2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Mint Hill Madness 2022
MINT HILL, NC – The 38th annual Mint Hill Madness festival kicked off on Thursday, October 20, with All You Can Ride Night. Thanks to Sponsor Mint Hill Orthodontics, carnival-goers enjoyed as many rides as they could manage all night long with the purchase of a $25 wristband. “We...
It’s The Spookiest Time Of The Year
CHARLOTTE – Getting ready for Halloween is a scary fun time. The best part of the holiday is all the amazing events that we are surrounded by. Whether you need a family-friendly activity or a night of scares, we’ve got you covered!. Matthews Playhouse presents Halloween Haunted Trail....
Biggest Day For Ordering Pizza And Here’s Our North Carolina Favorites
The biggest day for ordering pizza fell on Super Bowl Sunday for many years. However, new reports show Halloween dethroned the big game day as the biggest day for orders across the nation. If you think about it, that makes sense. Everyone loves pizza, it’s kid friendly and quick. So, it’s a natural choice to fuel up on before a night of candy grabbing. Surprisingly though, the next most popular pizza night is Thanksgiving Eve. Anyway, in case you missed the announcement earlier this month, October is National Pizza month. It dates back to 1984. That’s when the publisher of Pizza Today, Gerry Durnell, dubbed it as such. And, even though it’s about to wrap up, why not plan to grab some delicious pizza before your trick-or-treating? There’s fantastic pizza all over Charlotte and the surrounding areas and South Carolina, too. Don’t let the biggest day for ordering pizza sneak up on you. Grab a slice. These are just a few of our favorites in no particular order!
20 Things To Do In Hickory NC
Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
I-77 express lanes could cost drivers more than a simple toll
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The express lanes on Interstate 77 could cost people a lot more than a simple toll. “I think it’s disturbing, candidly disgusting,” said Dave Gilroy, a Cornelius commissioner. “The whole thing has always been unfortunate for our community.”. Some commissioners are outraged...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in North Carolina.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Alfonso
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue is pleased to present Alfonso for adoption!. “Meet Alfonso! He is nearly 2 years old and he was at the local shelter for many months not finding his forever family. He eventually went to the rescue list and that’s when Animals First Rescue snatched him up! He’s a loving, playful boy who would make a great companion. He is neutered and up-to-date on shots. He is also combo-tested negative and microchipped. He would love a home to keep him safe and indoors only. He’ll give many years of love and affection back! If interested in adopting this beautiful boy contact Animals First Rescue at (704) 256-0014.”
Cities In North Carolina And South Carolina Rank Among Most Affordable In U.S.
We keep hearing about how high the cost of living is these days, and it certainly feels that way in Charlotte. While that’s true in many parts of the country, there are some places in the U.S. where it’s more affordable to live than others and the Wall Street Journal has found them for us.
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
'Get everybody in North Carolina connected to high-speed internet' | Gov. Cooper visits Charlotte to push digital equity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are thousands of North Carolinians who don't have solid access to the internet. State leaders now coming up with ways to bridge those technology gaps. Gov. Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday to join Microsoft in highlighting digital equity initiatives in North Carolina. “More than a...
The Charlotte Symphony Brings ABBA to Town
What’s the best Girls Night Out in Charlotte this November?. An ABBA Tribute concert of course. I know I can’t. The Charlotte Symphony is bringing the world’s top ABBA tribute band to the QC to perform with the CSO for two nights in November, and we cannot wait to grab our favorite Dancing Queens and join the fun.
Into The Fall Season
CHARLOTTE – Here we go. The days are certainly shorter as fall season rolls in. Motivation might be a challenge during this season since our weekends seem to be full of fun opportunities. How do you stay on track with your massages and your health?. First, continue your fitness...
October Commissioners Meeting Recap
MINT HILL, NC – The October Commissioners Meeting held at Mint Hill Town Hall covered a few topics of interest to the public. However, most of the business was discussed behind closed doors before the public meeting. Therefore, much of what was on the agenda had already been predetermined days prior to the actual Board of Commissioners meeting.
Rezonings for Little Egypt Road proposed developments on Denver horizon
DENVER – A series of residential rezonings will come before the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in the coming months, including three applications scheduled for a public hearing Monday, Nov. 7. Among those planned for a hearing next month are two proposed subdivisions on the west side of North...
A Few Outdoor Halloween Decorating Ideas
CHARLOTTE – Last year, over 175 million Americans celebrated Halloween. Halloween is second only to Christmas when it comes to outdoor decorating. Pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns and wheat straw bales are classic, but they’re not the only festive Halloween decorations for your lawn and landscape. Here are a few ideas to get folks in that “spooky” Halloween mood.
Candidates Visit Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – North Carolina’s statewide general election (often called the “midterm” election as it is held mid-way into the four year presidential term) will take place on November 8, and early voting is already underway. Races on the ballot include one US Senate seat, 14 US House seats, local judges and prosecutors, and several state and county offices.
Costco Selling World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle
CHARLOTTE, NC — Costco now sells the “world’s largest jigsaw puzzle.” The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, it’s 29ft long and 8ft tall. To make it easier, the puzzle can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles. It features a picture of the map with different famous landmarks in lieu of the ocean.
Mint Hill Coffee & Social House Celebrates Five Years
MINT HILL, NC – It was a party at Mint Hill Coffee & Social House on Saturday, October 8, as Annette and Robert Smith celebrated five years in Mint Hill with a customer appreciation day!. The party got started in the morning with free Yoga in the Yard. At...
10 Benefits Of Lymphatic Drainage Facials
CHARLOTTE – Did you know that your lymphatic system is a fundamental part of the immune system?. Your lymphatic system is in charge of collecting and eliminating the excess fluid, toxins, and waste in your body. Using a network of hundreds of lymph nodes, it drains the lymph (a fluid that carries the waste, toxins, and white cells).
Street racing may have caused car crashes
Elsie Huntley is back home in her mother's arms-- where she should be-- at just under one-month-old. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. We...
