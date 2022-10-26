Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 10
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch week 10 highlights from Friday Night Lights Endzone, on October 28, 2022. This week marks the second round of the playoffs for 8-Player, A, 1A, and 2A classes.
Jeff Horner Bringing Team Back to Iowa
Former Hawkeye Point Guard Coaching Truman State in Exhibition
KCRG.com
Springville and Sumner-Fredericksburg survive and advance to state
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final tickets to Xtream Arena were up for grabs Wednesday night. At neutral site Center Point-Urbana, Sumner-Fredericksburg took three sets in a row to take down Lisbon 3-1 and advance to state for the third time in three years. The Cougars are looking for their first ever state championship.
KCRG.com
University of Iowa homecoming parade kicks off Friday in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa’s homecoming parade will kick off in downtown Iowa City on Friday night. Each year, the university celebrates alongside more than 1,500 Hawkeyes from near and far. The parade will feature dozens of floats, performances, bands as well as students, faculty...
KCRG.com
Athlete of the Week: Jade Roghair
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West swimmer Jade Roghair is going out with a bang in her senior season. Jade has the fastest time in the state in the 200 and 500 freestyle this year.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball guard Ahron Ulis suspended from exhibition game
Iowa men’s basketball junior Ahron Ulis has been suspended ahead of the Hawkeyes’ Monday exhibition game against Truman State, Iowa Athletics announced Thursday. Iowa City law enforcement cited Ulis for disorderly conduct on Thursday after an altercation that happened on Oct. 2, according to Iowa Court documents. Ulis has been charged with a simple misdemeanor of disorderly conduct including fighting or violent behavior, according to court documents.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Illegal Motion Podcast: Another Hawkeye Black Eye
The guys on Illegal Motion talk about the depravity of Iowa's offense, the rest of week 8, and preview week 9...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
goiowaawesome.com
Just Play Cooper DeJean At Quarterback
At present Iowa's QB1 is a mystery. The depth chart lists both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla in the top slot, with an "OR" designation suggesting that either guy could get the starting call on Saturday against Northwestern (2:30 PM CT, ESPN2). Kirk Ferentz declined to commit to either Petras or Padilla as a starter during his press conference earlier this week.
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door
The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment. Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The Hawkeye Area Council of...
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board votes to stock Narcan in schools
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board for the Iowa City Community School District voted unanimously this week to stock Narcan in every school. The board passed the plan on Tuesday, it includes stocking two doses in every school. The medication is designed to reverse an opioid drug overdose.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools names interim superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board named Art Sathoff as the Interim superintendent following the death of Superintendent Noreen Bush earlier this week. Board President David Tominsky said Sathoff recently retired after 34 years of education including 11 years as a superintendent in two districts. Tominksy said he had accomplished a lot in his time in Indianola, including an 85% yes vote on a $70 million bond referendum. Cedar Rapids voters will be asked to approve a $312 million bond issue that would impact much of the district’s middle schools.
KCRG.com
Northeast Iowa woman sentenced for unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota
Dubuque's affordable housing shortage impacted minorities the most. A popular pizza restaurant in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids announced plans to close permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. Former President Trump to visit Sioux City, Iowa next week. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former President Donald...
KCRG.com
Spencer Lee hungrier than he’s ever been after ACL surgery
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-time national Champion Spencer Lee is out to make history. After winning the 2021 national title at 125 pounds on two torn ACL’s. After surgery cut his 2022 season short, he’s motivated to become Iowa’s first four-time national champion. “You have no...
KCRG.com
Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search for a missing four-year-old boy came to an end Friday night when investigators located his body in a pond. Officials said the child was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank. An extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted by officials.
KCRG.com
A warm start to the holiday weekend
It was a packed house at Newbo City Market tonight for its first ever "Day of the Dead" celebration. Iowa woman raising awareness for Metastatic Breast Cancer. A new report from the Iowa Cancer Registry shows Black women have a 40 percent greater chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women.
KCRG.com
1 killed in Jackson County crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
bleedingheartland.com
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
Comments / 0