Local Clemson target previews this weekend's college decision

On Tuesday, a local standout and Clemson target set his commitment date.

Daniel High School (Central, S.C.) class of 2023 athlete Misun Kelley announced that he will reveal his college decision at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Kelly, a 5-foot-11.5, 177-pound senior and Shrine Bowl selection, told The Clemson Insider on Tuesday that he knows where he’s going.

All that’s left for him to do is let the public know his college choice this weekend.

“It feels pretty good to get it wrapped up,” Kelley said of the recruiting process in an interview with TCI previewing his decision. “I’m looking forward to it, just to not be able to be stressed out about recruiting anymore, just have the place I’m going in my mind already set.”

Clemson, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma were the finalists for Kelley, he said, and he commented on why his decision came down to each of those schools.

Clemson: “Clemson, because it’s the hometown school. I can play there early. I could really be their guy since they’re able to watch me a lot since I’m at Daniel High School.”

Virginia Tech: “Virginia Tech, because I know I can play there early as a freshman as soon as I walk in, and I know that I’m their guy.”

Oklahoma: “Oklahoma, just because I know they need help on the receiver side of the ball and I know that’s what I want to play in college.”

Kelley originally committed to Virginia Tech in early September, and after withdrawing his pledge from the Hokies on Oct. 6, he reported an offer from Clemson on Oct. 7. The Tigers offered him as an athlete, and it remains to be seen whether he would play receiver or defensive back for Dabo Swinney’s team if he went to Clemson.

Speaking of Swinney, Kelley had the chance to spend more time with the Tigers’ head coach last Saturday during his unofficial visit for the Syracuse game, and Kelley feels his relationship with Swinney and his staff “got a lot stronger.”

“It was pretty good, pretty fun,” Kelley said of the visit. “Just something I like to do, like be around the coaches, be around people that’s trying to do the same thing as me.”

Kelley plans to be a summer enrollee at his school of choice.

What will that school be getting in him as a player and person?

“A very hard worker, a very good person,” he said. “I like to talk to people. It’s not always about football for me, but when it’s about football I’m pretty serious about it, and I like to work out a lot. If I’m not at school, I’m most likely at the gym or something like that.”

