franchise-best start following their 4-0 shutout road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday. Boston, who put together a three-goal second period...
NFL Survivor League Picks: Teams To Consider, Avoid In Week 8
This NFL this season has seen mind-boggling inconsistency, and bettors and survivor league players certainly have felt the impact of the league’s parity through the first seven weeks of the campaign. Most recently it was the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who let down NFL survivor league...
David Pastrnak Scores Seventh Goal, Bruins Defeat Blue Jackets
David Pastrnak cannot stop scoring. The Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night, winning 4-0. Already up three goals, Pastrnak handed the Blue Jackets the final blow when he sniped one past netminder Elvis Merzlikins in the second period. The Bruins winger now has seven goals on the season.
