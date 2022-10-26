Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 4 C’s Of Credit For A Mortgage
CHARLOTTE – When one begins their home buying journey the most important preparation is a budget. Just as an individual has a budget, the banks/lending institutions set their own limitations, or budget, on how much they will lend to an individual. So, the question arises, how does the bank set that “budget,” of approval? The answer is the 4 C’s!
Financial Independence Aka Retirement Planning – Introduction
MINT HILL, NC – This week we continue our financial planning process with retirement planning. At Fulcrum, our goal is to help you develop a plan to have everything thing in place to achieve your financial independence. Retirement looks different for everyone. We focus on income planning and not just getting caught up in the market highs and lows.
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
Vitality Ginger 4455 Morris Park Dr STE K Mint Hill NC 28227. The nomination application is open for the Tina Ross Business Leadership Award!The Business Person of the Year Award is presented to an individual who has positively contributed to the betterment of Mint Hill’s business community. The award is open to Chamber Members and non-members. Please visit our website to nominate a business leader in our community or to find more information on eligibility criteria and the application.
Current Outlook On Home Financing
MINT HILL, NC – As many know mortgage interest rates have been on the rise fairly steadily since the beginning of the year. The rise has been in part to a multitude of factors, but one of the most impactful is inflation. As the federal reserve works to slow down inflationary figures, mortgage interest rates have followed. This has created two sets of opinions on if this is the time to buy a home.
Is CBD Psychoactive?
MINT HILL, NC – Let’s start off with the most common of all CBD myths. Contrary to what many people think, CBD doesn’t cause a high. It doesn’t act on the same pathways that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) does. THC, in case you’re wondering, is the psychoactive constituent...
Should You Buy A Home As-Is?
MINT HILL, NC – Sometimes, home listings will state that the home is being sold As-Is. This can be a good thing, as it can mean a lower price, but it can also be a bad thing. You don’t want to get stuck with someone else’s problem property.
Into The Fall Season
CHARLOTTE – Here we go. The days are certainly shorter as fall season rolls in. Motivation might be a challenge during this season since our weekends seem to be full of fun opportunities. How do you stay on track with your massages and your health?. First, continue your fitness...
10 Benefits Of Lymphatic Drainage Facials
CHARLOTTE – Did you know that your lymphatic system is a fundamental part of the immune system?. Your lymphatic system is in charge of collecting and eliminating the excess fluid, toxins, and waste in your body. Using a network of hundreds of lymph nodes, it drains the lymph (a fluid that carries the waste, toxins, and white cells).
A Few Outdoor Halloween Decorating Ideas
CHARLOTTE – Last year, over 175 million Americans celebrated Halloween. Halloween is second only to Christmas when it comes to outdoor decorating. Pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns and wheat straw bales are classic, but they’re not the only festive Halloween decorations for your lawn and landscape. Here are a few ideas to get folks in that “spooky” Halloween mood.
5 Landscape Ideas To Create More Privacy
CHARLOTTE – Make your landscape more of a personal retreat by adding elements that give you privacy. Try these easy ways of creating your own private garden. Fencing – The most obvious and fastest way of creating privacy is to put up a fence. If you choose to build a fence to add privacy to your landscape, select a material and style that complements your home.
Should I Sell Now Or Wait for Another Boom?
MINT HILL, NC – The real estate market is cooling off and the window to sell for top dollar is closing fast. Sellers are faced with trying to decide to sell now or wait for another boom. Most real estate markets are still seeing low inventory, but rising interest...
What’s Right For You?
CHARLOTTE – When it comes to financing a home there are many different types of loans. In the past, we have spoken about VA loans for veterans, USDA loans for individuals outside of city limits, FHA loans, Conventional and more. Therefore, the most important question one should ask, or their loan officer should ask, is what is the right loan for you?
Mint Hill Madness 2022
MINT HILL, NC – The 38th annual Mint Hill Madness festival kicked off on Thursday, October 20, with All You Can Ride Night. Thanks to Sponsor Mint Hill Orthodontics, carnival-goers enjoyed as many rides as they could manage all night long with the purchase of a $25 wristband. “We...
Can I Overdose On CBD?
MINT HILL, NC – It’s natural for people new to CBD to ask this question. After all, anyone who wants to try CBD will want to know if it’s really safe. Well, let me help ease your mind a little. This article talks about the safety of...
Mint Hill Coffee & Social House Celebrates Five Years
MINT HILL, NC – It was a party at Mint Hill Coffee & Social House on Saturday, October 8, as Annette and Robert Smith celebrated five years in Mint Hill with a customer appreciation day!. The party got started in the morning with free Yoga in the Yard. At...
October Commissioners Meeting Recap
MINT HILL, NC – The October Commissioners Meeting held at Mint Hill Town Hall covered a few topics of interest to the public. However, most of the business was discussed behind closed doors before the public meeting. Therefore, much of what was on the agenda had already been predetermined days prior to the actual Board of Commissioners meeting.
Almond Farm For Family Fun
CHARLOTTE – For Zack Almond, it’s all about family. He pours his heart and soul into Almond Farm, working alongside his wife Cori, while raising their two-year-old twins, Rylie and Pearson. Almond Farm, located at 5180 US 601 in Concord, is a first-generation family farm open to the public for events and activities. They have an incredible variety of fun things to do for children and adults and a curbside market with fresh produce and locally-sourced meats and eggs.
Human Touch For Wellbeing
MINT HILL, NC – The benefits of facial massage during a skin care treatment may be just the ticket if you want bright, glowing skin and an overall sense of well-being, but did you know that a little human touch goes a long way in making us feel good? The skin is an intelligent organ that, by feeling human touch, releases a state of happiness and well-being, provided that this is a positive contact.
Talking And Massage – Part 2
CHARLOTTE – Last week I discussed why you might not want to talk during a massage, this week I’ll touch on why some people do. First, your successful massage depends on several factors, one of them rapport. Having a massage therapist you feel comfortable around can make a difference in how you respond to your therapy.
Chamber Of Commerce Accepting Nominations for Tina Ross Business Leadership Award
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Tina Ross Business Leadership Award. Late commissioner Tina Ross was a dedicated teacher, businesswoman, politician and mother who was strong in her convictions, passionate about her causes and always ready to listen to others with an open mind. As a public servant, she pursued her vision for a strong and thriving Mint Hill and wrote the first check for what is now the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce.
