2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
cn2.com
Celebration of Life at Sol Cafe – Saturday, October 29
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sol Cafe located on Charlotte Avenue in Rock Hill is holding Dia De Los Muertos- A celebration of Life tomorrow – Saturday, October 29th. The event will feature a night of music, food, family, and life with an altar to celebrate loved ones who have left this earth and remember happy memories.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 21-27)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 21 to 27:. • Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 85.5. Violation includes: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; slicer had old food debris; meat and cheese in walk-in had white growth build-up; turkey chubs and meat weren’t held cold enough; foods were not date marked; tomatoes and lettuce didn’t have time stamps; bleach wasn’t at proper concentration; and inspector saw rodent droppings and a dead rodent.
cn2.com
Tega Cay’s Halloween House Takes Scare to New Level
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is one home in Tega Cay where the homeowner is using his talents, and the love of horror films, to create a Haunted House using his home as the backdrop. The Halloween House is the home of Eric Jentz in the Cameron...
scoopcharlotte.com
The Charlotte Symphony Brings ABBA to Town
What’s the best Girls Night Out in Charlotte this November?. An ABBA Tribute concert of course. I know I can’t. The Charlotte Symphony is bringing the world’s top ABBA tribute band to the QC to perform with the CSO for two nights in November, and we cannot wait to grab our favorite Dancing Queens and join the fun.
WCNC
The Southern Christmas Show is approaching fast!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to believe we are now just 59-days away from Christmas. and roughly 2 weeks away from the opening of this year's Southern Christmas Show! (southernchristmasshow.com) Here to give us a sneak peek of the preview night happening, November 9th is Yvette Kerns, The Petite...
charlottemagazine.com
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Text2Win Tickets To The 2022 Southern Christmas Show
Text MERRY to 31403 by 10 AM Monday, November 7th, for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Southern Christmas Show at The Park Expo & Conference Center, Charlotte, November 10th – 20th. Two winners will each receive tickets. For tickets and more information, visit southernchristmasshow.com. The Southern...
lincolntimesnews.com
Spooktacular returns to Woodmill Winery
VALE – Things are starting to get spooky in Lincoln County. The exciting and completely free to attend Spooktacular Festival is returning for their 14th year at Woodmill Winery in Vale on Saturday, Oct. 29. This event is held by Partnership for Children of Lincoln & Gaston Counties. Spooktacular...
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
secretcharlotte.co
Experience The Magic Of The Holidays At Carowinds Winterfest Starting In November
The festivities start on November 21st and run all the way through until January 1st on select days. Winterfest Carowinds has just been announced for another year, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. The annual transformation of the amusement park during the holidays is an annual tradition and one of Charlotte’s favorite activities.
Queen City News anchor once starred in ‘kitschy little horror film’
More than 30 years ago, he starred in a horror movie with something of a cult following.
'We all deserve an opportunity to get this type of education' | CMS parents want a pause in plans to relocate Montessori students
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Parents in Huntersville are asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to hold off on shutting down a Montessori school and transferring the students to the north Charlotte area. Trillium Springs Montessori is in one of the oldest CMS buildings, which is why CMS staff wants to move students....
October Chamber Of Commerce Member Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, October 18, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. Mayor Pro-Tem and Liaison to the Chamber of Commerce Dale Dalton was pleased to announce that the Land Use Plan the Town has been working on for two years now was approved at the Board meeting on Thursday, October 13. Dalton congratulated the Mint Hill Historical Society on a successful Autumn Jubilee and the Chamber of Commerce on a fruitful Cornhole Tournament.
M/I Homes begins work on 279-unit townhome project in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — M/I Homes Inc. has started on yet another residential project in Charlotte. The homebuilder on Wednesday announced it had broken ground on Aberdeen, a 279-unit townhome project at 3321 Ridge Road in north Charlotte. Prices for the townhomes will be in the $300,000s. The model home for...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mill, SC
The bustling town of Fort Mill in York County, South Carolina, is where modernity and nature coexist. Its suburban atmosphere attracts visitors and investors alike. Unique experiences and attractions in Fort Mill are anchored on the town’s traditions and culture. It also boasts prime businesses, which greatly boosts the...
WCNC
Order your pies now for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you want someone else to do the baking for you this year, listen up! Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is taking orders for the holidays now and can make delicious pies for you and your family to enjoy. They have a lot of great options for...
country1037fm.com
Biggest Day For Ordering Pizza And Here’s Our North Carolina Favorites
The biggest day for ordering pizza fell on Super Bowl Sunday for many years. However, new reports show Halloween dethroned the big game day as the biggest day for orders across the nation. If you think about it, that makes sense. Everyone loves pizza, it’s kid friendly and quick. So, it’s a natural choice to fuel up on before a night of candy grabbing. Surprisingly though, the next most popular pizza night is Thanksgiving Eve. Anyway, in case you missed the announcement earlier this month, October is National Pizza month. It dates back to 1984. That’s when the publisher of Pizza Today, Gerry Durnell, dubbed it as such. And, even though it’s about to wrap up, why not plan to grab some delicious pizza before your trick-or-treating? There’s fantastic pizza all over Charlotte and the surrounding areas and South Carolina, too. Don’t let the biggest day for ordering pizza sneak up on you. Grab a slice. These are just a few of our favorites in no particular order!
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Located in York County, the South Carolina city of Rock Hill lies along the beautiful Catawba River and is just 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though the city was founded in 1852 after a major railroad company decided to build a line through the area, it was not incorporated until long after the Civil War in 1892.
Gastonia store becomes known for winning lottery tickets
GASTONIA, N.C. — Just as the Powerball jackpot jumped to $825 million Friday, many people are flocking to a gas station in Gastonia to buy lottery tickets. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned the store is known for producing winners. In September, a man who won $50,000 there in...
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
