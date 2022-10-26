Oregon House and Senate Democrats are doing something this year they haven’t had to do for most of the past decade: call for significant support from Washington, D.C. Today, FuturePac, the House Democrats’ campaign arm, disclosed a $400,000 contribution from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee Victory Fund, and the Senate Democrats reported getting $100,000 from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. (Although the two committees have similar names and the same street address, they are distinct. Both have given periodically to races in Oregon elections.)

