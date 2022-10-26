ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beto O'Rourke set to visit Corpus Christi Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will be returning to Corpus Christi on Monday as part of Vote with Beto. O'Rourke will visit the Nueces County Courthouse polling locations Monday morning as early voting continues. According to the LBJ School of Public Affairs latest poll, O'Rourke is projected to...
Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrates 40 years of giving back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrated its 40-year anniversary this week. Executive Director Bea Hanson started her role 25 years ago and said they were distributing 179,000 pounds of food at the time. In 2022, she said they are distributing 74 times more than that--more than 13 million pounds.
CCFD advises residents to tie down holiday décor due to windy weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is asking residents to properly secure their inflatables and other yard décor during windy weather. Corpus Christi resident Gabriel Garcia is known for his annual holiday light display during Halloween and Christmas times. However, this year the weather is putting his larger-than-life decorations to the test.
Toddler sent to ER after food poisoning from expired formula

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Aransas Pass mother's toddler is recovering from food poisoning after drinking expired baby formula. Most parents would assume that if the product is on the shelf, it isn't past due. One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased the baby formula two days ago from the Walmart in Aransas Pass, she said.
Nueces County Jail Population at 102%

NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
Two-day camp offers Tuloso-Midway students new opportunities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School is undergoing transformational changes starting in the new year. With P-Tech Academy and multiple on-campus pathways, the high school is preparing by having a two-day camp that gives middle school students opportunities they've never had access to before when it comes to exploring careers in technical education.
FBI Warns About Minor Abductions

The FBI is warning the general public and rideshare companies about criminal actors leveraging rideshare vehicles to abduct minor victims. Ridesharing industry as well as the online food delivery services are popular these days. One example is a 16-year-old boy requested a rideshare trip from Portland, Oregon, to Rockport, Texas. The driver offered him a drink and the boy later woke up inside of a home in Sinton, Texas, approximately 20 miles in the opposite direction of Rockport. The boy walked to a nearby home and called for help. And yes, law enforcement arrested the rideshare driver.
