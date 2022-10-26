Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Corpus Christi Veterans Stand Down to deliver hygiene and a warm meal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attention homeless veterans, the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veteran's Affairs is hosting a one stop access to benefit you. They will be providing some basic items for your immediate use including a hot lunch, personal hygiene kits, hair cuts, flu shots and more. Contact...
Blue Shore Pedal Lounge bringing something different to the Coastal Bend
A new attraction in Corpus Christ had its official grand opening on Friday, ahead of the Halloween weekend. Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is basically a bar on a bike with 16 seats.
Precautions are in place to keep kids safe during early voting, says CCISD chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Schools, libraries and government offices throughout Nueces County are doubling as polling places until Nov. 8, as the 2022 midterm elections kick into high gear. But with new reports of violence on school campuses almost daily, and community members given access to schools in order...
Corpus Christi community comes out for annual Halloween with the Hooks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents were able to enjoy a Halloween home run at Whataburger Field Thursday night for the ninth annual Halloween with the Hooks. It was a great turn out with adults and kids alike dressed in their costumes. It was totally free to the public. Not...
City of Corpus Christi welcomes new public health director
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city through a huge welcome party for the new health director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public District. Dr. Fauzia Khan comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and holds a Master's of Public Health from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. "I'm here...
Beto O'Rourke set to visit Corpus Christi Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will be returning to Corpus Christi on Monday as part of Vote with Beto. O'Rourke will visit the Nueces County Courthouse polling locations Monday morning as early voting continues. According to the LBJ School of Public Affairs latest poll, O'Rourke is projected to...
Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrates 40 years of giving back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrated its 40-year anniversary this week. Executive Director Bea Hanson started her role 25 years ago and said they were distributing 179,000 pounds of food at the time. In 2022, she said they are distributing 74 times more than that--more than 13 million pounds.
New Harbor Bridge makes safety progress as some work resumes, developer says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the five safety concerns that halted construction on the new Harbor Bridge's main span has been resolved, according to representatives from Flatiron-Dragados, LLC, and the Texas Department of Transportation. The developer joined TxDOT Friday morning as they provided the first major update in...
Enter if you dare: 3NEWS visits one haunted house that will have you spooked
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Halloween all you need to remember is the house at the corner of California and San Antonio Street. That's where 3NEWS found one of the scariest Halloween display's that you and your family might dare to visit. At first glance, you might think you...
G-PISD Superintendent breaks down what is included in the $242.5 million school bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $242 million dollar school bond is on the ballot for residents within the Gregory-Portland Independent School District. Superintendent Michelle Cavazos is hoping voters will consider what the bond will mean for students and staff when heading to the polls. "We are at a unique...
Jay Kleberg addresses climate change in South Texas during campaign tour
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Land Commissioner hopeful Jay Kleberg is vying for residents votes this election season. The South Texas native is hoping to take over after incumbent George P. Bush lost his primary bid for attorney general. Kleberg was in Corpus Christi Tuesday as part of his campaign...
CCFD advises residents to tie down holiday décor due to windy weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is asking residents to properly secure their inflatables and other yard décor during windy weather. Corpus Christi resident Gabriel Garcia is known for his annual holiday light display during Halloween and Christmas times. However, this year the weather is putting his larger-than-life decorations to the test.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
cbs19.tv
Toddler sent to ER after food poisoning from expired formula
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Aransas Pass mother's toddler is recovering from food poisoning after drinking expired baby formula. Most parents would assume that if the product is on the shelf, it isn't past due. One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased the baby formula two days ago from the Walmart in Aransas Pass, she said.
Cole Park Skate Park reopens, City of Corpus Christi reveals long-term plans for park
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cole Park Skate Park renovations were unveiled by the City of Corpus Christi Thursday in front of dozens of excited skaters. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated $325,000 worth of repairs to the skate park portion of Cole Park. City officials said they added enhanced security features when the pier was officially reopened in 2021.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Nueces County Jail Population at 102%
NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
Two-day camp offers Tuloso-Midway students new opportunities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School is undergoing transformational changes starting in the new year. With P-Tech Academy and multiple on-campus pathways, the high school is preparing by having a two-day camp that gives middle school students opportunities they've never had access to before when it comes to exploring careers in technical education.
Welcome back: Downtown business prepares for the influx in visitors during Día De Los Muertos Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown businesses are preparing for the influx in visitors over the weekend as the annual Día De Los Muertos Festival returns to the city. "It is really everybody coming together," said Georgia Griffin, an employee at '20/20 Vintage'. Griffin is one of many in...
Troubleshooters: Stray dogs and other animals
One of the most consistent issues in and around Corpus Christi, and the entire Coastal Bend, is stray dogs and other animals attacking other animals and people.
kiss951.com
FBI Warns About Minor Abductions
The FBI is warning the general public and rideshare companies about criminal actors leveraging rideshare vehicles to abduct minor victims. Ridesharing industry as well as the online food delivery services are popular these days. One example is a 16-year-old boy requested a rideshare trip from Portland, Oregon, to Rockport, Texas. The driver offered him a drink and the boy later woke up inside of a home in Sinton, Texas, approximately 20 miles in the opposite direction of Rockport. The boy walked to a nearby home and called for help. And yes, law enforcement arrested the rideshare driver.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0