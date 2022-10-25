Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plainfield PD Take Back Initiative on 10/29Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Wintrust Sports Complex, Village of Bedford Park Welcome Special Olympic IllinoisBill FigelBedford Park, IL
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
kanecountyconnects.com
AID Launches Mobile Crisis Response Program in Southern Kane and Kendall Counties
Association for Individual Development (AID) launched a new “Mobile Crisis Response Team" (MCR-T) 24/7 service to provide in-person crisis intervention to Kendall County and Southern Kane County residents. AID MCR-T works with the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, AID Crisis Line of the Fox Valley (630-966-9393), local law enforcement, members of the community and other community organizations to receive referrals for in-person response.
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
Essence
Olive Harvey, A Predominantly Black Community College, Is One Of The First To Offer Students Associate Degree Program In Cannabis Studies
The degree program is a step toward equipping Black students with the knowledge and resources needed to launch a career in cannabis. 81% of U.S. cannabis business owners and founders are white and 10% of cannabis business founders identified as Hispanic/Latino or Black per a 2017 report by Marijuana Business Daily.
Survivors mark 50th anniversary of Illinois Central train crash, worst such wreck in Chicago history
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a cloudy, fall morning, and a rush hour like any other when it happened: a catastrophic train crash just south of McCormick Place. Dozens of passengers, commuting to work and school, were killed. Hundreds of others were hurt.Survivors of the crash want the world to remember the lives lost, and the heroism doctors and nurses showed 50 years ago this Sunday.High school senior Lisa Klare had no reason to think anything unusual would happen when she boarded an Illinois Central train on the South Side."It was just a Monday routine, going to work kind of...
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
wfcnnews.com
IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district
FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
Unpacking the SAFE-T Act: Former Cook County prosecutor explains changes to come
Former Cook County prosecutor Dan Kirk explains how the SAFE-T Act rewrites the criminal justice system in Illinois and says based on how the bill is currently written, it's a "blueprint for disaster for public safety."
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
DuPage County Board chairman candidates hit airwaves to convince voters in tight race
Illinois State Rep. Deb Conroy and current board member Greg Hart are in a hotly-contested race to be DuPage County Board chairman.
Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Illinois For Kids & Adults
I am a LEGO nerd. Give me a LEGO set to put together and I am one happy camper. So. if you're like me and love bricks then you are going to love this massic brick fest coming to Illinois. Brick Fest Live will be making a stop at Tinley...
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago
On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
wcbu.org
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings's unsealed divorce file shows another domestic abuse accusation
Newly released court records show the ex-wife of powerful Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings accused him last year of elbowing her in the face in the presence of their small children and harassing, intimidating and threatening her in a series of text messages during their highly contentious divorce. The accusations...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
oakpark.com
Shatonya Johnson named Oak Park police chief
Interim Oak Park Police Chief Shatonya Johnson is now Police Chief Shatonya Johnson. The Village of Oak Park announced in an Oct. 25 news release that Village Manager Kevin Jackson has promoted Johnson to the role permanently, after carrying out a “comprehensive national search.”. Johnson is the first female...
Elgin family says contractors snubbed them out of nearly $5,000
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Elgin father took home renovations into his own hands after he said he was snubbed by a pair of contractors.The drama started months ago, but the family is still waiting on a nearly $5,000 refund. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into the conflict.The family did what many do. They put a call out on social media for contractor recommendations. They didn't think twice about their choice for the job, because the business they picked came trusted by neighbors.A family video shows Josh Adams admiring his handiwork, one of several times the Elgin father worked in the...
Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora
Aurora, Ill. - The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year. The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses. Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank...
KFVS12
Should Illinois break away from Cook County? Ballot referendum in Hardin County wants to know
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in Hardin County want to know if the rest of the state should break away from Cook County, home to the city of Chicago. It’s a question that’s been proposed on the ballot in a hand full of counties across the state before, and now it’s on the ballot in Hardin county in southern Illinois.
