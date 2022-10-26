State officials investigating after woman claims Atlanta cemetery mismarked her husband’s grave

ATLANTA — The state has launched an investigation into a woman’s claim that Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta may have mismarked a man’s grave location. The investigation was launched once Channel 2 News started asking questions.

Edson Blount Jr’s internment service was back in Nov. 2019.

This summer, more than two and a half years later, his wife told Channel 2 she received a call from a cemetery staffer that turned her world upside down.

“I get a phone call. I had a message when I came in one evening from the cemetery say that they realized that his headstone, his marker was in the wrong spot, and they needed to move it and they did already,” said Vera Blount.

When Blount went to check on the new spot for the grave marker, she told Channel 2 that it’s was far from where she and her family had visited all this time.

Channel 2 visited the office of Greenwood Cemetery early Tuesday evening, where a woman declined to comment.

Blount says the uncertainty as to where her husband’s body is has been hard on her and the rest of the family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I really don’t want to open his grave, but I need to know. I need to know the vault that’s there, that it is his vault, that it’s where he is in his final resting place,” said Blount.

The family and their attorney are waiting to see what the state finds out in its investigation.

Noula Zaharis, with the secretary of state’s office, told Channel 2 Action News that an attorney was assigned late Tuesday to look into the family’s claims.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group