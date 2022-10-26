MINT HILL, NC – As many know mortgage interest rates have been on the rise fairly steadily since the beginning of the year. The rise has been in part to a multitude of factors, but one of the most impactful is inflation. As the federal reserve works to slow down inflationary figures, mortgage interest rates have followed. This has created two sets of opinions on if this is the time to buy a home.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO