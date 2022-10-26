Argyle VB notches key win in district finale to force tiebreaker tournament

Buy Now Argyle coach Katelyn Johnson has helped guide her team to a playoff berth in its first season at the 5A level. The Lady Eagles picked up another key win for their playoff seeding Tuesday night. John Fields/DRC

FLOWER MOUND — Argyle volleyball notched a key win for playoff seeding Tuesday night with a commanding 3-0 sweep of Denton High on the final day of the regular season.

The Lady Eagles' (30-15, 9-5) victory combined with a Birdville (23-21, 9-5) win and Grapevine (14-18, 9-5) loss means the three teams all finished tied for second place in District 7-5A. The squads will play a tiebreaker mini tournament later this week to determine playoff seeding.