Mint Hill, NC

The Mint Hill Times

The 4 C’s Of Credit For A Mortgage

CHARLOTTE – When one begins their home buying journey the most important preparation is a budget. Just as an individual has a budget, the banks/lending institutions set their own limitations, or budget, on how much they will lend to an individual. So, the question arises, how does the bank set that “budget,” of approval? The answer is the 4 C’s!
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Financial Independence Aka Retirement Planning – Introduction

MINT HILL, NC – This week we continue our financial planning process with retirement planning. At Fulcrum, our goal is to help you develop a plan to have everything thing in place to achieve your financial independence. Retirement looks different for everyone. We focus on income planning and not just getting caught up in the market highs and lows.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce

Vitality Ginger 4455 Morris Park Dr STE K Mint Hill NC 28227. The nomination application is open for the Tina Ross Business Leadership Award!The Business Person of the Year Award is presented to an individual who has positively contributed to the betterment of Mint Hill’s business community. The award is open to Chamber Members and non-members. Please visit our website to nominate a business leader in our community or to find more information on eligibility criteria and the application.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Current Outlook On Home Financing

MINT HILL, NC – As many know mortgage interest rates have been on the rise fairly steadily since the beginning of the year. The rise has been in part to a multitude of factors, but one of the most impactful is inflation. As the federal reserve works to slow down inflationary figures, mortgage interest rates have followed. This has created two sets of opinions on if this is the time to buy a home.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Is CBD Psychoactive?

MINT HILL, NC – Let’s start off with the most common of all CBD myths. Contrary to what many people think, CBD doesn’t cause a high. It doesn’t act on the same pathways that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) does. THC, in case you’re wondering, is the psychoactive constituent...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Should You Buy A Home As-Is?

MINT HILL, NC – Sometimes, home listings will state that the home is being sold As-Is. This can be a good thing, as it can mean a lower price, but it can also be a bad thing. You don’t want to get stuck with someone else’s problem property.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Into The Fall Season

CHARLOTTE – Here we go. The days are certainly shorter as fall season rolls in. Motivation might be a challenge during this season since our weekends seem to be full of fun opportunities. How do you stay on track with your massages and your health?. First, continue your fitness...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

10 Benefits Of Lymphatic Drainage Facials

CHARLOTTE – Did you know that your lymphatic system is a fundamental part of the immune system?. Your lymphatic system is in charge of collecting and eliminating the excess fluid, toxins, and waste in your body. Using a network of hundreds of lymph nodes, it drains the lymph (a fluid that carries the waste, toxins, and white cells).
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

A Few Outdoor Halloween Decorating Ideas

CHARLOTTE – Last year, over 175 million Americans celebrated Halloween. Halloween is second only to Christmas when it comes to outdoor decorating. Pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns and wheat straw bales are classic, but they’re not the only festive Halloween decorations for your lawn and landscape. Here are a few ideas to get folks in that “spooky” Halloween mood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

5 Landscape Ideas To Create More Privacy

CHARLOTTE – Make your landscape more of a personal retreat by adding elements that give you privacy. Try these easy ways of creating your own private garden. Fencing – The most obvious and fastest way of creating privacy is to put up a fence. If you choose to build a fence to add privacy to your landscape, select a material and style that complements your home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

What’s Right For You?

CHARLOTTE – When it comes to financing a home there are many different types of loans. In the past, we have spoken about VA loans for veterans, USDA loans for individuals outside of city limits, FHA loans, Conventional and more. Therefore, the most important question one should ask, or their loan officer should ask, is what is the right loan for you?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Madness 2022

MINT HILL, NC – The 38th annual Mint Hill Madness festival kicked off on Thursday, October 20, with All You Can Ride Night. Thanks to Sponsor Mint Hill Orthodontics, carnival-goers enjoyed as many rides as they could manage all night long with the purchase of a $25 wristband. “We...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Can I Overdose On CBD?

MINT HILL, NC – It’s natural for people new to CBD to ask this question. After all, anyone who wants to try CBD will want to know if it’s really safe. Well, let me help ease your mind a little. This article talks about the safety of...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

October Commissioners Meeting Recap

MINT HILL, NC – The October Commissioners Meeting held at Mint Hill Town Hall covered a few topics of interest to the public. However, most of the business was discussed behind closed doors before the public meeting. Therefore, much of what was on the agenda had already been predetermined days prior to the actual Board of Commissioners meeting.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Almond Farm For Family Fun

CHARLOTTE – For Zack Almond, it’s all about family. He pours his heart and soul into Almond Farm, working alongside his wife Cori, while raising their two-year-old twins, Rylie and Pearson. Almond Farm, located at 5180 US 601 in Concord, is a first-generation family farm open to the public for events and activities. They have an incredible variety of fun things to do for children and adults and a curbside market with fresh produce and locally-sourced meats and eggs.
CONCORD, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Human Touch For Wellbeing

MINT HILL, NC – The benefits of facial massage during a skin care treatment may be just the ticket if you want bright, glowing skin and an overall sense of well-being, but did you know that a little human touch goes a long way in making us feel good? The skin is an intelligent organ that, by feeling human touch, releases a state of happiness and well-being, provided that this is a positive contact.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Talking And Massage – Part 2

CHARLOTTE – Last week I discussed why you might not want to talk during a massage, this week I’ll touch on why some people do. First, your successful massage depends on several factors, one of them rapport. Having a massage therapist you feel comfortable around can make a difference in how you respond to your therapy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Chamber Of Commerce Accepting Nominations for Tina Ross Business Leadership Award

MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Tina Ross Business Leadership Award. Late commissioner Tina Ross was a dedicated teacher, businesswoman, politician and mother who was strong in her convictions, passionate about her causes and always ready to listen to others with an open mind. As a public servant, she pursued her vision for a strong and thriving Mint Hill and wrote the first check for what is now the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

