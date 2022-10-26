Read full article on original website
KVAL
Candidate Christine Drazan will veto taxpayer money for out-of-state abortions
EUGENE, Ore. — Republican candidate for Governor Christine Drazan says pro-choice Oregonians have absolutely nothing to worry about. Her opponent Tina Kotek says there is a threat to reproductive rights if Drazan is elected Governor. It remains one of the most stark contrasts between the two frontrunners for the...
WWEEK
GOP Legislative Spending Has Oregon Democrats Worried Enough to Call in National Money
Oregon House and Senate Democrats are doing something this year they haven’t had to do for most of the past decade: call for significant support from Washington, D.C. Today, FuturePac, the House Democrats’ campaign arm, disclosed a $400,000 contribution from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee Victory Fund, and the Senate Democrats reported getting $100,000 from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. (Although the two committees have similar names and the same street address, they are distinct. Both have given periodically to races in Oregon elections.)
Oregon voters to decide on strict gun control measure: 'People will not have the means to protect themselves'
Oregon voters will see Measure 114 on their ballots this fall, a gun control measure that would require citizens of Oregon to obtain a permit before buying a gun.
opb.org
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local ‘voter integrity’ groups
This election season, county clerks in Southern Oregon and Northern California have reported hearing about so-called “voter integrity” groups questioning residents at their homes. The activity has been seen as voter intimidation by some, and it’s part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.
KATU.com
Oregon Democratic candidates court younger voters as election day approaches
SALEM, Ore. — Election Day is less than two weeks away and candidates are making their final push to drive Oregon voters to return their ballots. KATU's political analyst Jim Moore says one of the groups candidates are courting right now are younger voters. He noted that particularly Democrats are organizing campaign rallies meant to drive up the progressive vote.
nbc16.com
Drazan argues for new leadership with her message for change
It's a near dead-heat between Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek in the Oregon Governor's Race. Brandon Kamerman sat down with Drazan to discuss how a republican is making waves in a traditionally blue state. "We need balance in our state. That's what's different. We need balance, and Oregonians are listening...
Oregon gun bill has critics saying it will 'virtually eliminate firearm sales'
Oregon's measure 114 increases gun control in Oregon and is said to be one of the strictest gun control measures on a ballot in the nation.
KTVZ
Oregon is the #10 least affordable state for renters
Oregon is the #10 least affordable state for renters. Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?
northeastoregonnow.com
Republicans Face Best Chances in Years to Gain Oregon Senate Seats
Republicans have their best chance in years to wrest control of the Oregon Senate away from Democrats this November, buoyed by national trends, a competitive governor’s race and key issues and concerns that favor the GOP. State political analysts say this cycle could be as positive for Republicans as...
kptv.com
Oregon’s 5th Congressional District ‘leaning Republican’ in new report
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new report shows Oregon’s 5th Congressional District race is now “leaning Republican.”. The data from a non-partisan national election forecast study is a major change from earlier reports showing the race was a toss-up. District 5 was just re-drawn and now stretches from...
opb.org
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. More than 1,000 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines on Sept. 13.
Bernie Sanders stumps for Tina Kotek amid close Oregon governor’s race
In an attempt to bolster local Democrats, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders visited Oregon on Thursday – spending the afternoon in northwest Portland at a rally at the Roseland Theater.
Readers respond: Measure 114 targets law-abiding citizens
The main problem with the “Reduction of Gun Violence Act” – Ballot Measure 114 – is it doesn’t address violent crime. That’s because it ignores criminals who break the law and instead penalizes law-abiding citizens. A recent survey commissioned by the Oregon District Attorneys Association revealed 55% of Oregonians feel less safe than they did just two years ago. It’s easy to understand why. Oregon courts and elected officials continue releasing criminals back onto the streets while passing new legislation that only restricts the rights of good people who need to be able to defend themselves.
opb.org
75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics
On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Hillsboro state House candidate faces residency complaint
A Republican political operative is asking the Oregon secretary of state to investigate whether a Democratic candidate is falsely claiming to live with his parents to get elected. The post Hillsboro state House candidate faces residency complaint appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
