CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a cloudy, fall morning, and a rush hour like any other when it happened: a catastrophic train crash just south of McCormick Place. Dozens of passengers, commuting to work and school, were killed. Hundreds of others were hurt.Survivors of the crash want the world to remember the lives lost, and the heroism doctors and nurses showed 50 years ago this Sunday.High school senior Lisa Klare had no reason to think anything unusual would happen when she boarded an Illinois Central train on the South Side."It was just a Monday routine, going to work kind of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO