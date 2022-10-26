TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) is looking for volunteers to plant tulip bulbs at the Ted Ensley Gardens and Gage Park. The tulip bulbs are shipped from Holland by boat and come through Florida before being shipped to the Midwest. However, shipping was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. With the delay, the SCP+R horticulture staff are seeking volunteers to help plant the bulbs.

