MINT HILL, NC – If you pass through town on Saturday, October 29, you may see an unusual sight: Mint Hill’s police officers and firefighters on the roof of Chick-fil-A. Don’t be alarmed: there’s no emergency. It’s what’s called a “Cops on Top” fundraising event for Special Olympics NC. “Officers and firefighters will sit on top of Chick-Fil-A’s building to draw people to the area while other volunteers solicit funds from customers throughout the restaurant,” explains Officer Cassandra Scott. “Officers and firefighters stationed on the roof stay up there until their fundraising goal is met. Officers on the ground interacting with guests try to help solicit the funds to bring the first responders down and make it a fun competition!”

MINT HILL, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO