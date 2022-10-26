New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city.

Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan told KRON4 on Tuesday, “We have seen people get hurt, leaning out of cars, neighbors get threatened. This will allow us to stop these in our city.”

Chief Cregan spoke about how the new sideshow ordinance targets the drivers and those promoting the illegal events. He said, “It will allow us to go after the drivers, impound their cars, and face a jail sentence and $1,000 fine. It also allows us to go after those posting on social media the events.”

Sideshows involve dozens, and often hundreds, of people showing up to watch cars drifting and doing burnouts and donuts. Back in June, SRPD responded to more than 400 sideshow-related calls over one weekend.

In a few of those incidents, two vehicles caught on fire while taking part in the sideshows

The chief said, “it is a matter of public safety. We have impounded 100 cars in the last 18 months.”

The Chief says the ordinance is similar to ones already being enforced in other Bay Area cities, like San Jose and Vallejo.

