Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’

The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
Stephen A. Smith Officially Writes Off Tom Brady: ‘It’s Over’

There’s no doubt in Stephen A. Smith’s mind that Tom Brady should retire after this season, the quarterback’s third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a 20-year run with the New England Patriots. “It’s over,” Smith declared Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take,” hours before the Buccaneers hosted...
Nets Issue Statement After Kyrie Irving Promotes Anti-Semitic Film On Social Media

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. Irving put on his Twitter and Instagram page prior to Brooklyn’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday an Amazon link for a 2018 film titled, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The post by Irving caused controversy as according to Rolling Stone, the movie is filled with anti-Semitic disinformation.
Nets’ Kyrie Irving Addresses Tweet Promoting Anti-Semitic Film

Kyrie Irving addressed his tweet from Oct. 27 that promoted a film that, according to Rolling Stone, was riddled with anti-Semitic disinformation. The Brooklyn Nets guard on Saturday took to Twitter to share why he promoted the film, but didn’t apologize for doing so. “I am an OMNIST and...
Aaron Rodgers Doubles Down On Packers Teammates Comments

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory sitting at 3-4 after three straight losses, so it’s easy to see why they’ve received criticism from their fans and media alike. And even their quarterback. Rodgers earlier this week made his usual appearance on “The Pat...
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Weighs In On Patriots QB Controversy

Seemingly everyone has an opinion on the quarterback controversy surrounding the New England Patriots with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe jockeying to be the team’s starter. Throw Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla into that mix as well now. Mazzulla seemed to side with one of the signal-callers...
How Patriots Receiver Kendrick Bourne Responded To Trade Rumors

With only a few days left before the NFL trade deadline, New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has found himself in the middle of trade speculation. But Bourne would prefer to see the deadline come and go without him moving on from the Patriots. “Yeah, absolutely. I want to...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reacts To Shutdown Of Donda Academy

The detrimental aftermath of attacking remarks toward the Jewish community, made by musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, continues to have a massive snowball effect. As a result, students of West’s “Donda Academy” private school are now forced to seek transfer with its shutdown, according to ESPN — which Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown, quickly reacted to.
Nets Star Kyrie Irving Drops Expletives In Ben Simmons Rant

The Brooklyn Nets are being patient with Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving wants the media to take the same approach with the oft-criticized point guard. Simmons is off to a slow start with the Nets, who are 1-3 four games into their 2022-23 season. The seventh-year pro, acquired by Brooklyn via trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, is averaging 5.3 points per game and already has fouled out of two contests. The three-time All-Star’s early-season struggles suggest Brooklyn might not actually have a “big three” on its hands.
Why Kendrick Perkins Has Little Faith In Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has easily become the most scrutinized player in the NBA, surpassing Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets. However, in wake of news surrounding Westbrook’s new role — off the bench — for the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, ex-player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins is skeptical of the former league MVP’s ability to adapt.
Ex-NBA Great Questions Nets’ Kevin Durant Amid Early Struggles

The Brooklyn Nets have undergone some early season struggles, entering their Thursday contest against the Dallas Mavericks at 1-3 on the season and one former NBA great isn’t too impressed with what’s been shown from star forward Kevin Durant thus far. Isiah Thomas, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of...
