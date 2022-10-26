Read full article on original website
Bulldogs shut out the Lancers, 34-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A tough team to beat. LCA and Amherst County went head to head in this Friday night matchup. The Bulldogs took the win against the Lancers 34-0.
Hilltoppers get narrow win over the Bees, 23-21
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a tough match at Brookville. The Bees and the Hilltoppers faced off on the Bees’ home turf, but despite their home advantage, they fell to E.C. Glass Friday night. The Hilltoppers took the narrow win, 23-21.
Colonels get narrow win over Golden Eagles, 28-27
ROANOKE, Va. – Staunton River showed up with some momentum to face off with a talented William Fleming team. With 2 minutes left in the game and 70 yards for the touchdown, Fleming brought the score back up to tie the game 27-27. Fleming didn’t stop there. They took...
Carroll County defeats James River, 28-7
BUCHANAN, Va. – It was senior night for the James River knights. The Cavaliers and the Knights went head to head, and Carroll County took an early lead. A big pick by James River got them on the board, but Carroll’s offensive line held their own. Carroll took...
Liberty’s Hugh Freeze receives contract extension through 2030
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University announced today it has extended its contract with head football coach Hugh Freeze for eight more seasons. Freeze has led the Flames to a 7-1 record so far this season, and has already clinched bowl eligibility. Freeze’s 8-year-long contract averages under $5 million a...
Test your shot: Safety expo at T4Tactics in Lynchburg to be held Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In today’s world, knowing how to handle and use a firearm safely is becoming more important. On Saturday, T4Tactics and Bedford Martial Arts will be teaming up to host a safety expo to put people’s skills to the test. “We want people tomorrow, citizens...
Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
Senior alert canceled for missing 64-year-old Ashland woman
ASHLAND, Va. – UPDATE. Virginia State Police have canceled the senior alert for 64-year-old Joyce Ellerbe. Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 64-year-old woman last seen in Ashland on Saturday at 2 a.m. Joyce Ellerbe, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs...
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
Police identify individual killed in shooting at Charlottesville Downtown Mall
UPDATE: On Oct 23 at approximately 1 a.m. Charlottesville Police have responded to a shots fired report near the 200 block of West Main St. Two male individuals were involved in an altercation that occurred inside a bar where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside of the...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has made three arrests in connection with a homicide investigation following a fatal Monday shooting on Community Street. The suspects – Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg; Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird; and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird –...
One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
Man wanted for robbing Lynchburg gas station at knife-point
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man they said robbed a Lynchburg gas station at knife-point. On Thursday around 8:43 a.m., officers responded to Lane 76 Gas at 3001 Memorial Ave. for a report of an armed robbery. The caller told police that the store was robbed by a man who had a knife, and that the suspect walked out of the store in the direction of Norma Street with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Wedding Cake Crasher
A Norfolk woman was arrested for DUI after an incident along Warrenton Road Saturday night. On October 22nd at 9:11 p.m. First Sergeant B.W. Collins observed several people standing around a Nissan Maxima at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Village Parkway. He initially believed there was an accident, when suddenly the Nissan accelerated through the red light onto Village Parkway.
Two dead, three hospitalized in crash following police chase in Fredericksburg
Two people were killed and three more were hospitalized following a crash near Lee Hill.
Woman charged with shooting man in head
NEWS RELEASE: On October 10, 2022 at 2:45PM, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of H&H Market in Big Island, Virginia for an individual with a gunshot wound to the head. Danelle Brown, age 37 of Monroe, Virginia was identified as the suspect and has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail under no bond. The victim was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injury. The case remains under investigation and there are no further details at this time. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Hinton at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
