Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’
The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
Stephen A. Smith Officially Writes Off Tom Brady: ‘It’s Over’
There’s no doubt in Stephen A. Smith’s mind that Tom Brady should retire after this season, the quarterback’s third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a 20-year run with the New England Patriots. “It’s over,” Smith declared Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take,” hours before the Buccaneers hosted...
Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady
Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books. The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0,...
Patriots Fans Will Despise This Mac Jones Comparison After ‘Dirty’ Slide
There are some athletes nobody wants to be compared to. But unfortunately for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, that’s the position he found himself in Wednesday after a video of his controversial slide from “Monday Night Football” gained more attention. The play in question has been...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Release Statements On Finalizing Divorce
We finally can put any and all rumors surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to rest. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced Friday via Instagram his divorce has been finalized. TMZ reported earlier the power couple would file for divorce in Florida after months of speculation about marital issues.
Doc Rivers Diss Track Might Be Nail In Coffin For Ex-Celtics Coach
NBA coaches’ careers can survive a lot. Heck, teams kept giving Mike Woodson head coaching jobs for years, and there’s no guarantee he won’t be back headlining a bench one day. But while a coach’s job often can survive criticism regarding rotations, playcalls and locker room management,...
Here's How Twitter Reacted To The News Of Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Divorce
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen announced their split on Friday after 13 years together.
Nets Issue Statement After Kyrie Irving Promotes Anti-Semitic Film On Social Media
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. Irving put on his Twitter and Instagram page prior to Brooklyn’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday an Amazon link for a 2018 film titled, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The post by Irving caused controversy as according to Rolling Stone, the movie is filled with anti-Semitic disinformation.
Ex-Patriot James Harrison, 44, Can Still Push Mind-Blowing Amount Of Weight
James Harrison is someone you probably don’t want to get into a fight with. The ex-NFL linebacker, who had a short stint with the New England Patriots in 2017, always has taken his workouts seriously and showcased just how strong he remains in retirement on his social media accounts.
Nets’ Kyrie Irving Addresses Tweet Promoting Anti-Semitic Film
Kyrie Irving addressed his tweet from Oct. 27 that promoted a film that, according to Rolling Stone, was riddled with anti-Semitic disinformation. The Brooklyn Nets guard on Saturday took to Twitter to share why he promoted the film, but didn’t apologize for doing so. “I am an OMNIST and...
Aaron Rodgers Doubles Down On Packers Teammates Comments
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory sitting at 3-4 after three straight losses, so it’s easy to see why they’ve received criticism from their fans and media alike. And even their quarterback. Rodgers earlier this week made his usual appearance on “The Pat...
Paul Pierce Has Lakers Conspiracy Theory, But It’s Patently False
The Lakers enter Thursday as one of only three teams in the NBA without a win on the young 2022-23 season, but Paul Pierce believes that’s all according to plan in Los Angeles. Pierce hopped onto Twitter to launch a take Wednesday night shortly after the Lakers’ record dropped...
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Weighs In On Patriots QB Controversy
Seemingly everyone has an opinion on the quarterback controversy surrounding the New England Patriots with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe jockeying to be the team’s starter. Throw Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla into that mix as well now. Mazzulla seemed to side with one of the signal-callers...
How Patriots Receiver Kendrick Bourne Responded To Trade Rumors
With only a few days left before the NFL trade deadline, New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has found himself in the middle of trade speculation. But Bourne would prefer to see the deadline come and go without him moving on from the Patriots. “Yeah, absolutely. I want to...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reacts To Shutdown Of Donda Academy
The detrimental aftermath of attacking remarks toward the Jewish community, made by musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, continues to have a massive snowball effect. As a result, students of West’s “Donda Academy” private school are now forced to seek transfer with its shutdown, according to ESPN — which Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown, quickly reacted to.
Jakobi Meyers Seeing Extra-Motivated Mac Jones Ahead Of Patriots-Jets
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was back to full practice participation this week for the first time since his high ankle sprain. How did he look out there? Motivated, according to his top receiver. “He’s normally pretty locked in,” New England Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers said Friday. “But this...
Nets Star Kyrie Irving Drops Expletives In Ben Simmons Rant
The Brooklyn Nets are being patient with Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving wants the media to take the same approach with the oft-criticized point guard. Simmons is off to a slow start with the Nets, who are 1-3 four games into their 2022-23 season. The seventh-year pro, acquired by Brooklyn via trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, is averaging 5.3 points per game and already has fouled out of two contests. The three-time All-Star’s early-season struggles suggest Brooklyn might not actually have a “big three” on its hands.
Why Kendrick Perkins Has Little Faith In Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has easily become the most scrutinized player in the NBA, surpassing Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets. However, in wake of news surrounding Westbrook’s new role — off the bench — for the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, ex-player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins is skeptical of the former league MVP’s ability to adapt.
Ex-NBA Great Questions Nets’ Kevin Durant Amid Early Struggles
The Brooklyn Nets have undergone some early season struggles, entering their Thursday contest against the Dallas Mavericks at 1-3 on the season and one former NBA great isn’t too impressed with what’s been shown from star forward Kevin Durant thus far. Isiah Thomas, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of...
