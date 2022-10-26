Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
Vitality Ginger 4455 Morris Park Dr STE K Mint Hill NC 28227. The nomination application is open for the Tina Ross Business Leadership Award!The Business Person of the Year Award is presented to an individual who has positively contributed to the betterment of Mint Hill’s business community. The award is open to Chamber Members and non-members. Please visit our website to nominate a business leader in our community or to find more information on eligibility criteria and the application.
Candidates Visit Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – North Carolina’s statewide general election (often called the “midterm” election as it is held mid-way into the four year presidential term) will take place on November 8, and early voting is already underway. Races on the ballot include one US Senate seat, 14 US House seats, local judges and prosecutors, and several state and county offices.
MHPD And Chick-fil-A Host Cops On Top Fundraiser For Special Olympics NC
MINT HILL, NC – If you pass through town on Saturday, October 29, you may see an unusual sight: Mint Hill’s police officers and firefighters on the roof of Chick-fil-A. Don’t be alarmed: there’s no emergency. It’s what’s called a “Cops on Top” fundraising event for Special Olympics NC. “Officers and firefighters will sit on top of Chick-Fil-A’s building to draw people to the area while other volunteers solicit funds from customers throughout the restaurant,” explains Officer Cassandra Scott. “Officers and firefighters stationed on the roof stay up there until their fundraising goal is met. Officers on the ground interacting with guests try to help solicit the funds to bring the first responders down and make it a fun competition!”
October Commissioners Meeting Recap
MINT HILL, NC – The October Commissioners Meeting held at Mint Hill Town Hall covered a few topics of interest to the public. However, most of the business was discussed behind closed doors before the public meeting. Therefore, much of what was on the agenda had already been predetermined days prior to the actual Board of Commissioners meeting.
It’s The Spookiest Time Of The Year
CHARLOTTE – Getting ready for Halloween is a scary fun time. The best part of the holiday is all the amazing events that we are surrounded by. Whether you need a family-friendly activity or a night of scares, we’ve got you covered!. Matthews Playhouse presents Halloween Haunted Trail....
Chamber Of Commerce Accepting Nominations for Tina Ross Business Leadership Award
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Tina Ross Business Leadership Award. Late commissioner Tina Ross was a dedicated teacher, businesswoman, politician and mother who was strong in her convictions, passionate about her causes and always ready to listen to others with an open mind. As a public servant, she pursued her vision for a strong and thriving Mint Hill and wrote the first check for what is now the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce.
A Few Outdoor Halloween Decorating Ideas
CHARLOTTE – Last year, over 175 million Americans celebrated Halloween. Halloween is second only to Christmas when it comes to outdoor decorating. Pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns and wheat straw bales are classic, but they’re not the only festive Halloween decorations for your lawn and landscape. Here are a few ideas to get folks in that “spooky” Halloween mood.
Into The Fall Season
CHARLOTTE – Here we go. The days are certainly shorter as fall season rolls in. Motivation might be a challenge during this season since our weekends seem to be full of fun opportunities. How do you stay on track with your massages and your health?. First, continue your fitness...
The 4 C’s Of Credit For A Mortgage
CHARLOTTE – When one begins their home buying journey the most important preparation is a budget. Just as an individual has a budget, the banks/lending institutions set their own limitations, or budget, on how much they will lend to an individual. So, the question arises, how does the bank set that “budget,” of approval? The answer is the 4 C’s!
Financial Independence Aka Retirement Planning – Introduction
MINT HILL, NC – This week we continue our financial planning process with retirement planning. At Fulcrum, our goal is to help you develop a plan to have everything thing in place to achieve your financial independence. Retirement looks different for everyone. We focus on income planning and not just getting caught up in the market highs and lows.
Mint Hill Coffee & Social House Celebrates Five Years
MINT HILL, NC – It was a party at Mint Hill Coffee & Social House on Saturday, October 8, as Annette and Robert Smith celebrated five years in Mint Hill with a customer appreciation day!. The party got started in the morning with free Yoga in the Yard. At...
10 Benefits Of Lymphatic Drainage Facials
CHARLOTTE – Did you know that your lymphatic system is a fundamental part of the immune system?. Your lymphatic system is in charge of collecting and eliminating the excess fluid, toxins, and waste in your body. Using a network of hundreds of lymph nodes, it drains the lymph (a fluid that carries the waste, toxins, and white cells).
Almond Farm For Family Fun
CHARLOTTE – For Zack Almond, it’s all about family. He pours his heart and soul into Almond Farm, working alongside his wife Cori, while raising their two-year-old twins, Rylie and Pearson. Almond Farm, located at 5180 US 601 in Concord, is a first-generation family farm open to the public for events and activities. They have an incredible variety of fun things to do for children and adults and a curbside market with fresh produce and locally-sourced meats and eggs.
Is CBD Psychoactive?
MINT HILL, NC – Let’s start off with the most common of all CBD myths. Contrary to what many people think, CBD doesn’t cause a high. It doesn’t act on the same pathways that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) does. THC, in case you’re wondering, is the psychoactive constituent...
5 Landscape Ideas To Create More Privacy
CHARLOTTE – Make your landscape more of a personal retreat by adding elements that give you privacy. Try these easy ways of creating your own private garden. Fencing – The most obvious and fastest way of creating privacy is to put up a fence. If you choose to build a fence to add privacy to your landscape, select a material and style that complements your home.
The Countdown Is On To Mint Hill Madness
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Madness is returning to Veterans Park from Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22, and this year’s festival promises to be better than ever!. Billed as a festival to celebrate the founding of the Town, Mint Hill Madness started in 1984...
Mint Hill Historical Society To Host First Annual Autumn Jubilee
MINT HILL, NC – On Saturday, October 15, the Mint Hill Historical Society will host its First Annual Autumn Jubilee. Held in Mint Hill’s Historic Village, the Autumn Jubilee will celebrate the season with live music, food and craft vendors. Expect to see more than 50 vendors in the Village selling a wide variety of produce, baked goods, and handcrafted gifts. All items at the event will be home-grown or home-made.
Tips To Save On Your Upcoming Winter Electricity Bill
CHARLOTTE – Brrrr, those colder temperatures came a little early this year!. Here’s a simple list of things you can do to help with that winter electricity bill. Dirty filters use more energy to force airflow through the system. Now is a good time to change them to make sure your system is working sufficiently. Having a heating and air company do an evaluation of your system is also a good idea!
Can I Overdose On CBD?
MINT HILL, NC – It’s natural for people new to CBD to ask this question. After all, anyone who wants to try CBD will want to know if it’s really safe. Well, let me help ease your mind a little. This article talks about the safety of...
Should You Buy A Home As-Is?
MINT HILL, NC – Sometimes, home listings will state that the home is being sold As-Is. This can be a good thing, as it can mean a lower price, but it can also be a bad thing. You don’t want to get stuck with someone else’s problem property.
The Mint Hill Times
928
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0