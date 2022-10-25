ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Aurora, IL

kanecountyconnects.com

AID Launches Mobile Crisis Response Program in Southern Kane and Kendall Counties

​Association for Individual Development (AID) launched a new “Mobile Crisis Response Team" (MCR-T) 24/7 service to provide in-person crisis intervention to Kendall County and Southern Kane County residents. AID MCR-T works with the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, AID Crisis Line of the Fox Valley (630-966-9393), local law enforcement, members of the community and other community organizations to receive referrals for in-person response.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Survivors mark 50th anniversary of Illinois Central train crash, worst such wreck in Chicago history

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a cloudy, fall morning, and a rush hour like any other when it happened: a catastrophic train crash just south of McCormick Place. Dozens of passengers, commuting to work and school, were killed. Hundreds of others were hurt.Survivors of the crash want the world to remember the lives lost, and the heroism doctors and nurses showed 50 years ago this Sunday.High school senior Lisa Klare had no reason to think anything unusual would happen when she boarded an Illinois Central train on the South Side."It was just a Monday routine, going to work kind of...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County

October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
KANE COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district

FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
Field & Stream

Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago

On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Shatonya Johnson named Oak Park police chief

Interim Oak Park Police Chief Shatonya Johnson is now Police Chief Shatonya Johnson. The Village of Oak Park announced in an Oct. 25 news release that Village Manager Kevin Jackson has promoted Johnson to the role permanently, after carrying out a “comprehensive national search.”. Johnson is the first female...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Elgin family says contractors snubbed them out of nearly $5,000

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Elgin father took home renovations into his own hands after he said he was snubbed by a pair of contractors.The drama started months ago, but the family is still waiting on a nearly $5,000 refund. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into the conflict.The family did what many do. They put a call out on social media for contractor recommendations. They didn't think twice about their choice for the job, because the business they picked came trusted by neighbors.A family video shows Josh Adams admiring his handiwork, one of several times the Elgin father worked in the...
ELGIN, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora

Aurora, Ill. - The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year. The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses. Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank...
AURORA, IL

