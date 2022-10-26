ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Alfred spreads puppy love from Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The puppy love continues at Helping Hands Humane Society!. Alfred, a 10-week old male puppy, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess. Emi says Alfred has three brothers at the shelter as well. Puppies bring a lot of energy and a lot of work to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year

MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment honored 160 years later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marked the 160th anniversary of a victory by the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. The regiment, comprised of former slaves and freed black men, defeated Confederate forces on October 28th, 1862, near Butler, Missouri. Retired Air Force Captain Dr. Herschel Stroud...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

190th, Stormont team up to help child’s spirits soar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A life filled with doctor visits and hospital stays can be tough on a kid with cancer or other medical challenge. That’s why the 190th Air Refueling Wing asked Stormont Vail if they could help families rise above it - if only for a day.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Widow of Arizona pastor killed in Monday Homicide speaks out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an exclusive interview with our sister station in Phoenix, Arizona. Vallarie Woolridge says her husband Donald went to Kansas, where they are from to visit family. Monday night on...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Volunteers needed to plant tulips delayed by Hurricane Ian

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) is looking for volunteers to plant tulip bulbs at the Ted Ensley Gardens and Gage Park. The tulip bulbs are shipped from Holland by boat and come through Florida before being shipped to the Midwest. However, shipping was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. With the delay, the SCP+R horticulture staff are seeking volunteers to help plant the bulbs.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fire crews plan controlled burn Monday at Topeka’s Billard Airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are alerted they might see smoke and flames coming from Topeka’s Billard Airport Monday. The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Fire Dept. says it plans to conduct a controlled burn, similar to this one they did Oct. 20 at Forbes Field. The goal is to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Patterson Gives Back recognizes Military Veteran Project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just ahead of Veterans Day, an organization that focuses on those who served go a boost. Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal presented $1,000 to Military Veteran Project. They delivered the check to MVP founder Melissa Jarboe during Eye on NE Kansas. The donation is part of...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

No. 14 Washburn sweeps Pittsburg State Wednesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for the Ichabods, as they nab win number 20 on the season, topping Pittsburg State, 3-0. This marks their second sweep in a matter of days, as Washburn swept Newman on Saturday. With the latest sweep of the Gorillas, they have 11 sweeps on the season.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. Gene Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, October 27. He faces a charge of aggravated human trafficking. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a check welfare call...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many residents in west Topeka without power for several hours. On Friday morning, Evergy restored power to the remaining residents who awaited for hours Friday morning after a new powerline was installed.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jacob Carls

WETMORE, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Jacob Carls from Wetmore High School. Jacob plays football, basketball and participates in track. Carls is involved with KAYS STUDD, STUCO, and the yearbook. Carls has a 3.35 GPA and plans on attending...
WETMORE, KS
WIBW

KU researcher honored with national award in geospatial technology

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A researcher at the University of Kansas has been honored with a national award for her work in geospatial technology. The University of Kansas says its own Eileen Battles, manager of the Kansas Data Access and Support Center at the Kansas Geological Survey, has been named as the recipient of the 2022 Geospatial Excellence Award - Catalyst from the National States Geographic Information Council.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Boys Soccer Regional Championships wrap up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Regional Championships for high school boys soccer wrapped up on Thursday night, and these are the results. Washburn Rural took down Wichita Northwest 5-1. They will next take on Derby at McElroy Field on Tuesday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m. Shawnee Heights fell to St....
TOPEKA, KS

