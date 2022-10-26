Read full article on original website
October Chamber Of Commerce Member Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, October 18, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. Mayor Pro-Tem and Liaison to the Chamber of Commerce Dale Dalton was pleased to announce that the Land Use Plan the Town has been working on for two years now was approved at the Board meeting on Thursday, October 13. Dalton congratulated the Mint Hill Historical Society on a successful Autumn Jubilee and the Chamber of Commerce on a fruitful Cornhole Tournament.
Candidates Visit Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – North Carolina’s statewide general election (often called the “midterm” election as it is held mid-way into the four year presidential term) will take place on November 8, and early voting is already underway. Races on the ballot include one US Senate seat, 14 US House seats, local judges and prosecutors, and several state and county offices.
Financial Independence Aka Retirement Planning – Introduction
MINT HILL, NC – This week we continue our financial planning process with retirement planning. At Fulcrum, our goal is to help you develop a plan to have everything thing in place to achieve your financial independence. Retirement looks different for everyone. We focus on income planning and not just getting caught up in the market highs and lows.
Chamber Of Commerce Accepting Nominations for Tina Ross Business Leadership Award
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Tina Ross Business Leadership Award. Late commissioner Tina Ross was a dedicated teacher, businesswoman, politician and mother who was strong in her convictions, passionate about her causes and always ready to listen to others with an open mind. As a public servant, she pursued her vision for a strong and thriving Mint Hill and wrote the first check for what is now the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce.
It’s The Spookiest Time Of The Year
CHARLOTTE – Getting ready for Halloween is a scary fun time. The best part of the holiday is all the amazing events that we are surrounded by. Whether you need a family-friendly activity or a night of scares, we’ve got you covered!. Matthews Playhouse presents Halloween Haunted Trail....
Into The Fall Season
CHARLOTTE – Here we go. The days are certainly shorter as fall season rolls in. Motivation might be a challenge during this season since our weekends seem to be full of fun opportunities. How do you stay on track with your massages and your health?. First, continue your fitness...
Is CBD Psychoactive?
MINT HILL, NC – Let’s start off with the most common of all CBD myths. Contrary to what many people think, CBD doesn’t cause a high. It doesn’t act on the same pathways that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) does. THC, in case you’re wondering, is the psychoactive constituent...
10 Benefits Of Lymphatic Drainage Facials
CHARLOTTE – Did you know that your lymphatic system is a fundamental part of the immune system?. Your lymphatic system is in charge of collecting and eliminating the excess fluid, toxins, and waste in your body. Using a network of hundreds of lymph nodes, it drains the lymph (a fluid that carries the waste, toxins, and white cells).
Mint Hill Coffee & Social House Celebrates Five Years
MINT HILL, NC – It was a party at Mint Hill Coffee & Social House on Saturday, October 8, as Annette and Robert Smith celebrated five years in Mint Hill with a customer appreciation day!. The party got started in the morning with free Yoga in the Yard. At...
Almond Farm For Family Fun
CHARLOTTE – For Zack Almond, it’s all about family. He pours his heart and soul into Almond Farm, working alongside his wife Cori, while raising their two-year-old twins, Rylie and Pearson. Almond Farm, located at 5180 US 601 in Concord, is a first-generation family farm open to the public for events and activities. They have an incredible variety of fun things to do for children and adults and a curbside market with fresh produce and locally-sourced meats and eggs.
Tips To Save On Your Upcoming Winter Electricity Bill
CHARLOTTE – Brrrr, those colder temperatures came a little early this year!. Here’s a simple list of things you can do to help with that winter electricity bill. Dirty filters use more energy to force airflow through the system. Now is a good time to change them to make sure your system is working sufficiently. Having a heating and air company do an evaluation of your system is also a good idea!
5 Landscape Ideas To Create More Privacy
CHARLOTTE – Make your landscape more of a personal retreat by adding elements that give you privacy. Try these easy ways of creating your own private garden. Fencing – The most obvious and fastest way of creating privacy is to put up a fence. If you choose to build a fence to add privacy to your landscape, select a material and style that complements your home.
Current Outlook On Home Financing
MINT HILL, NC – As many know mortgage interest rates have been on the rise fairly steadily since the beginning of the year. The rise has been in part to a multitude of factors, but one of the most impactful is inflation. As the federal reserve works to slow down inflationary figures, mortgage interest rates have followed. This has created two sets of opinions on if this is the time to buy a home.
Human Touch For Wellbeing
MINT HILL, NC – The benefits of facial massage during a skin care treatment may be just the ticket if you want bright, glowing skin and an overall sense of well-being, but did you know that a little human touch goes a long way in making us feel good? The skin is an intelligent organ that, by feeling human touch, releases a state of happiness and well-being, provided that this is a positive contact.
Talking And Massage – Part 2
CHARLOTTE – Last week I discussed why you might not want to talk during a massage, this week I’ll touch on why some people do. First, your successful massage depends on several factors, one of them rapport. Having a massage therapist you feel comfortable around can make a difference in how you respond to your therapy.
Mint Hill Historical Society To Host First Annual Autumn Jubilee
MINT HILL, NC – On Saturday, October 15, the Mint Hill Historical Society will host its First Annual Autumn Jubilee. Held in Mint Hill’s Historic Village, the Autumn Jubilee will celebrate the season with live music, food and craft vendors. Expect to see more than 50 vendors in the Village selling a wide variety of produce, baked goods, and handcrafted gifts. All items at the event will be home-grown or home-made.
Ordering Takeout? How To Go Healthy At ‘Chinese’ Restaurants
CHARLOTTE – Whether you’re too busy to cook or simply planning an at home date-and-a-movie night, odds are that Asian takeout food is one of your go-to options. It’s quick, easy, affordable and craveable — what’s not to love?. The answer: High levels of saturated...
The Countdown Is On To Mint Hill Madness
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Madness is returning to Veterans Park from Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22, and this year’s festival promises to be better than ever!. Billed as a festival to celebrate the founding of the Town, Mint Hill Madness started in 1984...
What’s Right For You?
CHARLOTTE – When it comes to financing a home there are many different types of loans. In the past, we have spoken about VA loans for veterans, USDA loans for individuals outside of city limits, FHA loans, Conventional and more. Therefore, the most important question one should ask, or their loan officer should ask, is what is the right loan for you?
Should I Sell Now Or Wait for Another Boom?
MINT HILL, NC – The real estate market is cooling off and the window to sell for top dollar is closing fast. Sellers are faced with trying to decide to sell now or wait for another boom. Most real estate markets are still seeing low inventory, but rising interest...
