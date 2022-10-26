Read full article on original website
WIBW
Special Olympics Kansas hosts 5k at Hummer Sports Park to promote social inclusion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas hosted a 5k run and walk for inclusion in Topeka on Saturday. The “Choose to Include” 5k event took place Saturday morning at Hummer Sports Park. Special Olympics Kansas partnered with Topeka Public Schools to help raise awareness towards the importance...
WIBW
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
WIBW
Alfred spreads puppy love from Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The puppy love continues at Helping Hands Humane Society!. Alfred, a 10-week old male puppy, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess. Emi says Alfred has three brothers at the shelter as well. Puppies bring a lot of energy and a lot of work to...
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
WIBW
First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment honored 160 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marked the 160th anniversary of a victory by the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. The regiment, comprised of former slaves and freed black men, defeated Confederate forces on October 28th, 1862, near Butler, Missouri. Retired Air Force Captain Dr. Herschel Stroud...
WIBW
190th, Stormont team up to help child’s spirits soar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A life filled with doctor visits and hospital stays can be tough on a kid with cancer or other medical challenge. That’s why the 190th Air Refueling Wing asked Stormont Vail if they could help families rise above it - if only for a day.
WIBW
300 fourth graders see a monster truck named ‘Big Foot’ before big, car show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some fourth graders got to see a monster truck -- named Big Foot -- that will be featured in a car crush show on Saturday, October 29. About 300 fourth graders from USD 345. the Seaman school district, got to see a monster truck up close and ask questions about it.
WIBW
Widow of Arizona pastor killed in Monday Homicide speaks out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an exclusive interview with our sister station in Phoenix, Arizona. Vallarie Woolridge says her husband Donald went to Kansas, where they are from to visit family. Monday night on...
WIBW
Volunteers needed to plant tulips delayed by Hurricane Ian
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) is looking for volunteers to plant tulip bulbs at the Ted Ensley Gardens and Gage Park. The tulip bulbs are shipped from Holland by boat and come through Florida before being shipped to the Midwest. However, shipping was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. With the delay, the SCP+R horticulture staff are seeking volunteers to help plant the bulbs.
WIBW
Fire crews plan controlled burn Monday at Topeka’s Billard Airport
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are alerted they might see smoke and flames coming from Topeka’s Billard Airport Monday. The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Fire Dept. says it plans to conduct a controlled burn, similar to this one they did Oct. 20 at Forbes Field. The goal is to...
WIBW
Patterson Gives Back recognizes Military Veteran Project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just ahead of Veterans Day, an organization that focuses on those who served go a boost. Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal presented $1,000 to Military Veteran Project. They delivered the check to MVP founder Melissa Jarboe during Eye on NE Kansas. The donation is part of...
WIBW
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
WIBW
No. 14 Washburn sweeps Pittsburg State Wednesday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for the Ichabods, as they nab win number 20 on the season, topping Pittsburg State, 3-0. This marks their second sweep in a matter of days, as Washburn swept Newman on Saturday. With the latest sweep of the Gorillas, they have 11 sweeps on the season.
WIBW
Topeka Chief of Staff, former Police Chief, announces December retirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Chief of Staff Bill Cochran will retire in December following more than three decades of service to the Capital City. The City of Topeka’s Chief of Staff, Bill Cochran, announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that he will retire from the City in early December.
WIBW
Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. Gene Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, October 27. He faces a charge of aggravated human trafficking. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a check welfare call...
WIBW
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many residents in west Topeka without power for several hours. On Friday morning, Evergy restored power to the remaining residents who awaited for hours Friday morning after a new powerline was installed.
WIBW
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jacob Carls
WETMORE, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Jacob Carls from Wetmore High School. Jacob plays football, basketball and participates in track. Carls is involved with KAYS STUDD, STUCO, and the yearbook. Carls has a 3.35 GPA and plans on attending...
WIBW
KU researcher honored with national award in geospatial technology
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A researcher at the University of Kansas has been honored with a national award for her work in geospatial technology. The University of Kansas says its own Eileen Battles, manager of the Kansas Data Access and Support Center at the Kansas Geological Survey, has been named as the recipient of the 2022 Geospatial Excellence Award - Catalyst from the National States Geographic Information Council.
WIBW
Boys Soccer Regional Championships wrap up
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Regional Championships for high school boys soccer wrapped up on Thursday night, and these are the results. Washburn Rural took down Wichita Northwest 5-1. They will next take on Derby at McElroy Field on Tuesday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m. Shawnee Heights fell to St....
