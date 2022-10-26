The Brooklyn Nets are being patient with Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving wants the media to take the same approach with the oft-criticized point guard. Simmons is off to a slow start with the Nets, who are 1-3 four games into their 2022-23 season. The seventh-year pro, acquired by Brooklyn via trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, is averaging 5.3 points per game and already has fouled out of two contests. The three-time All-Star’s early-season struggles suggest Brooklyn might not actually have a “big three” on its hands.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO