Argyle VB notches key win in district finale to force tiebreaker tournament
FLOWER MOUND — Argyle volleyball notched a key win for playoff seeding Tuesday night with a commanding 3-0 sweep of Denton High on the final day of the regular season.
The Lady Eagles' (30-15, 9-5) victory combined with a Birdville (23-21, 9-5) win and Grapevine (14-18, 9-5) loss means the three teams all finished tied for second place in District 7-5A. The squads will play a tiebreaker mini tournament later this week to determine playoff seeding.
